Turning the inflationary tide: What gives and could the tide turn around?

OPINION: We are just past the half-way point of October, a month which is well known within stock market circles as being “volatile” (a euphemism for “negative”).

This has been the case thus far for the NZX50 which is down around 2 per cent for the month to date, but not so for many global indices. The Dow Jones and the S&P500 in the US as examples are both up around 4 per cent this month, the Nasdaq is 3 per cent higher, while across the Tasman the ASX200 is marginally higher over the past fortnight.

This extends an underperformance trend for the Kiwi market in 2021, with the Dow & Nasdaq up 17 per cent for the year to date, the S&P500 ahead by 19 per cent, and the Australian benchmark 10 per cent to the good. In contrast, the NZX50 is down around 0.6 per cent so far this year.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The NZX50 which is down around 2 per cent for the month to date. (File photo)

What gives, and could the tide turn around? Certainly several of the bigger names in the index have done well during the pandemic, and have continued to perform (Mainfreight is up 25 per cent in 2021), while others have reversed course (Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is down 10 per cent YTD). Elsewhere, the ”gentailers” have weighed due to the proposed winding down of Rio’s operations at Tiwai.

The recent lockdowns cannot be held up as reason for investors to turn cold on NZ equities, and particularly when considering we have had relatively long periods of “freedom” this year versus most other countries.

Perhaps one answer lies in the fact that the Reserve Bank has been one of the first cabs off the central bank rank to raise interest rates. Aside from the potentially dampening economic impact (and a stronger currency), higher interest rates do in theory lessen the relative dividend appeal of our stock market, which is amongst the highest yielding in the world.

The inflation numbers released Monday suggest the Reserve Bank was absolute spot on to move to stem the inflationary tide (lest it turns to much more significant waves). The CPI number for the September quarter came in at a startling 4.9 per cent, which is the highest level in a decade. Supply chain challenges have driven up construction costs, as has a tight labour market, but inflationary pressures are occurring across the spectrum. Rampant energy prices have added to the mix.

We are, however, not alone. The US CPI for September, came in even higher last week, and is running at 5.4 per cent on an annual basis. Strong demand combined with supply blockages are creating a perfect storm for higher prices and it is not just a case of consumers being “gouged” – wholesale US producer prices were up some 8.6 per cent in September on a year ago.

At present the inflation that we are seeing is not such an issue for economies, because consumers with pent-up savings are happy to go on a spending splurge regardless. Data on Friday showed that US retail sales for September rose 0.7 per cent to $625.45 billion. This was much better than a forecast fall of 0.2 per cent.

Inflation is in fact contributing to the surge in overall spending. If a 0.4 per cent increase in the consumer price index in September is subtracted, US retail sales rose by a smaller 0.3 per cent in the month. That said, the pace of consumer spending is still increasing a lot faster than inflation. Retail sales in the US have climbed 14 per cent in the past year versus a 5.4 per cent lift in the CPI during the same time span.

It is a similar story here, with consumers not really put off by rising prices, and still enjoying the pandemic-induced sugar rush. This has been great for many retailers, especially those with strong digital strategies. This was exemplified by Michael Hill’s Q2 update last week, with 15 per cent increase in same store sales and 58 per cent surge in digital sales, versus the first quarter.

One question might be what happens to some retail channels once consumers have other “avenues” to spend their money – as people get back into the trend of going out, travelling, more domestically, and of course internationally.

The thought of jetting overseas may seem an idea some way off for many Kiwis (a bunch of whom are still scrambling to get home). But the rest of the world is opening up. On Friday the White House lifted a 21-month ban on travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting November 8. Travellers still need to produce negative Covid tests, but this is also getting easier in many instances.

The UK has just announced that fully vaccinated passengers will now be able to take a lateral flow test from October 24, which is cheaper and easier than a PCR test. These developments lifted the airline stocks on both sides of the Atlantic on Friday, with American Airlines, IAH, and Lufthansa amongst the travel stocks heading higher.

Closer to home, fully vaccinated Australians will be able to travel from November 1. Qantas has also brought forward the launch of major routes, including Sydney to London, and LA, to next month.

Supplied It is clearly a waiting game for more than just airlines like Air New Zealand, who are looking for some level of clarity over alert levels and the hard milestones at which the economy will re-open. (File photo)

Where does this leave the likes of Air New Zealand? It is clearly a waiting game, with more than just the airlines looking for some level of clarity over alert levels, and the hard milestones at which the economy will re-open. These will be clear topics for discussion at the AGMs of Auckland Airport and Tourism Holdings later this week.

The mood may be potentially brighter at Fletcher’s AGM. Despite the disruption cause by the lockdowns, levels of residential building and construction activity are elevated, and look likely to remain so for some time. Tempering the outlook may be supply constraints, and price inflation, although equally high levels of demand should ensure that Fletchers and other sector participants can “pass the buck” to end consumers.

This is happening across a number of sectors. My Food Bag announced last week that inflationary pressures meant there would be a price increase on selected bags in October. And so it goes, the virtuous inflationary circle.

The key question remains whether these inflationary pressures are all “transitory”. Many other central banks would have us believe so, with last week’s Fed minutes suggesting officials are adopting a cautious approach to tightening.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Time will tell whether the RBNZ is more on the mark than some other central bankers. (File photo)

Across the ditch the RBA has maintained a stance that interest rates will not rise until 2024, and on the view that the inflationary trends to date are not that permanent. Time will tell whether the RBNZ is more on the mark than some other central bankers.

A broader question may also be how markets react to inflationary pressures should they intensify further, and prove not so transitory. For the Kiwi market a very relevant outcome might be a tilt back towards “value” sectors, and as growth stocks become relatively more expensive with rising interest rates.

Despite the rise of inflation, the NZ economy is generally still in a good place. Companies are eager to invest and expand, particularly when there is strong underlying thematic. We have seen this with retirement care operator Arvida, which is expanding its footprint by almost a quarter, through the acquisition of Arena Living for around $345 million.

Overall, M&A activity has been quite buoyant, and is symptomatic of the air of cautious optimism amongst corporates – this should be of comfort to investors, despite rising inflation. Ultimately stock markets can do well during a period of inflation, and as long as it is not allowed to spiral out of control.

– Greg Smith is the Head of Retail at Devon Funds Management.