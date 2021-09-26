Covid-19: Our path from pandemic to endemic

OPINION: We know that the pandemic is morphing into an endemic or widespread and common virus. This means living with the virus, but not recklessly “opening up”, as advocated by some.

We cannot afford to throw open borders and let the virus rip with current vaccination rates and dangerously limited health system capacity.

Both need to be improved massively if we are to avoid more restrictions domestically than we have been used to between lockdowns.

With effective vaccination at hand, it is time to create a gradual and credible plan to massively ramp up vaccination, invest in our neglected health capacity, and improve public health measures. The new Covid-19 reality is also an opportunity to rethink how we manage our economy.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: What you need to know about Auckland moving to alert level 3

* Covid-19: What travel is allowed at alert level 3?

* Staying at level 2 labelled 'frustrating' for South Island

* Covid-19: 'Level 4 anxiety' as Waikato residents line up to be tested



Restrictions, health and economy

Lockdowns and closed borders have been an effective strategy so far.

Our approach saved many thousands of lives, 7300 compared to Sweden for example.

We would value this at $33 billion if those people had been killed in road accidents. It also avoided an overburdened health system which could have led to increasing mortality from other sources (valued at another $11b), and long Covid, where those who recover from Covid experience long term and often debilitating health issues (not enough data to put a cost on it yet).

Supplied Shamubeel Eaqub: The purpose of an economic forecast is not to get it exactly right - ‘It’s to ask ‘what’s the broad range of outcomes that are possible?’

Comparisons with places like Denmark, Israel, Sweden or Singapore fundamentally misunderstand the reality of those places. They have lived with more restrictions than New Zealand between lockdowns.

Cumulatively, New Zealand has lived with 30 to 40 per cent less restrictions since the pandemic began.

Open domestically for longer has meant New Zealand’s economy is $5b to $12b larger than experienced by those countries. At the top end, it is equivalent to the annual GDP of a region like Manawatu-Whanagnui, or twice the GDP of Southland.

In Denmark, which has now removed all domestic restrictions, is for the first time this pandemic experiencing level 1 like conditions New Zealand has enjoyed between short and sharp lockdowns.

Defining opening up

When people talk about opening up, they mean opening up the border. The countries that have done this have domestic restrictions in place. This is because vaccination rates are still relatively low and people are still getting sick in large enough numbers to pressure health systems.

Unless vaccination is near universal and there is enough health system capacity to deal with those who may still get sick, and make the unvaccinated very sick, opening up the borders will come with more domestic restrictions.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff We might need incentives to get people vaccinated.

The demand for opening the borders is linked to tourism, international education, immigration, and reconnecting with the world for trade, investment and knowledge flows.

Public support for tourism and immigration had been on the wane before the pandemic, and to date exports and investment flows have been very strong. There could be more resistance to domestic restrictions, than support for more open borders.

Vaccination and a new normal

It is clear that Covid-19 and its variants are here to stay, like the flu. There is no going back to 2019, Covid will still make people sick. That means we need to use the benefit of the New Zealand approach so far to invest in the next steps. This needs to work on three fronts.

First, we need mass vaccination.

About three-quarters of the eligible population is already or booked to be vaccinated. The remaining quarter and children under 12 aren't vaccinated.

That is 1.8 million people. Those talking about targets should do so of the whole population, which is what reduces the risk of transmission. The virus does not care if you are of eligible age.

We need to massively ramp up efforts to vaccinate hard to reach populations. We might need to explore incentives like lotteries, or vaccine mandates for some activities, to really ramp this up.

Denise Piper/Stuff We need an annual vaccination programme.

Next year, Pfizer’s vaccine is likely to be available to children too. Another campaign will be needed to vaccinate them.

Only then will we have enough vaccination to not overwhelm our capacity constrained health system. Realistically, this is unlikely before mid 2022.

Second, some businesses need to look at mandatory regular testing and vaccine mandates as part of their health and safety programme.

There are also practical business implications of lost hours due to sick staff. We will need to have access to saliva testing and clarification of the rules in vaccine mandates under the health and safety legislation.

Third, we need to improve public health.

This means we need a fully funded annual Covid and flu vaccination programme. MRNA technology means we can have targeted annual boosters. We might want to look at coordinating local production, to have greater security of supply.

We need to put in place infectious disease protocols in place when triaging patients, to avoid infecting vulnerable patients at clinics and hospitals. And we need to massively invest in our health system, Covid has proved that we have very little capacity to deal with sudden increases or changes in demand.

We also need to get over our weird hang-up on masks. Many Asian countries became more frequent users of masks in crowded and high risk places after SARs. Simple hygiene precautions in crowded places can significantly reduce risk.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Kiwis need to become OK with wearing masks.

Economic response and policy settings

Just like the health response, the economic response will also need to change as we move to an endemic with a widely vaccinated population, and a health system with enough capacity to deal with sudden surges in demand. This could take years, rather than weeks or months.

Vaccination remains low outside of the rich world, including in manufacturing and trading hubs. This will affect access to products and prices may increase.

Just in time, the mantra of global supply chains of many decades, will be replaced by resilience. This means onshoring. For most New Zealand businesses this will simply mean holding more inventory, rather than new manufacturing plants.

Locally, lockdowns will not be necessary with a vaccinated population. Broad access to support like wage subsidies need to be phased out. Once vaccination is near universal they could be replaced with more targeted restrictions and access to loans rather than grants. Government should instead focus on ambitious nation building projects (including our neglected health sector).

While New Zealand has accrued significant debt due to the pandemic, it is low compared to other OECD countries. There is also none of the pressures of too much debt of the 1980s, when interest payments gobble up a quarter of our tax revenue, leaving little for other programmes.

Now, interest payments are the smallest share of taxes in history. We do not have an immediate debt problem and we should move away from this obsession with paying down cheap debt.

Alden Williams/Stuff Introducing a tourism-levy that is distributed to tourism reliant regions will add both a barrier to reduce low spending tourists and a revenue stream for infrastructure.

Government will also need a realistic plan for tourism and immigration.

Arguably, tourism had lost its shine even before the pandemic. The pandemic has shown the net benefit to New Zealand may be less than espouse by proponents. Introducing a tourism-levy that is distributed to tourism reliant regions will add both a barrier to reduce low spending tourists and a revenue stream for infrastructure.

Immigration has slumped, yet the country still works. Arguably, migrants and ethnic minorities disproportionately work in “essential” industries.

Record highs in labour demand and intensifying labour shortages will also lead the intensifying business chorus to allow in more migrants. But there is no god-given right to workers, it is a policy decision.

The decision should be informed by a population strategy. Failing that, allowing limited and temporary visa access for occupations of which there is an acute shortage, a massive increase in education and training, and a skills fund to retrain workers are all needed.

Businesses should not hold their breath for the same speed and urgency of policy on immigration, as we have seen with the pandemic.

Rather, they need to take control by improving pay and working conditions, use contractors and temps for flexible and experienced workers, invest massively in training, digital, and automation.

New normal

The pandemic is over. It is now endemic. We need a new approach for the long haul.

That needs widespread vaccination, massive investment in health capacity, businesses taking control of their own businesses rather than expecting Beehive to lead them, and government policy to focus on nation building (infrastructure, education and health for example) and to put in place good policies on tourism and immigration.