Think supermarkets are pricey? Check out the banks

Commerce Commission Chair Anna Rawlings at a media briefing on the outcome of a draft report for its market study into the grocery sector.

OPINION: The recent draft report from the Commerce Commission on supermarkets held few surprises for ordinary consumers.

While New Zealand’s median wage is 19th in the OECD, we have the sixth-highest food prices. The average household spends $234 on groceries a week, a figure 20 per cent higher than Canada, and 25 per cent higher than Australia.

But for expensiveness, supermarkets pale into comparison with banks.

If asked, I suspect the average New Zealander would think supermarkets and banks were making similar profits. After all, the #1 and #2 expenses for a homeowner are usually the mortgage and food.

But the reality is quite different. Countdown made $202 million in net profit to the end of June 2020.

Assuming our population is 5 million, that is $40 per New Zealander.

By contrast, in a bad year for bank profits, ANZ still made $267 per person, ASB $240, BNZ $204 and Westpac $136.

Sam Stubbs asks: 'Why have we had a Commerce Commission enquiry into supermarkets, but not banks?'

Assuming (conservatively) that the whole supermarket industry was making three times what Countdown made last year, the average New Zealander was worth $120 in profit to the supermarket industry. But to the banks, the average Kiwi was worth $847.

And this assumes a very conservative number for bank profits. Since 2020 they have jumped almost 20 per cent, back to record pre-Covid levels.

But two wrongs don’t make a right. Both banks and supermarkets make high returns on capital. The Commerce Commission report showed that return on average capital employed (ROACE) for Foodstuffs and Countdown was between 22 per cent and 24 per cent, versus their cost of capital of 4.6-6.1 per cent.

For the big banks, the latest RBNZ bank dashboard shows their return on shareholder equity is between 12 per cent and 17 per cent. The average return on equity for NZ’s top 50 companies, excluding the banks, is currently 8 per cent. And a Reserve Bank study in 2018 showed the return on equity for our big banks was an average 42 per cent higher than comparable banks internationally.

For the Aussie banks, New Zealand is the golden goose, and it just keeps on laying.

If both industries are so profitable, why have we had a Commerce Commission inquiry into supermarkets, but not banks? The Australians reviewed their banks thoroughly via the Haines Commission in 2019, and found much that was wrong about their conduct and pricing. It was a bona fide scandal.

And although all the big Australian banks own subsidiaries in New Zealand, our Government has resisted having the same enquiry. This is in spite of them making 20 per cent higher profits from an average New Zealand customer than an equivalent Australian. They make more over here, but our Government seems to care less.

So why was the Government gun-shy when they had an ideal opportunity to properly open the lid on our most profitable industry?

Much of the reluctance to properly inquire into banking has been manufactured fear of them leaving town. When 85 per cent of banking is controlled by four big players, the threat of withdrawing to Australia resonates with politicians. The Aussie banks know this, and play a deft political hand in Wellington.

Their play book goes something like this - remind the Government and industry that we need strong banks, which we do. Then infer that anything which impairs their profitability risks them running back to Australia. Because this could be bad for business and farmers, industry groups fall in behind the banks, aided and abetted by a smooth and well funded lobbyists in Wellington.

Simplicity's chief executive and Stuff contributor Sam Stubbs.

To my mind, Westpac saying recently that it was reviewing its NZ operations was a classic example of this. Many in the industry rolled their eyes, knowing that there was very little chance the bank would walk away from New Zealand. So was it just an attempt to scare the Reserve Bank into reversing its requirement that the banks put aside more capital? If it was, thankfully it failed. And, surprise, surprise, Westpac has decided to stay put. Why would they kill the goose that lays the golden egg?

I remain hopeful that this Government will have the kahunas to direct the Commerce Commission to properly review our banking sector. Given its profitability, it is more important than reviewing the building materials industry. In the budget, the Commerce Commission was given another $30.4m extra for the next three years, and $13.9m per year thereafter. Now has the tools, it should to do the job.

– Sam Stubbs is the chief executive of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity.