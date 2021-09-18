The anonymity of cyber attacks makes it increasingly difficult to identify who your enemies are

OPINION: I was in India when the jets hit the twin towers of the World Trade Centre 20 years ago last week.

It was one of those moments in time that you remember with crystal clarity and wonder if it’s the beginning of the end.

Along with Jo and Gareth Morgan, and Dave Wallace, we’d just finished a month-long motorcycle ride up through the Himalayas and down through Kashmir before getting ready to fly home.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Mike O’Donnell.

Our cheap hotel had a street side café. When I came down for dinner the place was chocka but oddly silent save for the big screen TV. The first plane had just hit the north tower and the world was trying to work out if it was an accident or not.

Seventeen minutes later the second plane hit the south tower and the world had its answer. An answer reinforced by additional planes going down at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

Within minutes the Indian Air Force scrambled fighter jets and we walked outside to see SU-30 interceptors circling New Delhi’s high rises. The airport closed and what was meant to be an easy return to New Zealand became a protracted schemozzle through four countries.

For all the horror, it was fairly transparent what had happened. Most countries suspected Al-Qaida and within a few weeks Osama bin Laden confirmed it, claiming direct responsibility.

Terrifying as it was, it was also a self-evident event and threat. An event and a threat very different to the ones committed every week by cyber criminals.

123rf After managing to stay off the global cyber crook radar for a surprising number of years, it’s clear that Aotearoa is now well and truly on. (File photo)

After managing to stay off the global cyber crook radar for a surprising number of years, it’s clear that Aotearoa is now well and truly on.

If the likes of Fisher & Paykel Appliances and the Reserve Bank didn’t act as penny droppers, then just check out the likes of Waikato District Health Board two months ago and ANZ Bank, Vocus, Inland Revenue, MetService, Kiwibank and New Zealand Post over the last week.

I’m guessing ANZ just had bad luck about being the poster child of this recent spate of attacks. Chances are, just about every decent sized bank in New Zealand has been hit by grunty distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks in the last week. Some are just doing a better job of staving off the battering of servers than others.

The pain caused and the damage done is well documented. But little light has been cast on the perpetrators apart from the Government’s Computer Emergency Response Team making the generic observation about a ramp-up of DDoS attacks.

Understandably the victims are staying silent. The less they give out, the more ability their teams have to fix it.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff ANZ customers faced further problems accessing internet banking, amid signs a denial-of-service attack on the bank.

Some commentators have suggested it could just be nuisance attackers, out for glory, but I think that’s unlikely. More likely they are criminal gangs like Fin7 or Cosmic Lynx or indeed other governments.

Globally many cyber attacks, be them malware, DDoS, worms or brute force, are linked to foreign states.

According to our own Government Communications Security Bureau almost a third of serious cyber attacks against New Zealand organisations have indicators linking them to state-sponsored actors.

The two global watershed events that threw the spotlight on state-sponsored hacking were the Stuxnet malware of 2010 and the NotPetya virus of 2017.

Stuxnet is credited with being the cyber brainchild of the United States and Israeli governments and caused the centrafuges in Iranian nuclear powerplants to explode. NotPetya was attributed to the Russian government and targeted essential services in the Ukraine around banking, logistics and power companies; virtually bringing the country to its knees.

There’s a good chance that the outfit behind the recent attacks are China or Russia, but it’s more complicated than that. This is because these countries often contract out this work.

The underlying “hack shops” used by the likes of China may work for nation states by day, but by night end up leveraging what they have learned to extract a few bitcoins.

Standing back a bit, it's clear that the world has changed quite a bit from 9/11. While the tactics were anything but fair, back then at least you had a fair idea of who your enemies were and where the battle lines were.

Wars will increasingly be waged in cyberspace, against masked actors and business will be directly targeted. Battlefields will consist of viruses, vulnerabilities, and fake digital fingerprints. It will be an arms race with no armies.

If you can blow up an enemy’s nuclear power plant or bring down their electricity network through a keyboard and faked digital fingerprints, it’s a hell of a lot more effective (and cheaper) than mobilising armed forces.

And if you can kneecap a country’s businesses, as the world saw when Russia pummelled the economies of Georgia and Estonia through cyberattacks, then you kneecap trust.

Ironically Aoteaora’s small size, homogeneity and island status may help us as we face this faceless arms race, and seek to seriously lift our game around cybersecurity.

But it’s not the beginning of the end, but more likely the end of the beginning. As a country we just need to make sure we’re ready for what’s next. Right now I’m not sure that we are.

– Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional chairman, director and facilitator.