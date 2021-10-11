Uncertainty around timing of Government's reopening plans leaves stock market's patience waning

OPINION: With New Zealanders awaiting clarity about the timing of “next steps” in the Government’s reopening plans, uncertainty here appears to be impacting the stock market. After largely taking the Covid-19 Delta lockdowns in its stride initially, the market’s patience appears to have waned – the NZX50 dipped around 1.3 per cent last week.

The country, and Auckland in particular, has endured a long lockdown, and while there is a “roadmap” out of sorts, there is no certainty over the length of the journey, or milestones to be seen along the way. While we are all able to have picnics, most businesses want to know how we all get to the light at the end of the tunnel.

Having a defined path (out of an even longer lockdown) has provided some comfort across the Tasman (despite still very high new case numbers). Clear vaccination milestones/dates have been set – and New South Wales (with a 90 per cent first dose rate) has got there Monday, with a number of restrictions being relaxed as part of a “Freedom Day”.

Victoria has also received some good news, with 10,000 punters being allowed to attend the Melbourne Cup – Australia appears to be galloping towards the fully vaccinated finish line.

Investors here, however, have arguably less certainty over the way out of the current outbreak, making it more difficult to quantify the economic impact. Notwithstanding the fact that the New Zealand economy is still in reasonably solid shape. This indeed was the view conveyed by the Reserve Bank which last week raised interest rates for the first time in seven years.

As I wrote last week, a 25-basis point rise was always going to be the bare minimum. The Reserve Bank had to start administering its own vaccine against rising inflation, and as central banks go, will not be alone here in the coming months.

A very weak September jobs report in the US (174,000 jobs were created vs 500,000-plus expected) will give the Federal Reserve some near term “wiggle room” in its own tightening journey, but not too much. Unemployment has dropped to 4.8 per cent, and rising wages (up 4.6 per cent year-on-year) are adding to inflationary pressures.

Then there’s oil. WTI crude prices have gone through US$80 (NZ$115.30) a barrel for the first time since November 2014. Demand has been rebounding as the world reopens, but supplies are not rising quick enough to keep prices in check. OPEC+ producers were disappointed on their supply increase (400,000 barrels per day) last week, while the US Department of Energy has said it has no plans to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Oil prices are now up 60 per cent this year and unless a supply response is forthcoming, prices could go much higher yet. Despite the advent of electrification oil continues to make the world go around to a large extent, and can ultimately high energy prices act as a tax on economic growth.

At some point markets will become worried – most will recall what happened when oil hit US$150 in 2008. The good news is that there is flexibility for “price conscious” producers to increase supply and before prices hit a point where they start to weigh on demand. In the meantime, Kiwis (those that are driving) are paying record prices at the pump (albeit record high petrol taxes are part of the story).

On that note, New Zealand’s main board is set to lose another name in the form of Z Energy. The service station owner has recommended shareholders accept an improved takeover offer from Aussie bidder Ampol. The scheme of arrangement will see Z shareholders receive $3.78 per share plus the first 5 cents per share of the interim FY22 dividend.

The deal values Z Energy at around $2 billion, and long-standing shareholders will be perhaps somewhat disappointed that no rival suitor has emerged from the shadows in recent weeks. The shares are now in positive territory in the year to date and are up 30 per cent over the past 12 months, although are 50 per cent lower than they were five years ago. Nonetheless, Z’s board considers the approach on the table to represent “fair value”.

This massive decline in shareholder value should help explain why others have not come calling for the forecourts. Z was facing earnings headwinds well before Covid came along, due to an increasingly competitive space, tight margins, and demand pressures due to the high cost of fuel, and advent of electrification.

Indeed, these pressures have arguably made Z Energy increasingly less “investable” to the investing public. It will now be down to Ampol to make the numbers work, as it leverages distribution and scale efficiencies. The deal still depends on approval by the Commerce Commission and the Overseas Investment Office. Ampol will likely expect it will need to “clip the wings” of the Gull network (which it also owns) and sell some petrol stations as part of the process.

An outside chance as well is that Gull itself is floated. How much appeal this would have to retail investors is questionable, and not least for those whom have already watched the steady erosion of value at Z itself in recent years. There will in any event be an opportunity to effectively invest back into the group’s service station network, with Ampol seeking a secondary listing on the NZX.

The latter is at least a positive and also coming after a week where the local market lost out on a prospective IPO within the telecoms space. 2Degrees has halted its listing plans on speculation it is proceeding with a merger of broadband provider Orcon.

A combination of the two businesses would make strong strategic sense with the combined group having nearly 20 per cent of the Kiwi telco market, revenues of nearly $1b, and a host of potential synergies. If a merger does go ahead, this could however mean that a listing is simply delayed, with both majority owners (Trilogy International/MIRA) still looking for an exit. So Kiwi investors may well still get their telco listing, and a bigger one at that.

Onto this week, and in addition to any clarity over a way out of current local restrictions, a big focus will be the September quarter earnings season in the US which gets underway in earnest. There are a number of big names reporting, including the banks, which as always are a good barometer for how the world’s largest economy is faring.

Expectations are high, and the comparatives should be flattering against a weak quarter a year ago. Consensus forecasts have S&P500 companies growing earnings by nearly 30 per cent verses the third quarter of 2020. As always a lot will hinge on the outlook statements, the trajectory of customer demand, supply chain blockages, and those ever-increasing inflationary pressures.

- Greg Smith is an equities analyst