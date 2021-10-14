Global tax crackdown a sign of progress, but NZ can clean up its act

OPINION: After years of global negotiations, it looks as though the golden era of corporate tax avoidance is about to come to an end.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced last week that nearly 140 countries, including New Zealand, had agreed to join an accord to reshape the global tax landscape.

The multilateral agreement, trumpeted from 10 Downing Street to the White House, will see 136 nations form common ground to crack down on accounting trickery from the world’s biggest companies, particularly the US tech giants.

OECD secretary general Mathias Cormann hailed the “far reaching agreement” and said the rules would “ensure our international tax system is fit for purpose in a digitised and globalised economy”.

READ MORE:

* How do people and companies avoid paying taxes?

* The key secrets revealed in the Pandora Papers

* Revenue Minister says NZ a winner from $359 billion multinational tax deal



The shakeup will be enforced through two “pillars”.

Francois Mori/AP The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters is in Paris, France.

Pillar one will force multinational companies to pay more tax where they do business.

Nations will be given the ability to tax a portion of profits earned by multinationals, based on the sales generated in their country. Companies with a turnover greater than €20 billion (NZ$33b) will need to hand over a quarter of their profits above a 10 per cent margin to the countries where they operate (based on where revenue is earned).

The OECD believes more than US$125 billion will be reallocated from the world’s biggest companies as a result of the first pillar.

A second pillar will set a 15 per cent global minimum tax rate for large companies. That change is designed to end the race to the bottom to lure multinationals to tax havens. The OECD expects countries to reap an additional US$150 billion each year from that move. The US will be the biggest beneficiary.

It is hoped that the changes, due to come into effect in 2023, will end the complex profit shifting tactics employed by tech giants, which earn revenue from intangible goods and services, and move money across borders to low rate jurisdictions.

First signalled in June at the G7, the accord marks some welcome progress in the fight to make the world’s biggest companies pay their fair share.

However, even after last week’s announcement, the changes aren’t a foregone conclusion. The US is yet to push the changes through congress. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is not on board. Neither are Kenya, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka.

But assuming the accord goes through, the new rules will have some impact here.

Patrick Semansky Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press briefing with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, at the OECD's Ministerial Council Meeting.

The global agreement ends the prospect of a unilateral Digital Services Tax, as nations involved cannot impose a DST for two years, giving the US time to push the deal over the line. Before the NZ election, Labour promised to impose a a DST– but only if multilateral talks failed.

Experts are sceptical that the new global rules will have a major impact here.

Pillar one will enable smaller countries to grab a tiny slice of corporate profits, but isn’t expected to be a game-changer for the Inland Revenue. Pillar two will have close to zero impact, with no large NZ multinationals to raise taxes on.

Despite its shortcomings, the global deal offered a note of optimism in a week where the grim reality of international tax avoidance was laid bare in the Pandora Papers.

A huge data dump revealed that NZ foreign trusts have been a handy parking spot for the global elite and criminal underworld to hide their wealth tax-free. Trust providers seem all too willing to open the secretive accounts for international despots, oligarchs and criminals.

The Pandora Papers, leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, sparked a fresh round of debate on tax-exempt foreign trusts in this country, and whether the market is fit for purpose.

Notable NZ foreign trust holders unearthed in the papers included a Moldovan oligarch facing criminal charges and a Roman Catholic order that hid $300m to avoid having assets seized by the Vatican following a sex abuse scandal.

Not a great look for New Zealand, a nation ranked first on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index and widely viewed as an honest and fair place to do business by international experts.

While NZ’s foreign trust laws were tightened in 2017 following the Panama Papers leak, there are calls for further regulation following the more recent revelations.

Some have suggested an enhanced public disclosure regime, or trust register, that could be accessed by overseas tax departments. Others want to see foreign trusts taxed here, a move that would effectively shut down the market.

Amid the concerted global efforts to clean up international tax rules and combat shady practices, it begs the question; does New Zealand even need foreign trusts?

Scrapping the trusts completely, or working on multilateral measures to improve information sharing, should surely be under consideration at this point.

If New Zealand tackles foreign trusts, it would be a worthwhile trade-off.

The country would lose out on a small amount of tax revenue derived from the administration of the trusts, but it would improve its reputation and international standing. A stronger policing of trusts has been mooted for years –now seems like the right time to take decisive action.

Supplied Daniel Dunkley

It’s ironic that in a week where the world’s largest economies made serious progress on tax, so many countries, including this one, were found to be complicit in facilitating murky practices.

While the OECD deal is good news for those of us that play by the rules, it’s clear that New Zealand’s tax laws are far from perfect in the way they treat these overseas funds.

It should bother people that New Zealand’s reputation as a safe place to do business and solid legal framework has been used to market aggressive tax schemes.

In an age where global leaders are making long-awaited progress on tax, New Zealand shouldn’t stand by and make it so easy for foreign nationals to hide their wealth or ill-gotten gains.