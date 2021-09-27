How high does the carbon price have to reach before it changes behaviour?

OPINION: Many people have forgotten that 5 per cent of the price of fuel at the pump is for the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

The AA’s calculations for January this year show not only that 5 per cent of the cost is for the ETS, but also that 38 per cent is fuel excise and another 13 per cent is GST.

The actual refined oil – the fossil fuel that we are talking about replacing – is only 27 per cent of the cost, with another 16 per cent for the importer’s margin and 1 per cent for shipping.

The problem is that fuel is considered to be just another living expense. We expect price to go up and complain when it does, but we go on filling up the car and heading to work or away for the weekend without thinking about it.

At the current carbon price of $65, approximately 15c a litre goes to the ETS.

This is insufficient to change behaviour.

Sir David Mackay (RIP) calculated in 2009 that there would be no effect on British car driving until the carbon price reached US$900.

The figure seems incomprehensible, but he was chief scientific adviser to the UK Department of Energy and Climate Change from 2009 to 2014, as well as University of Cambridge Professor of Physics and Mathematics, and probably knew what he was writing about.

He also calculated that in the UK, there would be no impact on sequestration in UK forests until the price of carbon was $550.

Stuff Dr Jacqueline Rowarth.

In 2009 farmers made more from producing food (aided by subsidies) than they could through afforestation. Twelve years on, they are being subsidised to transition.

The Path to Net Zero suggests that “by 2035 our scenarios involve planting of 440,000 hectares of mixed woodland to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as they grow, with a further 260,000 hectares of agricultural land shifting to bioenergy production”.

It has been acknowledged that farmers cannot do what is being asked of them, including some practises that will reduce yields, if it destroys their balance sheets. “We are asking farmers to change the way they work for the public good. We must ensure they are properly recompensed. And we must protect them from unfair competition.”

In the EU, the Commission’s Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategy has caused considerable concern. Like the Path to Net Zero, the strategy involves reducing inputs (the use of chemical pesticides by 50 per cent and of fertilisers by 20 per cent), an extra 3 billion trees covering 1.5 to 2.7 million ha (10 per cent of the area) and at least 25 per cent under organic farming.

The Farm-Europe think tank has calculated the effects as reducing supply by 10-15 per cent in the key sectors, cereals, oilseeds, beef, dairy cows; over 15 per cent in pork and poultry, and over 5 per cent in vegetables and permanent crops. Further, there would be a sharp cut in farmers’ revenues and an increase in producer prices that would raise food costs for consumers.

Farm-Europe also pointed out that any environmental benefits would leak away. The imports required to feed the EU would increase, triggering higher GHG emissions in the rest of the world.

The difficulties with carbon are even more complex in New Zealand. Farmers are being pressured to reduce stock numbers on the basis that impact on the environment will be reduced without reducing income. But this is the case only if farms are overstocked.

For most, a small decrease in animals will make the difference between surviving and going under – and farmers, like any business owners, need some profit to be able to invest in the environment through constantly developing new technologies.

The increase in carbon price has created opportunities.

Professor Keith Woodford, now retired from Lincoln University, has explained this through various media outlets. “The carbon price is now high enough to change land-use sufficiently to blow away sheep and beef, but too low to significantly influence emission behaviours elsewhere.”

Forestry in New Zealand makes more money than sheep and beef, with less work.

Forests for biofuel for the increasing number of processing plants (Fonterra and Silver Fern Farms, for instance) declaring that they will no longer use fossil fuel might make sense, but as the carbon price increases foresters are realising that carbon farming has the potential to be more lucrative than production forests in relation to these first-rotation forests.

Professor Woodford has suggested that from a land-owner perspective, it could be more profitable to collect credits for the carbon, not just for the few years but to let those credits run on until the trees are mature. “Forget about the harvest!” he says.

We are looking for solutions to carbon-neutral, and applauding companies that make the switch, without considering what that really means. Trees are a short-term stop gap to the real problem of fossil fuel.

A carbon price of US$900 would be an extra $3.07 on a litre of fuel. Add inflation since 2009 and the cost on top of the base price is $4.82 c per litre. Enough to make eyes water, but would it change the Sunday drive?

– Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, Adjunct Professor Lincoln University, is a farmer-elected director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown. The analysis and conclusions above are her own. jsrowarth@gmail.com