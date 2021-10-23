Businesses also deserve our care and protection from Covid-19

OPINION: Over a year-and-a-half on from our first national game of “go home, stay home”, we have clear winners and losers in both the health and economic competitions.

Yet we persevere with a one-size-fits-all mentality to both sectors – unfortunately in ways that are fundamentally inconsistent.

We are pursuing a population vaccination rate for Covid-19 that is among the highest in the developed world (albeit later than most) because we know we need to protect our most vulnerable communities and our under-resourced healthcare sector. I haven’t heard anyone disagree with this.

Yet somehow, this overall approach to caring for our most vulnerable has been done at the expense of our economic response. Perhaps it belies the predominance of the Ministry of Health across all aspects of Covid decision-making, which has shown the deficiencies of not understanding the fiscal and economic levers that drive our nation of small businesses.

And depending on where you sit on the political spectrum, the term “business” evokes different responses – as if it were a collective thing, divorced of emotion, elation, pain or suffering. As if “entrepreneurship” and “profit” were dirty words.

Joseph Stalin is widely attributed as saying “one man’s death is a tragedy, a million is a statistic”.

Whether you agree with the stark portrayal of the human condition or otherwise, we have long had the ability to turn away from large-scale suffering yet obsess over a single individual. This was recently reflected in a cartoon where a scientist was fretting over how we wouldn’t engage in climate change, and another tells him to say the planet is a missing white girl.

What is important is that it’s far easier for New Zealand to turn away from a decimated tourism/visitor economy because we are psychologically programmed that way.

When 75 per cent of the country’s businesses will take 12 months or more to recover from the latest lockdown, when 33 per cent of small businesses are unlikely to make it through to Christmas, when four out of 10 business owners report their mental wellbeing as three or less on a scale of one to 10.

These are alarming business statistics and represent real people, too. Businesspeople who have paid hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes, employed hundreds of thousands of people, mortgaged themselves to the eyeballs, sold or lost their homes, lost their relationships, their sense of self-worth, everything they have worked for, for decades.

Whether it’s the Vaxathon, Shot Bro buses and vans travelling to remote communities, major investments in everything from gang members to evangelise the benefits of vaccination to going door-to-door, we are all behind this to protect our most vulnerable people.

Why, as a nation then, can we not for one moment think about what we could do differently and invest in that would ensure our most vulnerable small businesses survive? Surely our businesses, the fabric of New Zealand’s economy, deserve our care and protection, too.

With no certainty, plan or a range of possible scenarios out of Covid yet presented by the Government, businesspeople cannot make decisions on whether to hold ‘em or fold ‘em.

The Government proudly states it has invested $600 million in “tourism”. We can’t relate to “tourism” because it’s not a thing, it’s an experience and it’s multi-faceted, and $600m sounds like a lot of money.

Yet it’s a drop in the bucket when you consider $3 billion has been paid out across New Zealand in the last three wage subsidy rounds, along with $1b in Covid resurgence payments. This is despite “tourism” being our largest earner of foreign income BC (before Covid).

Contrary to what you may have been led to believe, this $600m did not go to the small businesses hit the hardest by their customers being locked out in the interests of public health.

It has gone instead to councils to spend on “infrastructure”, also known as toilets, car parking and other amenities.

It has gone on consultants to tell businesses how they can “pivot” with no customers.

It has gone on equity investments for the Government in viable new ventures (ensuring the Government gets its money back or at least a return).

It has gone on marketing, and a very small amount went to bigger businesses with wealthy shareholders.

Of the total, only the $49m Kickstart Fund is actual, real cash for small business, but this has not been opened up yet as bureaucrats prevaricate over whether we need an international border reopening date or whether reopening Auckland would be enough, or ...?

Even if it were to be made available, unlike the wage subsidy and resurgence payment processes which operate under a high-trust model, people can expect to spend hours applying for grants of between $10,000 and $50,000 to prove they really need it.

If we wait much longer, there won’t be many small businesses or a tourism ecosystem to distribute these funds to.

The time is now to show the same compassion and care to our economically vulnerable communities across New Zealand and differentiate our funding support as a result.

– Ruth Stokes is the chief executive of the Queenstown Chamber of Commerce.