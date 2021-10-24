Rocketing inflation could derail our whole economy – so where's the plan?

Britain is currently looking like a canary in the coal mine when it comes to global inflation; Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey explains why it lifted its inflation forecasts in August.

OPINION: My first column predicting inflation was published one decade and one day ago. Despite my certainty, the anticipated inflation consistently refused to arrive. My failure to be vindicated year after year began to force me to consider, in those quiet moments we all have, the possibility I was wrong.

It is with some hubris that I think of myself as a Cassandra figure, cursed to be making accurate predictions but never believed. The reality was that my forecasts were being confidently rejected by the market because they were widely, and accurately, perceived to be rubbish.

Thankfully, this has been rectified. Last Monday, Stats NZ announced that the long-awaited spike has occurred. Prices rose by 2.2 per cent over the past 90 days. We have had four quarters of consistently increasing rates: 0.5, 0.8, 1.3 and 2.2.

The stats department and Reserve Bank spun this result that inflation was 4.9 per cent. This is misleading – 4.9 per cent, allowing for rounding, is how much prices have risen in the past 12 months. What matters is how fast prices are rising now, and if we extrapolate 2.2 per cent, that is 8.8 per cent annually.

Finance and Expenditure Committee/Facebook Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr voiced concern in August about the situation recent home buyers might soon be in.

That, New Zealand, is a high-speed train derailment. Into a kindergarten.

The boffins at the Reserve Bank are no better at forecasting than I am. They suffer from a negative-Cassandra curse, always believed and never accurate. Unlike me, they never suffer insecurity over their repeated failures.

The August Monetary Policy Statement anticipates a short-term rise in inflation: “Near-term consumer price inflation is expected to rise above the committee’s target range before returning towards the 2 per cent midpoint around mid-2022.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Consumers, trapped at home and their bank accounts bolstered with printed cash, have increased spending on goods as they were prevented from spending on consumables like restaurants and travel.

We are being asked to believe the problem is the result of short-term disruptions: supply constraints due to Covid, construction costs, high employment. The claim being advanced is that we are experiencing friction that is causing bottlenecks. Once resolved, prices will settle down.

This is untrue. Shipping has increased during the lockdowns, not contracted. Consumers, trapped at home and their bank accounts bolstered with printed cash, have increased spending on goods as they were prevented from spending on consumables like restaurants and travel.

What is missing from the bank’s analysis is the fact that it has printed $58 billion at a time when the economy was suffering a contraction. We are experiencing demand-driven inflation, not short-term supply shocks.

Consumption has also been driven by borrowing as we respond to near-zero interest rates.

Household debt to income is nearly 170 per cent, its highest level since the Reserve Bank began collecting this data 23 years ago, when it was just over 100 per cent. We are a consumption-driven economy fuelled by cheap money and the printing press.

This has been bad for inflation, but it isn’t a total failure because price stability isn’t the bank’s only objective. Grant Robertson added maximum sustainable employment to the list of responsibilities. These two objectives are in conflict.

Yet, the bank has forecast that inflation will be back to 2 per cent by the middle of next year. Is this possible?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson added maximum sustainable employment to the Reserve Bank’s responsibilities, which is at odds with its mandate to ensure price stability.

Older readers may recall the BBC space drama Blake’s 7. Central to this series was Orac, a suitcase-sized transparent box that was highly prescient. Orac maintained its predictive perfection by intervening in the real world to ensure events matched forecasts.

Like Orac, the Reserve Bank isn’t a passive oracle. It has the power to interact with the economy to ensure that the forecast inflation can be achieved.

The Reserve Bank has two tools to bring down prices. The first is interest rates. By driving rates up, this will reduce demand in three ways: households will be driven into poverty with high mortgage payments, firms will stop new investments and some will fail, and the dollar will increase, making imports cheaper but bankrupting exporters.

It is a brutal tool, but it works. If we financially ruin individuals and firms, there will be less demand and prices will fall. Like my writing, it is ugly but effective.

The other, and more important, tool is credibility. If the public believes the Governor of the Reserve Bank will smash the economy rather than see inflation rise, they assume that prices will not rise. They have confidence that inflation will be managed. This, perversely, reduces the need to take out an economic bludgeon to beat the working poor into poverty to prevent them spending.

Because inflation is self-generating, the bank monitors inflation expectations. If we think there will be inflation, prices and wages rise automatically. Until last Monday, the public believed inflation would be around 4 per cent in the coming year. We now know that is too low.

What matters now is do we believe that these price spikes are transitory, and if not, can we trust the Reserve Bank to deal aggressively with the problem?

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr may struggle to convince the market that he’s committed to price stability.

The current governor, Adrian Orr, may struggle to convince the market that he’s committed to price stability. Since his appointment in 2018 he has prioritised full employment over inflation. Under his management the Reserve Bank has placed an emphasis on climate change, banking culture and rebranding.

The Reserve Bank abandoned a quarter of a century of monetary prudence by printing money to assist the Crown during a relatively small economic crisis and lowered the OCR well before the pandemic hit.

There has been nothing in this governor’s tenure that can give the business community confidence that he believes that inflation is a threat, or even a problem.

This places the central bank and its governor in a bind of their own making. They must either break the economy on a Catherine Wheel of monetary restrictions to bring down demand and re-establish the bank’s credibility, or do too little and allow inflation to tear the heart out of our economy.

Like most observers of our central bank, it isn’t clear to me what they are going to do. This uncertainty is a massive public policy failure that we are going to pay heavily for.

– Damien Grant is a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.