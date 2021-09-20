Stockmarket on the up, now waiting on alert level decision

OPINION: All and all last week was a good one for the local stock market with the NZX50 adding around 1.3 per cent, and outperforming several global peers in the process.

The June quarter GDP numbers shot the lights out which helped the mood. As did a forecast from the government that Auckland would move down an alert level this week.

123rf.com/Stuff.co.nz Delta has impacted New Zealand’s economy.

A degree of optimism is emerging over the scale of the economic contraction in the current quarter, as officials take a calculated risk (despite new case numbers), and with the vaccination rollout moving towards some key milestones.

Government support for affected businesses (some more than others) has continued, but we are seeing regular reminders that there will be consequences for unprecedented, and extended, levels of stimulus.

There are no free lunches as they say, and inflation, along with debt levels, is spiralling higher. A burning question is at which point will the piper be paid?

Here and now (or up till mid-August at least), things have been going rather well. Our economy grew 2.8 per cent in the second quarter, and well above consensus estimates of 1.3 per cent. Many segments have been resilient, while others have clearly been less so – service exports are still 43 per cent below pre-Covid levels due to border controls.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Baillie & Lewis Pharmacy retail manager Gay Curran with some of the large variety of face masks the business stocks.

The recent lockdowns will cause the economy to contract during the current quarter, but a buoyant consumer will probably burst out of the gates once again as the country inevitably moves down further levels. That adds to the case for an economic bounce in the December quarter.

Many consumer-focussed businesses (and particularly those with strong online models) have benefited from consumers having saved up during the stay-at home restrictions, and who have also not been able to take that big trip pretty much anywhere apart from Aussie. A rising housing market has further lifted spirits, and driven a wealth effect.

This was reflected in Briscoes’ half year results last week, with sales rising by 23 per cent to $358.4 million, and net profit after tax soaring 70 per cent to $47.5m. The company also received a dividend from its investment in Kathmandu.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Social distancing sign at the entrance to Briscoes in Vanguard St on the morning of the level 2 lockdown in Nelson.

The outdoor gear retailer is set to release full year numbers to July 31 on Tuesday which may not be quite as impressive (online excepted) given its Australian footprint which has been more heavily disrupted over the past year. That said Rip Curl sales will probably have been picking up as the Northern Hemisphere gets out to the beach this year.

It remains to be seen when Kiwi consumers will start getting really worried about inflation, even though it is already plain to see and a cause for complaint, just compare your grocery bill to a few months ago.

Many appear to be passing the phenomenon off as a Covid blip, including in the US. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment report on Friday showed that the confidence of Americans has edged higher (and consistent with a better than expected lift in Retail sales in August), but near term inflation is a concern.

The survey's one-year inflation outlook has ticked back up to 4.7 per cent the highest since 2008 However, the five-year outlook held steady at 2.9 per cent. That could well be a case of wishful thinking in my view.

While last week’s US CPI was lower than expected, it was still elevated (+5.4 per cent year on year). The Federal Reserve has set the scene that inflationary pressures are ‘transitory’ and we will hear more on this subject at their meeting this week. Any hawkish rhetoric probably wouldn’t be too well received, and I expect that the officials will probably continue to kick the ‘tightening can’ down the road.

Another major by-product of the pandemic, debt levels, is becoming more less difficult to ignore. Global debt has risen to a new record high of nearly $300 trillion in the second quarter according to the Institute of International Finance. One potential saving grace is that higher inflation will erode the debt in real terms.

Even so, Governments have had to foot the bill during the pandemic, creating an issue for current and future generations of taxpayers. The question of when taxes will need to rise is a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if” – the US had already headed this way, with leading Democrats seeking to raise the top tax rate on corporations to 26.5 per cent from the current 21 per cent.

Mind there is arguably and even greater imperative to lift historically low corporate tax rates. The US Treasury Department estimates that the US will run out of money next month, unless the $28.5 trillion debt limit is lifted.

A default would shut down government spending, and plunge the worlds' largest economy into recession.

This could well weight on investor nerves in the weeks ahead, and as the deadline approaches. That said, the US has been here before with the debt ceiling (many times), and despite all the brinkmanship political common sense generally prevails (even if at the 11th hour).

Andy Wong/AP A man walks by a map showing Evergrande development projects in China, at an Evergrande city plaza in Beijing.

The fuse is somewhat shorter for the ticking time-bomb that is Evergrande.

The Chinese property giant is buckling under US$300 billion of debt, with work halted on around 1.4 million properties. Interest payments to debt holders are due this week, and any bankruptcy could have a massive fall-out on the Chinese real estate sector and for Chinese consumers (with 60 per cent of their wealth tied up in property), with some blowback potentially reach these shores as well. And not just for the NZ property market, China remains our biggest customer.

To this end it will be interesting to see what Fonterra management have to say at Wednesday’s full year results announcement.

Is this a Lehman’s moment for China? Certainly, a balancing act for President XI which is dealing with domestic challenges as well as offshore ones, last week’s tri-lateral defence partnership between the US, UK and Australia represents a quantum change.

Evergrande however is of much concern near term, and ultimately a massive debt and equity restructure looks likely at best. China has let a number of property companies go under in more recent times, but Evergrande may just be ‘too big to fail.’

Andy Wong/AP An Evergrande city plaza in Beijing. One of China's biggest real estate developers is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt, prompting concern about the broader economic impact and protests by apartment buyers about delays in completing projects.

On a related note, Air New Zealand will have been pleased in many ways to have had the government in its corner. The airline has drawn down a further $85m of the government standby loan facility, taking the total to $435m, but still leaving accessible funds of $1.065b.

The monthly cost of Auckland at Level 3 or 4 and the rest of New Zealand at Level 1 or 2, along with suspension of the trans-Tasman bubble is around $45m to $60m. Fingers crossed for today!

In addition to today’s briefing from the Beehive, there will also be more than a bit of interest in comments from the Reserve Bank with assistant governor Christian Hawkesby set to speak tomorrow.

We may get a feel for whether a 50-basis point lift in the OCR (which are some economists are calling for) is going to be forthcoming at the next meeting in early October, presuming Delta is under control.

Several banks have already pushed up home lending rates last week. Is that the piper calling?