Will working from home mean the end of the office as we know it?

OPINION: There has been much discussion around what offices will look like in a post Covid-19 era, but the death of the office has very likely been exaggerated.

The return to level 4 lockdown has seen much of the workforce resume working from home, once again bringing the future of the office back into the spotlight.

The way we use office space has not been static with cubicles, open plan, pods, hot desking, co-working, and now hybrid working.

Flexibility and agility have been corporate real estate buzzwords for the past decade. Prior to the pandemic, many employers had already begun to adopt more flexible working arrangements and Covid-19 has definitely accelerated trends that were already there.

What do employers want?

Employers may see working from home (WFH) as a route to reducing office space and costs, but the reality is more nuanced, with a key consideration being the peak number of staff in the office. For example, one can imagine working from home on Monday and/or Friday would be quite popular, but this means that Tuesday through Thursday, staff numbers in the office and therefore office space required remains almost unchanged.

Add in a likely desire for more space between desks (a reversal in the trend of hot-desking) and greater room set aside for collaboration and meetings, and you can imagine a situation where some employers may require the same or even larger office footprint.

Additionally, home offices potentially present a weak point in terms of security. Slow internet connections, unsecured Wi-Fi networks, and even nosey neighbours looking in the window all present risks. The required investment in IT may outweigh the benefits.

Before the August 2021 lockdown, CBD foot traffic and office patronage was slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels and the leasing market was moving again with a clear preference for location, quality, and amenity. Hub and spoke (a head office with regional support offices) was being replaced with hub and home, likely supporting demand for premium CBD office but reducing demand in the suburbs.

What do workers want?

The shift to WFH hasn’t been plain sailing. In a recent Seek survey, 40 per cent of New Zealanders said they would have liked more mental health support during Covid-19, and over half of the respondents in a McKinsey study said they were feeling burnt out. There is an expectation when we WFH (and even more so in lockdown) that we are always available, causing a shift in the work-life balance towards work.

Until the dust of lockdowns settles, we are unlikely to know exactly what employees want, but it is reasonable to expect that workers may prefer the more defined separation of work and personal life that the office provides.

Are we really as productive working from home?

The great unknown of WFH is productivity. The first level 4 lockdown was a novelty; there was a sense of everyone pitching in for the greater good. Numerous articles have been written about the increase in productivity from WFH. However, productivity can be hard to measure, particularly for office workers.

Colliers International asked office workers to rate their own and colleagues’ productivity when WFH as either lower, the same, or higher than in the office. In aggregate, respondents determined their own productivity was broadly unchanged but that their colleagues had become a lot less productive. Which results do you think are most likely to be more honest?

One of Auckland’s largest office landlords, Precinct Properties, said its tenants highlighted productivity and collaboration as the most important benefits provided by office premises.

The office environment has always been evolving – the impact of Covid-19 is just the latest iteration.

Rohan Koreman-Smit is senior analyst, equities; Scott Anderson is analyst NZ equities at Forsyth Barr.