Three apps that can help ask, 'Are you OK today?'

Mike O’Donnell has found three local technology firms who offer truly useful services to help give this much needed push.

OPINION: I was lucky enough to grow up on a Canterbury farm in the 70s. Both my parents worked long days but were generous with their time in the evenings, particularly as we moved into daylight savings.

Barbeques and swims at Coes Ford always went down well, as did salmon fishing at the mouth of the mighty Waimakariri River. The quinnat salmon started to run in November and the river banks were lined with anglers spinning “zeddy” lures.

Bill Hamilton’s jetboats were a popular way to fish the river or cross the bar at the mouth to target the fish that the land-based anglers couldn’t.

One evening as I was fishing by my Dad, a boatie’s wife backed in a trailer behind her Holden Kingswood sedan. As the trailer hit a hole the old Kingswood lost traction, the spinning back wheels spewing out shingle.

I noted to my Dad that they would be unable to pull out the jetboat. “Just watch,” said my Dad.

The boatie gently docked the Hamilton jetboat onto the trailer. Then he nodded to his wife who started to give the old Kingswood a bit of gas. At the same time the boatie floored the throttle on the 308 cubic inch jet boat and the Hamilton Jet literally shunted the trailer out of the water and the Kingswood onto some solid ground.

“Sometimes we all need a bit of a push” said my Dad.

Giving things a little push is something I’ve been thinking about as I’ve sought to discharge my health and safety duties as a director in a time of pandemic.

Particularly when it comes to mental health, one of the harder risks to spot or to mitigate.

As I’ve noted before this series of lockdowns has seemed tougher than the previous ones. And talking to Auckland colleagues it really feels like stress cracks are starting to be felt across home-based workers.

According to a Lancet study major depressive disorder has gone up 27 per cent during the pandemic and anxiety disorders have gone up 25 per cent.

Earlier this week Kiwi indie pop star Benee opened up about her struggles with mental health under Covid-19 restrictions, telling her fans how tough the time has been for her and celebrating the fact that Kiwis are starting to talk more openly about their struggles.

Kenzie Pigman Benee performs with the NZSO at the MIchael Fowler Centre.

While this may be true, I think as a nation we still need a little push in the right direction to come clean as to how we are tracking and to give employers the ability to help.

Within this context, I’ve found three local technology firms who offer truly useful services to give this much needed push. To be clear I’m not associated with any of them. I just think they offer useful services that your company might find useful and would rather see good local services supported than global ones.

The three services are Joyous, Mentemia and Chnnl.

Joyous has been operating for a few years now. It’s a real-time employee feedback tool that lets you know how your team and the individuals are tracking, so you can do something about it.

Unlike anonymous engagement surveys, Joyous gives instant feedback to leaders, coaches and subject matter experts; who can then reach out directly to the person who gave the feedback.

John Hawkins/Stuff Mentemia, was developed by Sir John Kirwan and is available to download for free.

Founded by former All Black turned mental health advocate, Sir John Kirwan, Mentemia is an App that lives on your phone and allows you to bake mental wellbeing into your workplace and work life every day.

Mentemia (Italian for my mind) provides a toolbox of tools, measures and interactive guides to help customise a set of interactive tools and exercises to feel better about themselves and their workday. It also gets staff in the habit of undertaking certain rituals every day or two that allow self help rather than going to others.

I first came across Chnnl at the New Zealand Hi-tech Awards earlier this year where they picked up a gong for being the most innovative hi-tech service in New Zealand.

Created by clinical psychologist Dr Liz Berryman, Chnnl seeks to transform workplaces and workers through the power of psychological safety. In less than one minute it allows staff to carry out a wellbeing warrant of fitness.

chnnl Dr Elizabeth Berryman, founder of mental health app chnnl.

This allows people to track their wellbeing over time and then make lifestyle adjustments to increase happiness levels. Uniquely Chnnl also allows staff to anonymously report bullying or sexual harassment and receive targeted advice and support in return.

Chnnl also helps identify those people who may approaching crisis level and at risk from self-harm. Having experienced the tragedy of self-harm in one of my companies a few years ago, this feature is a game changer for me.

The jetboat was invented by a high country farmer called Bill Hamilton, known simply as the boss to the 80 odd staff at his Riccarton factory in Christchurch. Hamilton knew every staff member by name, and each afternoon would walk around the factory with a smoking pipe, smile and ask, “are you OK today?”.

Today in our general state of busyness we can forget such simple but important questions. But applications like Chnnl, Mentemia and Joyous can give us the push we need.

Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer, and mental health advocate. He’s also pretty keen on jetboating southern rivers.

Where to get help