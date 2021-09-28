The secret behind company culture in a Covid-19, and work from home climate

OPINION: Culture is the way people believe they should behave to fit in, stay safe and get ahead in their environment. Whether at home, at play or at work.

Culture can be analysed using social anthropology.

People look for cues on how to behave, what to focus on, what to stay away from. Culture can be effective, or less effective. Culture executes your strategy

Culture is the mindset that drives innovation or conventionality, planned risk versus risk aversion or carelessness, quality or good enough will do, customer focus or internal politics, motivation or disengagement, teamwork or individual heroes, collaboration or silos.

Culture drives your outcomes. Your business results – short and long term.

What messages are you sending, and what expectations are you creating for your team?

Culture is a product of the “way we do things around here.” The way your organisation does things sends a message of what’s expected and what should be prioritised by the people in it.

The factors that create culture include:

The organisation’s stated reason for being – your organisational purpose and how it’s used.

The way you gear team members to be customer focused.

The level of empowerment and influence people feel they have.

The degree of involvement they experience on decisions that affect them.

The fairness of selection decisions, onboarding, who gets training & development and on what.

The way everybody is shown respect regardless of their beliefs or appearance.

The way goals are set.

The way things are reinforced in the organisation – recognition given when things go well versus punishment felt when things don’t go so well.

The way jobs are designed to enable people to perform at their best.

The interpersonal relationship people have with their boss.

Communication – up, down, and the big picture story.

Are you in control of your stories?

Every work environment has a culture. It is determined by how they use the above factors.

Organisations that use the above factors consciously and ‘by design’ increase their chances of creating an effective culture – a culture that people are proud to work in and where their stories of experiences are positive and optimistic.

Those that ignore the factors and just let them evolve, run the risk of having a less effective organisation, a culture where people feel trapped, and stories of their experiences focus on the negative and are pessimistic.

An old saying states “You’re either leading your culture or it’s leading you.”

How is WFH and hybrid working practices changing your organisation’s culture?

A commonly held misconception is that culture takes years to form, and to change.

Sure, most cultures have formed over time. That’s how we’ve done it. Problems solved and challenges met over time have created shared beliefs and ways of working.

These have mainly occurred in a physical and shared place of work where colleagues and customers gather, where folk bump into each other and share their stories, and this does shape culture over time.

Now people are working from home or in a hybrid model, gatherings are different. Projects are approach differently, communication is different, lots of things are different.

What are the chances then that these differences in ways of working are creating different expectations of behaviour on people?

Additionally, because you’re at home, your family may start to have different expectations of you, so family cultures are changing too. This means you need to do things differently, and expectations of your organisation start to change.

It won’t take long for things to really change. Weeks, maybe months, but not years.

And as things change, how will those stories take shape? Is optimism ruling or is pessimism gaining the upper hand?

Paraphrasing Jill Bolte-Taylor, “We are not rational beings that feel; we are emotional beings that think.” The door to change therefore is emotional.

What can leaders do?

Take control of your stories- no, not by writing them and posting them out. By giving people stories they can share based on positive experiences.

Nudge people to share what’s going well, and replicate that.Allow people to highlight what’s going wrong and fixing that for them.

This quickly changes the story from what went wrong, to how fast it was remedied. It changes the story from a feeling of languishing at home forgotten by others to high levels of empathy and responsiveness – my boss cares!

By creating and sharing stories by design, and focusing on key messages, reinforcing these with leadership actions, and identifying those that live the new approach and rewarding them, you can change the beliefs, mindsets, and therefore expectations of behaviour of most people in your organisation quickly.

Drop your ‘task’ agenda and focus on your ‘people’ agenda. Culture will deliver your task agenda. Hey no one said it wasn’t a complex issue. If it were easy, then everyone would already be doing it, and I’d be playing more golf.

Be proactive – don’t wait to respond to issues. Go and find out what they are, and solve them with your people.

The factors that create culture will not change, but in WFH and hybrid work environments those factors will need to be used differently.

Some of the old systems are still valid but may need to be deployed differently, others will need to change. Some will need to be eradicated and replaced with fresh thinking. Leading in ambiguity is what leaders get paid for. Anyone can captain a ship in calm waters, rough waters are a truer test of leadership.

If there was ever a time for human centred design to be deployed effectively, this is it. What are people’s experiences? What are people’s stories? Use these to gain insights of what opportunities you can realise.

Don’t know much about HCD? Go find out. There are many who claim expertise in this space but teaching the concepts and practising the art are two different things. Find folk who know what they’re doing.

Finally, the thing you may need to do first is challenge your current beliefs around how things work. As leaders we have biases just like everyone else, we believe that certain things work, so we apply them without really stopping to think.

But what got you here, won’t get you to where you want to be next. Again Jill Bolte-Taylor wisely said “fortunately, how we choose to be today is not predetermined by how we were yesterday...You and you alone choose moment by moment who and how you want to be in the world.” If you cannot see a different way of doing things, and your culture won’t allow you to hear others’ vision of future ways of working, it’s already a fait accompli.

Neil McGregor is the lead consultant at Human Synergistics New Zealand & Asia