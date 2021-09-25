Business involvement crucial for us to reopen safely and thrive

OPINION: The last month has sharpened our national focus once again on how to respond to the ever-complex challenge of Covid-19 and its variants.

It looks like the Government’s elimination strategy, and the collective effort of Aucklanders especially, has highlighted that the Delta variant has pushed this current strategy to its limits, along with the social licence of extended lockdowns.

In the process it has indelibly underlined the importance of vaccinations in our national armoury.

As we look around the world, we see Covid-ravaged countries now reopening their economies with vaccination the central response. We have heard our Prime Minister foreshadow a phased opening of the border in some form in 2022, with vaccinations again the central part of that evolving strategy.

Whenever and however we reopen the borders, vaccinations will remain critical, so we need to agree a plan for how New Zealand will maximise and maintain the uptake of vaccinations as we transition to a post “elimination” world.

That plan cannot be solely developed from a public health perspective as it demands all parts of our community to play a role.

The sluggish vaccination roll-out has been hampered by key influence groups not being actively involved in designing the settings (file photo).

The sluggish vaccination roll-out has been hampered by key influence groups – whether businesses, GPs, Pasifika leaders or iwi – not being actively involved in designing the settings.

I know that business leaders have been looking ahead to 2022 for months and thinking about how, as employers and supply chain partners, they can play their part in that national effort.

Work is a hugely influential lever to harness in New Zealand’s Covid-response. Millions of people spend large parts of their week at work, and most of those not in work come into contact with work almost daily.

Work can be a trusted source of information and support to working people and their families. Work is also a place where there are additional rules and mechanisms available for keeping people healthy and safe.

Currently, we are seeing business leaders adopt a range of responses to worker vaccinations. Some businesses have taken a strong leadership position and developed comprehensive approaches that see vaccinations as a mandatory risk control to protect their workers’ and their customers’ health.

Others are still working through how they balance their primary duty of care to ensure a healthy place of work, good faith employment relations, and human rights legislation.

Some businesses are caught between vaccine-hesitant workers on the one hand and anxious vaccinated workers on the other, who refuse to work with non-vaccinated workmates as they see them as an uncontrolled health risk.

Depending on the size of those groups, and the nature of the roles, many businesses are fearful they will struggle to sustainably redeploy non-vaccinated workers.

Some New Zealand clients are insisting only vaccinated workers will be permitted on to their worksite. And we’re seeing examples from Australia, Canada and the US where businesses are needing to formally respond to customers demanding assurances that they’ll be dealing with vaccinated workers.

In addition to questions about vaccine requirements, other questions will emerge in a post-elimination New Zealand. What will this mean for employers when a (vaccinated) employee becomes ill with Covid? Would they be required to stand down for a minimum period, and self-isolate? Would those working around them also be required to stand down?

The forum has developed some early guidance informed by the experiences of New Zealand and international organisations to date, to support employers in building their own guidance or vaccination policy with their workers and representatives, and supply chain partners.

Business Leaders' Health and Safety Forum executive director Francois Barton.

I am encouraging all business leaders to be starting that discussion with their teams now.

The forum strongly believes that we cannot simply leave organisations to “work this out for themselves”. Businesses are not islands – they are dynamically connected across sectors, regions and within our communities.

Covid and its variants also make no distinction between various PCBUs’ risk tolerance. That’s why we need a joined-up plan to ensure the settings, communications and incentives are aligned to support and enable business and workers to play their role in vaccinating New Zealand. That plan needs to be co-developed with business, not developed in isolation and put on a website.

Whether your team has seven, 11, 15 or 5 million members, winning teams get the input of the players into a good game plan. Vaccination is a key strategy to us winning this challenge – it’s time to develop an agreed game plan so we can each play our role.

– Francois Barton is executive director of the Business Leaders’ Health and Safety Forum. The forum has about 390 members who are CEOs of large New Zealand businesses or businesses operating in high-risk environments. The forum’s vaccination guidance is available here.