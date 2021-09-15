The minimal price of safeguarding Aotearoa’s fuel security

RNZ's podcast The Detail looks at the history of Marsden Point, and why people are warning that closing it will not only hurt Northland's economy, but put the country's fuel security at risk.

OPINION: On August 6, shareholders of Refining NZ voted in favour of a proposal to convert the country’s only oil refinery into an import-only terminal. In the coming weeks the board will make the final decision.

The Government has so far been neutral on the conversion, having obtained reports on the impacts that interruptions to our national fuel security would have on oil prices.

These reports ignore the reality of what a material fuel shortage looks like.

Supplied Marsden Point oil refinery.

In the 1970s oil shortages meant carless days, stagflation and widespread unemployment, and the racist scapegoating of Pasifika people through the Dawn Raids.

In September 2017 the rupture of the pipeline from Marsden Point to Wiri resulted in the cancellation of more than a hundred flights from Auckland airport, and diverting dozens of fuel tankers to do thousands of hours of overtime to ensure Auckland’s fuel consumption could continue.

A 2019 report from a Government inquiry into the event said it was essential that the Government and industry work together to ensure Auckland can cope better in the case of a future crisis.

The words “future crisis” suggest some kind of a geopolitical event in the South China Sea, and geopolitical tensions are certainly heightened in the context of an uneven global recovery from the Covid crisis.

However, once the refinery is converted into an import-only terminal, a future crisis could be as simple as the delivery of two out of three shipments of fuel being off-spec.

We already have a sense of what that would look like. In 2014, 50 million litres of refined fuel was ordered from South Korea in an attempt to pre-empt proposed industrial action. The fuel that arrived was off-spec. Around 20 per cent of the national tanker fleet was busy for weeks, distributing the fuel around country for storage and re-blending.

In fact, a future crisis might not be that far off. Since the shareholder vote, workers at Refining NZ have been inundated with attractive job offers, raising the possibility of a “hard shutdown” prior to the conclusion of commercial arrangements to enable the regular import of refined fuel.

When questioned about this in a recent meeting, Refining NZ chief executive Naomi James suggested if this happened New Zealand could be without new fuel for six to 12 weeks.

Denise Piper/Stuff Naomi James, chief executive officer of Refining NZ.

The impact of a six-to-12 week lag on refined fuel to keep our essential service supply chains operational is a scary enough scenario by itself, however in the context of a level 4 delta lockdown it could be catastrophic. How does a Government get people to stay home when the supermarkets are empty?

Even in normal times the cost of even a day without fuel would likely be in the hundreds of millions, not to mention the political cost for any Government.

So what’s the alternative?

The Australian Government recently made the decision to put a one-cent-a-litre levy on every litre of petrol sold to prevent the closure of the country’s two remaining refineries.

Economist Simon Terry recently made the same argument in the New Zealand context, based on figures released by Refining NZ.

Our calculations suggest that almost half of that cost would be offset by lost income tax revenue and the increased cost of offshore “oil stock tickets”, a requirement imposed on members of the International Energy Agency that don’t hold sufficient physical stock.

Refining NZ’s half-year results indicate that refining margins will be back in the green by 2023, meaning any intervention would likely be short-lived.

We’ve highlighted these costs to the Government and suggested that they need to be weighed against the astronomical costs of a future crisis, as well the benefits that Marsden Point delivers to the Northland economy (currently accounting for 7 per cent of Northland’s GDP).

The biggest barrier is not financial but ideological; the idea that the Government shouldn’t intervene directly in the economy. However, the Government has always played a role at Marsden Point.

Supplied Jared Abbott, secretary for transport, logistics and manufacturing at FIRST Union.

In 1844 the Government illegally confiscated the land that Marsden Point occupies from the Patuharakeke hapu.

In the 1950s and 60s, motivated by fuel security concerns, it sought the interest of the oil majors in the refinery, made land available for its construction and offered to protect them from market competition.

In the 1970s during the oil price spikes the Government poured billions into the refinery upgrade and the construction of the Refinery-Auckland Pipeline.

And in 2021, Northland Regional Council granted resource consents allowing Refining NZ to continue refining or importing until 2035, without the need for remediation of the heavily contaminated site (despite a previous NZIER report suggesting remediation would cost around $300 million).

In other words, the Government has not only shaped the regulatory environment, but actively financed activities that support the objective of fuel security.

We recognise the crucial importance of transitioning off fossil fuels to reduce our emissions. However, a refinery conversion doesn’t decarbonise, it outsources emissions.

We’re concerned it may even increase global emissions. NZ has imported more refined fuel from South Korea than anywhere else in the last two years, and our modelling suggests key South Korean mega-refineries produced 16-38 per cent higher refining emissions than Marsden Point over the 2015 to 2019.

The reality is that in a country where 40 per cent of our energy currently comes from oil, surrendering our capacity to refine that oil leaves us open to future economic disasters. Government would be wise to weigh that against the relatively minimal costs of intervention.

Jared Abbott is secretary for transport, logistics and manufacturing at FIRST Union.