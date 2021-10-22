Increase Māori representation in tech industry or risk growing inequity

The game was created and designed by Dr Phyllis Callaghan and students of her late husband Craig Callaghan. (First published in July 2021)

OPINION: With an estimated 10,000 open jobs in the tech sector, Aotearoa is at real risk of being unable to deliver its digital ambitions. In August, NZ Tech published a report on the skills crisis the sector faces, which shows the combined impact of huge industry growth and Covid-related border closures.

In the last few years the sector has focused on filling mid-senior tech positions by reaching into the global pool of talented individuals and selling them on the Kiwi lifestyle. As the leader of PwC’s digital transformation practice, I’ll be the first to admit guilt here.

Supplied/Stuff Rob Fisher (NgÄti Kahungunu ki Wairoa, NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Whakaue) is technology consulting lead partner at PwC New Zealand.

This approach makes technology an exclusive club that doesn’t really look like our community - Māori are significantly underrepresented at only 4 per cent of the industry's workforce. If you believe in the power of diverse thinking and perspectives, it’s a missed opportunity to add more horsepower into an industry that thrives on creativity and innovation.

If we don’t fix this, the equity gap between Māori and non-Māori will continue to grow. Tech salaries are increasing - the median salary is over $95,000 – and Aotearoa is producing more start-up success on the local and global stage.

READ MORE:

* New Aotearoa keyboard makes adding macrons easy for Windows te reo Māori users

* Conference to engage and inspire youth goes virtual to combat Covid-19

* South Taranaki iwi opens 'portal' to multi-billion dollar esports industry

* Virtual marae bringing te Ao Māori into the digital age

* Māori and Pasifika ancestors were once technologically advanced, so why the gap?



Lack of Māori participation means money and opportunities bypassing Māori households and communities, which has intergenerational consequences.

I’m part of an advisory group supporting one of our Kaupapa Māori tertiary institutions to create a by-Māori-for-Māori solution to increase participation in the technology industry. As part of this kaupapa, Te Wānanga o Raukawa engaged with tamariki, rangatahi, whānau, kaiako (teachers) and kaumātua from within their hapori (community) to gather perspectives on the tech industry, how they see the opportunity and better understand the participation barriers.

What’s clear is that positive role modelling is crucial for tamariki (children) and rangatahi (youth), who take inspiration from the people they look up to in their whānau and communities.

Role models provide young people with a template for what’s possible and a subconscious pathway to the future. Currently, they’re being sign-posted away from STEM careers.

Compounding this is the digital divide experienced by Māori. Research commissioned by Māori Education Trust, Te Pūtea Whakatupu, estimated that 145,000 tamariki did not have access to the internet going into lockdown last year. This is where the equity monster rears its ugly head and impacts the ability for Māori to learn and engage confidently with technology.

Some schools are also under-resourced, making it difficult to explore and learn about technology in a way that sparks curiosity and enthusiasm to create innovative apps, blockbuster games or send rocket-ships into space.

So, we have a tech industry under pressure to make itself more diverse, a Government with a strong social agenda and Māori communities looking for resources and support to ensure infinite opportunities for their young people.

With all this “synergy” I believe the solution lies in better partnerships between these parties and putting Māori communities in the driver's seat.

There needs to be targeted investment by Government and industry to ensure equitable digital access for tamariki and rangatahi. It’s no longer acceptable that young Māori don’t have the opportunity to explore, develop and learn digital skills. Collectively, we need to create the environment for all young people to engage confidently with technology and to shift their mindset from consumers to digital innovation creators.

If the tech industry is serious about creating a workforce that’s more diverse, then it needs to start walking the talk and focus efforts into the right stage. We need to shift effort and resources towards initiatives that engage and inspire tamariki and rangatahi, rather than waiting for graduates with whakapapa to roll out of tertiary training institutions.

Currently the industry fails the eye-test for our young Māori so we should elevate and showcase the Māori excellence that currently exists. There are phenomenal success stories and we need tamariki and rangatahi to see Māori thriving in the sector.

By investing in role models and creating mentoring opportunities through Tukana-Teina (a Māori relationship between an older and younger sibling) relationships, we’ll develop the necessary critical-mass of aunties, uncles and cousins working in digital careers.

More needs to be done to support Māori tech entrepreneurs, particularly in the regions. We know from TPKs research that Māori businesses significantly employ more Māori staff – an average of 40 per cent vs an average of 14 per cent for non-Māori business. Supporting Māori founders and CEOs to grow enables them to play a leading role in creating, training and growing a tech workforce that looks like their community.

Our approach to training also needs to be re-thought. Currently there is a high burden on employers to make heavy investments (time and money) in graduates to become “project” or “client” ready, productive team members.

The general feeling in the industry is that while graduates come with enthusiasm, critical-thinking and a level of industry awareness, we effectively give them all of their work-experience. This bites particularly hard for the small and medium parts of the tech sector.

Supplied A screenshot of the game Katuku Island. Elements of the game are Māori from start to finish. It’s available on Amazon and Google Play.

One solution is to learn from other industries and shift away from multi-year courses that don’t reflect how the industry works. Technology skills development is much better suited to vocational education where tauira (students) can learn the craft and specific skills industry needs from a blend of classroom/virtual in an actual work environment.

This approach removes another barrier for Māori – the cost of tertiary education. That’s both the cost of tuition and the unseen cost of sacrificing wages and income to support themselves and whānau.

Shifting to a vocational training model, in a partnership between Government, industry and training institutions, would provide a significantly higher quality of education that meets industry demands and allows people to earn while they learn. Government will need to offer incentives to support organisations making this investment in our future generations.

All this means nothing without internal reflection from the sector about how it will prepare itself for a more diverse workforce.

An emerging conversation is the “tax” for Māori joining these organisations. Alongside their day job and professional development, they are being asked to shoulder the responsibility for bringing the business on its “te ao Māori journey”.

At the request of well-meaning leaders they are tasked with inserting a Māori viewpoint in tenders, helping senior executives prepare their mihi, leading a whakatau (welcoming ceremony used to begin a hui), or providing te reo words. This can stunt their technical and professional growth and lead to a feeling of tokenism.

Diversity is the conversation in the industry, however this needs to rapidly shift towards inclusion. That however, is a whole other write-up.

Rob Fisher (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Whakaue) is technology consulting lead partner at PwC New Zealand.