Netflix’s Squid Game is the best argument against Net Neutrality yet

OPINION: Bandwidth in New Zealand, and around the world, is disproportionately dominated by a handful of companies – Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook all dominate.

And last week, the success of Netflix’s Korean-based hit show, Squid Game, led to South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband suing Netflix to pay the costs for the increased demand its show put on its network.

A Seoul court agrees with SK Broadband, saying Netflix should “reasonably” give something in return.

Squid Game’s popularity in South Korea – reported to be 24 times greater than usual – made Netflix the country’s second-largest data traffic generator, with only YouTube ahead of it.

YOUNGKYU PARK/NETFLIX

Netflix and YouTube do not currently pay network usage fees in Korea. Though, rival content providers – such as Amazon, Apple and Facebook – do.

SK Broadband estimated the network usage fee Netflix needed to pay was about 27.2 billion won (NZ$32.8m) in 2020 alone … and that’s before Squid Game landed on Netflix.

The question I’ve been wrestling with this week is whether it's reasonable to ask Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, et al, to pay for the bandwidth they so obviously dominate.

Cold maths suggests they should. The politics of Net Neutrality is far from cold, though.

For example, my website, theBit.nz, is in a totally different league – it gets 75,000 page views a month, and each page is 1.14MB dripping wet. So, would it be fair to ask me to pay-to-play on New Zealand’s dumb pipes?

I’d argue that it’s very unfair. So where should that line be?

Even Stuff.co.nz – New Zealand’s most popular news site – is still in the minor leagues regarding bandwidth.

Stuff averages roughly 5m page views a day. Each page is approximately 25MB according to GTMetrix (note that I am taking the worst-case scenario here and using desktop page sizes).

This means (by my shoddy maths) Stuff’s theoretical demand on the network could be as high as 125,000GB/day – or 0.125 petabytes – though, the reality will be less than that due to the high percentage of mobile page views (which are lighter) and proper caching technologies.

Should Stuff pay Chorus for the ability to serve free news to Kiwis? Of course not.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff

So how can we keep our network – which we all pay our ISPs hundreds (often thousands) of dollars for each month – from collapsing under pressure caused by a handful of companies.

It’s not unreasonable to suggest there’s merit in forcing these embarrassingly-rich companies to contribute in some way, as this is not an issue that’s not going away.

The problem with this approach is that it goes against the idea of what the internet is all about. And I think supporters of Net Neutrality are right when they say innovation shouldn’t be limited to those who can afford it.

If it was a pay-to-play environment, it’s likely YouTube and Netflix would not have been able to cover the bandwidth fees they wracked up in the early days.

Well-intended ideas only go so far, though. A recent article from The Guardian on the subject suggested that the UK is paying a high price to keep up with demand. “Every Tbps (terabit-per-second) of data consumed over and above current levels costs about £50m (NZ$100m),” says Marc Allera, the chief executive of BT’s consumer division.

And “in the last year alone we’ve seen 4Tbps of extra usage and the cost to keep up with that growth is huge”.

New Zealand’s bandwidth pressures aren’t as severe. Yet.

Unsplash

During the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Chorus reported that New Zealand had a throughput ceiling of 3.5Tbps and the closest we got to this (back then) was 2.6Tbps.

It didn't take us long to exceed that limit, though. On August 18, 2021 – the day the country went into level 4 lockdown - we hit a new record peak throughput of 3.6Tbps. Thankfully, our new throughput ceiling is now at least 4.5Tbps.

So what's the answer?

In the US, Net Neutrality laws were passed that gave power to ISPs to block or throttle content as they see fit. The UK’s telecoms regulator, Ofcom, has also started collecting evidence on the subject – to see if it needs to copy America's lead. Though, any changes to the rules would be a matter for the UK Government.

Here in New Zealand, there doesn't seem to be any suggestion we're about to start asking Netflix, Google/YouTube, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, et al, to pay for the bandwidth they so clearly dominate. But I think it's time we started having the conversation, at least.