How to lead teams, with care, through a crisis

OPINION: As a people leader or business owner, you may have found yourself more stretched than normal this past month with Covid-19 back in the community; navigating ups and downs in your business, dealing with emotional tumult in your own life, and supporting the challenges that your people are facing. And, what’s more, you’ve likely been doing all of this while trying to stare into a crystal ball and make decisions at a time where the only certainty is uncertainty.

Or, it’s possible that the last month has taken a different turn for you. Maybe you and members of your team have thrived in lockdown, enjoying the chance to slow down and spend time with loved ones. In our team’s professional practice, we’ve heard reports of people feeling better equipped to tackle this latest lockdown, knowing the coping strategies that work best for them and applying them generously.

Redd/Unsplash Key leadership principles for supporting the wellbeing of our people include: having their back; validating their experience; matching their communication preference; delivering meaningful feedback; and modelling vulnerability. (File photo)

Whether you fall in the first or the second camp, being a leader of people can bring with it a sense of great responsibility. We know from our Umbrella Wellbeing Assessment data that at least one quarter of working New Zealanders report moderate to high levels of psychological distress in any given month, a figure backed up by recent research conducted during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown. For these people, and indeed for any employee, the support they receive at work can help boost – or break – their wellbeing.

In our work at Umbrella, we rely on some key leadership principles for supporting the wellbeing of our people: having their back; validating their experience; matching their communication preference; delivering meaningful feedback; and modelling vulnerability.

Principles like these are vital to embed in your teams during business-as-usual so they can provide a strong foundation to fall back on when times are tough.

As we continue to navigate uncertain times, we recently consulted with our Umbrella team of clinical and organisational psychologists to understand other principles for getting the best from your people. Below, we share our team’s collective wisdom and experience on leading well with integrity and care.

As with any leadership practice, some of the examples may feel more, or less, in line with your personal style. It’s important to take these principles and embody them in your own way.

Look after yourself

This is rule number one for getting the best from your people. Research shows that the emotional state of our leaders is contagious among teams – especially pertinent during times of crises where emotional susceptibility may be heightened.

Give yourself permission to make time to do something that brings you joy. Stop working to walk, run, laugh, connect with someone important to you. Get outside, get fresh air, get sunshine, move. No-one wants to have “the grumpy bugger” as their leader! Ask yourself, “What else can I do to look after myself?” Alternatively, who do you have in your corner who can provide you with an honest reflection of how well you are performing when it comes to self-care?

We also know that having leaders who role-model wellbeing activities, such as finishing a little early, taking sick leave, or exercising during a lunch break, has a significant impact on employee behaviour. There’s a big difference between a leader paying lip-service to wellbeing but being “too busy” themselves to participate, and a leader who embodies wellbeing as a top priority.

Annie Spratt/Unsplash Research shows that the emotional state of our leaders is contagious among teams – especially pertinent during times of crises where emotional susceptibility may be heightened. (File photo)

Engage early and often

Remember to proactively engage with all your team individually, as well as together as a team. Whether this be online, on the phone, or face-to-face (luxury at the moment!), check your calendar to make sure you have these scheduled in and prioritised.

Use a coaching approach when you meet by asking open-ended questions, listening to understand their goals and help them move towards them, and genuinely enquiring about how they are doing. This helps your team member to have the ownership of their decisions and actions, and notice personal growth as it occurs.

Consider also adding a wellbeing goal to regular check-ins with your people. This is important during BAU and crucial during times of stress and uncertainty. Supporting sustainable working rhythms with explicit goals (e.g. “My goal is to clock out of work by 5.30pm every day” or “My goal is to look away from my screen and stretch once every hour”), helps to communicate loud and clear that your people’s wellbeing is more important to you than their productivity (although, the brilliant win-win is that wellbeing at work also leads to greater productivity). And, make sure to ask how these goals are progressing at your next check-in.

Docusign/Unsplash Remember to proactively engage with all your team individually, as well as together as a team. Whether this be online, on the phone, or face-to-face (luxury at the moment!). (File photo)

Don’t push crap downhill

It’s key that your team believe that there is a clear direction and purpose to their work. In uncertain times, chaos or crisis, teams like to know that there is a clear “why”, that someone has their hands on the wheel and is in control of the car, even if the road ahead has some unexpected twists and turns. This looks like clarity and predictability about the decisions you make, and then communication, communication, communication.

But remember, your job as a leader is to make sure that the pressures of leadership sit with you and don’t roll downhill onto your people. It’s OK and necessary to communicate the messages from senior leadership to your people, but it’s not OK to push the demands of your role onto your people.

Instead, use your peer network, mentor, or your manager for these conversations. Share your concerns and vent with them, ask them to help you with how to communicate the necessary information to your staff if needed. Push that crap sideways or upwards – never down.

Recent findings from our Umbrella research show that leaders experience, on average, had poorer peer support at work compared to non-leaders. Intentionally building and utilising these leadership support networks, and ensuring they are psychologically safe, is a crucial step for your own wellbeing, as well as that of your team.

Supplied Gaynor Parkin is a registered clinical psychologist and CEO of Umbrella Wellbeing.

Words matter

This relates to how we talk about our people, our peers, and our leaders when they discuss stress or pressure at work, and how we celebrate those that are doing something right.

If we know that someone is struggling and you have been invited into that circle of confidence, be respectful of this. It is the privilege of leadership to be able to lead someone at their most vulnerable to then achieve more positive outcomes.

Stand up for those who speak about their wellbeing struggles or triumphs, be an advocate and an ally, work to create the conditions for them to continue to be successful.

In line with this, proactively check your team’s norms when it comes to work hours, taking leave, or taking breaks during the day. Is it common for people to loudly work through their lunch breaks or work late (by “loudly”, we mean doing it in a way that makes it obvious to others)?

Do team members express frustration when they hear that someone has taken sick leave? Are people who finish work on-time at 5pm subtly berated? Language matters and sets the tone for what is permissible in the workplace. When it encourages unhealthy work patterns, it is also a risk factor for widespread burnout.

The suggestions above are not an exhaustive list of what makes a good leader – only you can determine that for yourself. We hope they are a starting point to encourage reflection. Are you doing all these things well? Or are one or two areas a bit wobbly?

Use your leadership support networks, or a leadership coach, to have a conversation about the steps you might take to improve. And remember rule number one of taking care of your team: taking care of yourself first.

– Gaynor Parkin is a clinical psychologist and CEO at Umbrella Wellbeing, a company of psychologists who provide workplace wellbeing support. Dr Amanda Wallis leads the research programme at Umbrella Wellbeing.