Covid-19: Airlines are right to keep anti-vaxxers grounded

OPINION: As New Zealand tentatively abandons its Covid zero strategy, the resolve to enforce vaccine mandates and passports is hardening across the public and private sectors.

On Sunday, the Government announced that all non-citizens arriving after November would need to be vaccinated to pass through the border.

It was probably no coincidence that Air New Zealand outlined a “no jab, no fly” policy the same day for international travellers, which will come into effect in February.

The national flag carrier’s policy (which allows for medical exemptions), could be followed by a similar mandate for domestic flyers, a decision that would reshape regional travel in this country.

Air NZ is exploring the viability of the domestic plan, thought to be contingent on the success of the vaccine certificate roll-out.

Technology will play a major role in facilitating vaccine mandates. Air NZ will use the International Air Transport Association’s Travel Pass app to check health information against flight details and entry requirements, following a trial earlier this year.

Despite the controversy surrounding this topic, international travellers have incorporated healthcare checks into their journeys for years.

Visitors to Asia or Africa will be familiar with yellow fever vaccine and certificate requirements, routinely accepted by travellers as par for the course in simpler times.

As pandemic fatigue kicks in, it is increasingly clear that the Government and our biggest companies will adopt a firm stance on anti-vaxxers, as they have overseas.

In Canada, commercial air passengers, travellers on provincial trains, and cruise line customers will need to show evidence of their jabs. In France, air, train, and bus passengers must have a digital health pass displaying their vaccine record, or a recent negative test.

Airlines, uniquely exposed to the health and financial risks posed by Covid, are leading the way on jab mandates in this region.

After global passenger numbers fell by more than 75 per cent in 2020, carriers are desperate to revive the sector. They view safe, vaccinated travellers as their best way out of the crisis.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce, one of the most outspoken voices on vaccines, has confirmed that all Qantas international passengers will need a vaccine, as the Aussie carrier attempts to resume international routes by Christmas. Qantas fell to a A$1.7 billion loss last year.

After plunging to a $289 million loss in the year to June, Air New Zealand rightly views vaccines as the most effective way to restore confidence in the skies, reduce health risks for workers, and return it to the black.

The order will also ensure that Air NZ border and cabin staff (subject to a vaccine mandate under the Government’s public health order) can work more safely in a high-risk environment.

The Australasian airlines have made the right business decision and one that should be welcomed by shareholders. Aviation commentator Irene King believes more airlines will adopt similar policies.

“I would imagine this would be the policy for most carriers now,” King says. “It’s all about managing risk in this new economy. It leaves people with a pretty simple decision. People who like to travel will do what is required.”

Vaccine mandates will also offer an additional layer of protection to nervous passengers pondering their first post-Covid trip overseas. Families with young children will be able to walk onto a flight knowing that everyone on board values public health.

People are far more likely to choose an airline with robust vaccine measures in place as they return to airports. If you had unprotected children under the age of 12, would you step onto a plane with no vaccine rules, or choose a safer option?

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran has declared vaccine requirements a “new reality of international travel”, and anti-vaxxers are likely to remain grounded as the rest of us return to the skies.

Vaccine mandates and extra testing will become part of the new reality, and will be vital in the recovery of the sector and the resurgence of tourism in this region.

Just as people have the right to turn down free, life-saving medicine, Australasia’s airlines have the right to turn unvaccinated customers away from their cabins.

Anti-vaxxers are likely to see their travel options severely limited in the coming years as operators prioritise the majority of their customer base and the welfare of their employees.

In addition, more nations are expected to impose vaccine requirements at the border as they adjust to post-Covid settings. So even if the vaccine-hesitant can find a plane to take them overseas, there are no guarantees they will meet entry requirements.

The new airline policies come as the Government outlined its plan for Vaccine Certificates this week.

Cabinet is reviewing how broadly certificates will be implemented, but proof of vaccination is set to become the norm for high-risk settings and large gatherings such as music festivals.

After setting out bold, world-leading policies on vaccines, Australasia’s biggest airlines won’t change course as long as this pandemic lasts. We should expect more carriers to follow their lead and enforce similar rules in the year to come.

Although Air New Zealand and Qantas’ decisions are primarily motivated by commercial pressures, they could even help NZ’s vaccine push as the nation attempts to immunise 90 per cent of the eligible population.

If millions of deaths, Long Covid and the tragic scenes from ICUs around the world haven’t sharpened minds yet, perhaps being excluded from overseas travel will.