How Afterpay dominated the layby market

OPINION: Shifting house recently I came across my old primus cooker. It’s a little backpacker model that folds down to take up little space but is just the ticket for boiling the billy or making soup in the bush.

It’s a simple design, executed well. A strong but light frame, an adjustable valve and a self-ignitor for the gas, all of it machined by old school Swedish metal workers.

I bought the Primus from Sportsworld in Timaru about 40 years ago when I was still in short pants. It wasn’t a cheap piece of kit costing $24 at the time.

My pocket money at the time wasn’t a lot, so I did what many did, I put it on layby.

READ MORE:

* The secret to Fintech – good ideas, executed well

* Afterpay's first mover advantage leaves latecomers in its wake

* Don't like your bank, try a fintech company

* Afterpay is a mystery to older shoppers but millennials love it



That means the shop held the item for me and I paid off $6 a week for four weeks then they gave the Primus.

It’s a simple idea, breaking one big payment into four smaller ones without having to resort to taking on a loan. The consumer is guaranteed the item while the retailer is guaranteed the sale.

ATTILA CSASZAR/The Age The underlying idea of Afterpay is very simple, says Mike O’Donnell.

Layby used to be common particularly for wage-workers on a weekly pay cycle, but then fell out of favour as New Zealanders migrated to credit cards in record numbers in the 1990s.

Layby was all but forgotten for 20 years until the fintech sector discovered it and added a twist.

Rather than waiting until the payment process was complete, fintech allowed you to take the item straight away and then pay it off over four payments. So it became pure buy now, pay later, with the retailer swallowing the fee as a cost of sale.

Six years ago, a couple of Sydney boys founded Afterpay in this vein. In 2016, Afterpay listed on the ASX and last week it sold for $41 billion to United States payment processing company Square.

No that is not a misprint. At the fine old age of six it sold for $41b. Think about that.

Back in 2006, people were stunned when Sam Morgan sold Trade Me for $750 million.

In 2012, commentators were in awe when Xero (already on the NZX) floated on the ASX for just over $1b. Then early this year Christchurch company Seequent sold for a useful $1.45b.

But that’s all chump-change compared to $41b.

So what are the learnings from such an extraordinary number, apart from the fact that the market is seeing a hell of a lot of further upsides in fintech?

Kevin Stent/Stuff Mike O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and adviser.

Firstly the importance of execution. The underlying idea of Afterpay is very simple. When you buy a new fridge or a nice jacket you can elect to pay it off in four payments, the first two weeks away. Afterpay pays the merchant less its fee (say 5 per cent) and takes the risk of non-payment.

But what was breathtaking about Afterpay was the exceptional execution. The signup process is friction free, the marketing highly targeted and the sell-in across the retail sector nothing less than expansive.

At the end of 2020, it had 43,000 active merchants and it was increasing by 51 per cent a year.

Second, get your timing right. As Clare Capital noted in its Tech Insight publication this week, there is a growing call for more regulation of this sector.

Regulators in Australia and in the US have been slow to catch up with consumer appetite for the service and to understand the punitive fees that are placed on customers who fail to make the four payments.

But now moves are afoot in Britain to regulate the sector and locally the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has talked about taking action as well. The Consumer Contracts Act changes for 2019 came out before the digital buy now, pay later, players had really taken off, but that hole won’t last for long.

So selling Afterpay before the regulators step in is probably smart. Certainly, market regulation is unlikely to increase market value here, though it will probably make it a bit safer. In particular it is likely to put a cap on the cost of missing a payment.

Third, the power of early mover advantage. While Afterpay wasn’t the first mover in the market, it was early on the curve.

So while there have been a large number of lookalike services (about 10 that I can count), the Afterpay brand got established early and became the generic name for the service. A bit like Hoover for vacuum cleaners and Xerox for photocopiers, punters learnt to ask for Afterpay as a service rather than a provider.

Five years later the banks are catching on, as are the global web giants. A Westpac subsidiary Red Bird is partnering with Humm (previously Oxipay) to provide the service in New Zealand. Meanwhile, PayPal and Apple are said to be entering the market soon as well.

Simple ideas executed well, be it sushi or Uber, are the giant killers of the business world. A bit like my old Primus.

– Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and adviser. His Twitter handle is @modsta and he’s got issues with gas.