Free-trade deal with UK offers some respite for Kiwi market

OPINION: In a week that was bookended by a couple of government announcements around alert settings, the Kiwi market managed to eke out a small (0.6 per cent) gain over the five sessions.

That big announcement from the Government on Friday drew a mildly receptive reaction from investors initially, before the index eventually closed down on the day.

Certainly, one announcement that was warmly greeted was the in-principle agreement on a free-trade deal with the UK. This is great news for our exporters as tariffs are phased out across some key sectors.

While it will take some time before tariffs are completely removed (five years for dairy, 15 years for sheep meet and beef), the deal with our seventh-largest trading partner is well timed and will boost the economy by nearly $1 billion.

READ MORE:

* Is it time for an 'Auckland Basic Income'?

* The Monitor economy Q&A: Ana Maria Rivera, Yoobee Colleges CEO

* Picnics and cancelled haircuts: Auckland businesses fight to survive

* Covid-19: The new traffic lights look good, but 90 per cent vaccination rate will be hard to hit

* Businesses also deserve our care and protection from Covid-19

* Auckland business owners in 'urgent' need of $60m Covid-19 support landing soon



However, while the new ‘traffic light’ system does provide certainty under what circumstances (90 per cent vaccinated) current restrictions will be eased, exactly when remains unknown – particularly as it involves a vaccination milestone to date matched by very few countries (Ireland for one) in the world.

In addition, there has been no phased reopening with lower threshold milestones, such as has been adopted by some states across the ditch. Perhaps this is also why it didn’t receive a flashing green tick from the market.

An increase in financial support for affected businesses was a positive (not so much for future taxpayers), but some sectors will be still left wondering exactly when they will get back to some sort of normality.

Supplied A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will eventually replace the existing alert levels.

Not least of which is the travel and tourism sector. It will be interesting to see what management at Air New Zealand have to say on the matter at the company’s annual meeting on Thursday. The prospect of having multiple regions at different settings must surely complicate the wider resumption of domestic travel.

Meanwhile, international travel seemingly remains some way off. This is while across the Tasman, Qantas is set to resume flights between Sydney (for the vaccinated) and destinations such as LA and London from next month.

Companies in the New Zealand travel sector have had to exercise extreme adaptability and this was epitomised by management comments at Auckland Airport’s annual meeting last week.

The extent of what the company has had to deal with is reflected in that fact that passenger numbers last month were less than half of those 55 years ago, when the airport opened. Still, shares in the airport had a good week (+5 per cent).

Phil Walter/Getty Images While the new ‘traffic light’ system does provide certainty under what circumstances current restrictions will be eased, exactly when it will happen is unknown.

With the rest of the world reopening, investors are perhaps now starting to buy into the view that air travel will recover strongly over the next couple of years – the International Air Travel Association forecasts a full recovery in 2023.

While the airport expects it to take a “little longer”, it is well leveraged to this scenario either way. Airport management has the view that Covid is here to stay, but we can all live with it through high levels of vaccination.

We will get a further idea of how companies are viewing current operating conditions, and the prospects for a reopening, across a host of sectors this week.

There are no less than 15 main board companies holding their annual meetings (albeit in a virtual fashion), including other names such as Port of Tauranga, Genesis, Chorus, Sky City and Freightways.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff With the rest of the world reopening, investors are perhaps now starting to buy into the view that air travel will recover strongly (file photo).

This will be a useful temperature check on the state of the economy – as will full-year numbers from ANZ Bank, which are due on Thursday and which are set to reflect elevated levels of lending activity amid a strong housing market, buoyant economy and lower levels of borrower stress than were expected a year ago.

Comments as it relates to the impact of the recent lift in the OCR and efforts to cool the housing market will be closely scrutinised.

Supply chain challenges also remain a big headwind (and tailwind in the case of commodities) for many companies, and this is an issue across most sectors globally.

This is something that even the world’s largest maker of computer chips is having to grapple with. Intel shares were down almost 12 per cent on Friday as the company warned that an industry-wide component shortage was hurting its PC chip business, and despite strong demand due to the stay-at-home thematic.

The company doesn’t expect the semiconductor shortage to end until 2023.

Another pandemic beneficiary faring somewhat worse was Snap, which snapped 26 per cent lower after the social-media company warned that privacy changes on Apple’s IOS could hurt ad revenues. Other ad-dependent tech firms weakened in sympathy.

It is a big week for the tech sector in the US, with Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon all reporting. Any disappointments will likely be harshly treated given their high valuation bar.

Supplied It is a big week for the tech sector in the US, with Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon all reporting.

Indeed, the earnings bar is set high for US companies generally, ahead of a week when 30 per cent of S&P500 constituents are reporting, along with a third of the Dow and blue-chip names such as Boeing, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s Merck.

This will be a big litmus test for markets, with the S&P500 and Dow having hit fresh record highs last week. US corporate earnings are so far expected to be up around 35 per cent over last year. This is a risk for markets.

That said, those US companies that have reported to date have done so with flying colours – 84 per cent have beaten estimates, according to Refinitiv.

Mind you, the air of expectation with these companies is nothing compared to a certain SPAC (special purpose acquisition vehicle) which has been associated with the return of Donald Trump to social media.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) doubled on Friday, and rose 800 per cent in two days after it was revealed it is taking the former president’s new social media platform public.

Trump announced last week a deal to list Trump Media & Technology Group through a merger with DWAC, as the former president (banned by Facebook and Twitter) looks to get back on the social media airwaves – even if it’s through a platform he owns.

SPACs have been the epitome of meme-oriented exuberance in the US, and have become known colloquially as blank-cheque companies. At least this one has a business concept (of sorts), even if no revenues.

The next GameStop? Some on Reddit would say so. A complete gamble? Quite probably. Definitely not one for the faint-hearted or risk averse.

– Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds Management, visit www.devonfunds.co.nz.