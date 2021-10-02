Waiting for a tradie? You're the victim of a market gone mad

OPINION: About six months ago I bought a cottage and a little bit of land north of Wellington.

Forced out of the Wellington property market by the tsunami of rising prices, the Wairarapa was a more affordable option and my partner fell in love with a grove of old fruit trees around the 90-year-old house.

Garaging was an issue however, particularly given my tendency to amass old cars, so I reckoned a pole shed would be the go. Fellow car nut Jeff runs a garage business in Masterton and designed me something to meet my needs. A deal was done in April and I paid a deposit in May.

At that stage Jeff reckoned he’d be able to kick into it in late July. July came and went. As did August, September, and now we’re looking down the barrel of October to start construction.

Jeff’s not slack, but rather the victim of a market gone mad, ravished by the triple vectors of capital, demand and supply. All of which have been whipped into a frenzy by the pandemic.

Capital is in abundance. With the inability to head offshore for holidays, cheap interest rates and the current lockdowns, personal wealth has swelled.

Kevin Stent/Stuff You should stop thinking about concrete dates if you’re employing tradies, says Mike O’Donnell.

It’s not just us. A recent BBC study found that the number of millionaires around the world had grown by 5.2 million over the last year, buoyed by government financial support programmes and inability to harness discretionary spend.

Equally, demand has gone through the roof. Trapped in their houses, consumers have had time to focus on all those little jobs (and big jobs) on the house they have been putting off. That and a desire to peg a second (or third) position on a property escalator that just keeps going up.

Lastly, supply is tight as a gnat’s chuff. Getting timber, aluminium, fasteners, hot water cylinders and windows is tougher than it’s ever been. Getting builders is worse. Tradies are going nuts with subbies being poached through predatory pricing by other tradies.

I did some work recently for a company which operates sawmills. One of the team there told me that builders have followed logging trucks to the sawmill, and offered to buy the downstream beam timber that would come out of the logs after milling, drying and stacking.

By buying the timber’s future form they were effectively taking out a hedge against what they reckoned the market would be like in six weeks' time.

Meanwhile, in the regions, companies that rely on new raw materials are having to mothball their factories because there’s nothing for their staff to do. Examples I’ve heard about include joiners, window makers and roofing companies who have sent staff home pending delivery of product.

Meanwhile, for companies bringing containers out from the United States and Europe the shipping cost per container has increased from $2500 to $9000 in less than a year, with some pundits picking it could go up 50 per cent more over the next year.

No wonder builders are moving from job quotes, to pure time quotes. Or no quotes at all. Interesting too so see that the New Zealand Certified Builders Association is picking that “escalation clauses” will return to construction contracts.

These are clauses that pass rising material costs straight on to customers, de-risking the process for builders.

So directionally what does this mean for Kiwi consumers and the economy?

Firstly you should stop thinking about concrete dates if you’re employing tradies. Inject a lot of contingency time into your plan or prepared to lose your rag. No it’s not going to be ready by Christmas.

Secondly, consider scaling down your master plan for transforming the house or backyard, particularly if it involves foreign components. Instead, consider amending plans to use product that’s readily available.

Thirdly, reach out to your local council early to see if you need to amend your consent application as a result of a “de-speced” plan. The law requires building inspectors to reassess any amended work plans.

Fourth if you haven’t heard from a contractor or tradie who’s booked in to do some work for you in the future, reach out to her or him and synch up. Sometimes tradies think no news is better than bad news, and that’s just wrong.

More broadly it means rather than the overall quality of New Zealand’s house stock continuing to improve, it's likely to stagnate for a year or two.

Building developments, be they social or speculative, are going to be late. And if they have “payment on completion” clauses, things are going to get ugly with stretched speculators.

Meanwhile, those who are swooping on cheaper housing stock, with plans to renovate quickly and make a fast buck, might find that buck is anything but fast. And perhaps that’s the silver lining, by making things slightly easier for younger couples and first home buyers trying to get their feet in the door.

Meanwhile, all going well, I’ll soon be the proud owner of a pole shed in Wairarapa, and the Kombi and Capri will have a new home. Fingers crossed.

- Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and facilitator. His Twitter handle is @modsta and he’s got more operating cylinders than is strictly necessary.