How the ski season was saved, despite the great challenges of Covid-19

OPINION: I was lucky enough to spend last weekend up in Ohakune.

An old mate had turned 65 and he invited an eclectic group of people together for a Germanic Alpine themed dinner.

I’ve always liked the volcanic plateau surrounding Mt Ruapehu.

The maunga stands both protective and threatening, and the landscape is rich in colours and textures. Orange lichens sit uneasily on red rocks, hardy tussocks manage to get footholds in sheet rock and Tongariro’s Unesco Dual World Heritage status anchors the lot.

Supplied Ski fields often rely on foreign workers to operate specialist equipment.

I also like the nature of recreation based alpine villages like Ohakune, National Park and Tūrangi. They are cheeky, charming and friendly, a lot like the workforce that rents the skis, flips the burgers and makes the beds of the skiers and sightseers that frequent the area.

It was noteworthy to me that there were skiers there at all. After 10 weeks of Auckland lockdown and an alternating lockdown in the Waikato, I was pleased to see the loaded Legacy’s, Prados and Ivecos heading up to Whakapapa and Tūroa in the mornings and returning at night.

For large scale tourism operations like the ski-fields, Covid-19 has been the nightmare that never ends. But the way that companies like Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), which operates Tūroa and Whakapapa, have responded provides a pretty insightful lesson into how other business might want to tackle the problem.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Mike O’Donnell enjoys a recreation based alpine village like Ohakune, National Park and Tūrangi.

And for the ski-fields it's not just a customer problem. It’s a workforce problem.

Have you ever noticed that half the staff working ski mountains are foreigners, be they Canadians, Americans or French? That’s because Kiwis often don’t have the skills or the desire. So ski-fields rely on the supply foreign workers via Immigration New Zealand.

From February last year that supply has dried up. Closed borders and a halt on visas robbed the fields of half of their workers. But this is also a problem operators like RAL are desperately trying to solve through local employment programmes in conjunction with a raft of local stakeholders.

Then there’s the customer angle. Or rather the lack of it. A ski-field operator like RAL is licensed to carry 5500 people on each of is two ski-fields. The ability to reach that figure that depends on great weather, great snow and successful marketing.

But before that it depends on being able to have skiers able to go skiing in the first place. For the last 10 weeks 40 to 50 per cent of those skiers have been chained to their homes and their region. And many more have had severely depleted discretionary income to be able to afford skiing.

But despite this RAL has managed to not just keep the maunga operating, but average 2000 to 2500 skiers per field per day on weekends. Which is a bit astounding really. So how did that manage to do it?

Supplied Lochie Win on Tūroa with Tūroa snowboard instructor Damian Barnard and Whakapapa ski instructor Jess Nielsen. (File photo)

First put people first. The company recognised that its people were paramount and should be the first thing they thought about in the morning and the last thing they thought about before turning in for the night. In a time of crisis, without a team who trust you and good people leading the core parts of your business, you don’t have a business.

Secondly, recognise that ongoing working capital is the necessary requirement for operational success every day, every week, every month. Many tourism businesses have been exposed by not having either the cash flow or the ready access to new working capital to ensure they could make their payroll and supplier payments.

RAL put cashflow forecasting front and centre and simultaneously ran “best guess” “optimistic” and “pessimistic” scenarios. Like Jack Reacher, RAL hoped for the best but planned for the worst.

Third, realise that scaling a business to meet a very different demand than usual is tough. In the ski-fields case this meant restrictions around visitation and adapting indoor venues to meet alert level 2 demands.

It also meant developing Covid operating protocols in conjunction with the Ski Areas Association. The protocols effectively gave RAL the operating tool to ensure the safety of their guests and staff on the maunga.

Tom Lee/Stuff Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean quoted Winston Churchill: “If you’re going through hell, for God’s sake keep going”.

Fourth it meant quick-fire customer innovation. This included standing up an online bookable parking system within six weeks. It also involved a “back to the future” move of setting up a real-person contact call centre for customers with questions. And there have been a lot of questions.

In the case of RAL this involved finding space in Taupō and housing a call centre to manage customer queries, bookings and the countless number of alert-related questions.

Fifthly talk to your stakeholders. Often. RAL’s bankers, bondholders, Department of Conservation, local councils and iwi all proved accepting of the challenges and generous of their time; but this is because the company was active in communicating and was dead straight about the hard bits.

Lastly, it was about acknowledging that government support is critical when your margins are thin. Without the Government being tethered to RAL, through the Provincial Growth Fund long term suspensory loan, DOC Concession fee relief and the wage subsidies, the path through the Covid crisis would have been a hell of a lot harder.

Talking to RAL chief executive Jono Dean last week about these challenges, I asked what kept him going each week. He replied with a quote from Winston Churchill. “If you’re going through hell, for God’s sake keep going”.

Good advice I reckon.

– Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and strategy facilitator. This column is his personal opinion, but he is a director of Tourism New Zealand and a past director at RAL.