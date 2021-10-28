Slow vaccine certificate progress threatens summer fun

Ministry of Health Deputy Director-General Data and Digital Shayne Hunter shows off a new website that will allow people to access their vaccine information and a downloadable certificate. (First published October 5)

OPINION: It wasn’t so long ago that New Zealand was viewed as a Covid-free oasis by the rest of the world, with April’s packed-out Six60 concert a fitting illustration of the freedoms Kiwis enjoyed while most of the planet was in lockdown.

Unfortunately, the tables have turned, and all of a sudden, capacity crowds seem a world away. While Government health measures paved the way for us to enjoy gigs and festivals last summer, a lack of preparation from ministers could derail some plans this time around.

Government-mandated vaccine certificates will be vital in facilitating mass events as we live with Covid, reducing health risks and allowing people to attend sports matches, festivals and mass gatherings with a significantly reduced super-spreader threat.

Festival companies are unhappy at the lack of guidance, with a number of early summer events coming up soon.

Yet with the summer just weeks away, there’s a bit of a snag – event organisers don’t know how vaccine certificates will be implemented, how the technology will work in practice, if they can test it, or if it will be working in time for early summer events.

As of Wednesday, one major festival operator claimed they were still in the dark on the issue.

Official sources suggest a late November launch date for certificates, a date that has seemingly moved around a few times. The companies behind NZ’s top music festivals have hit out at the lack of clarity and information on the passports, which present a pretty seismic change for that industry.

Think about it from an organiser’s perspective. After all the hard work to find a site, book the acts, arrange food and drink, sort the toilets and sell the tickets, your plans are thrown up in the air by a lack of crucial information on customer access. You’re given very little time to prepare.

Festival companies are unhappy at the lack of guidance, with a number of early summer events coming up soon. What are the settings for vaccine passports under the current alert levels or the forthcoming traffic light system? What happens if vaccine certificates aren’t ready, or experience technical problems?

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces three million Kiwis are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

It’s hard to have much faith in the Government’s use of technology to combat Covid.

The NZ Covid Tracer app, a fairly basic recording tool, hasn’t improved much over time. Contact tracers have barely used its limited Bluetooth functionality. We’re also yet to hear anything on how technology can help to ease border restrictions or assist with self-isolation for vaccinated returnees.

The slow progress on vaccine certificates has plenty of parallels with the vaccine roll-out. Despite seeing these issues on the horizon a year ago, work on certificates is said to have only been authorised three months ago.

In the early part of this crisis, New Zealand used its position to learn from other nations. Covid-hit countries adopted vaccine passports long before us. So why isn’t a fully operational vaccine certificate system up and running here already?

The certificates will be vital for event organisers under the new traffic light alert system, and we have seen how useful passports are in other countries, such as France, as outbreaks flare-up.

In the European Union, officials in many places are requiring people to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from Covid-19 to participate in everyday activities.

In Scotland, vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events were rolled out at the weekend. As with any major technology project, there were teething problems. Scottish hospitality groups described the opening few days as an “unmitigated disaster” – blaming a lack of support and information from the Government.

You wouldn’t bet against similar issues here. Sweeping new programmes like vaccine certificates need to be trialled at test events, and the system needs to be refined before thousands come streaming through the gates with their phones in hand.

New Zealand should have used its Covid-free period to get the certificate programme in working order and get businesses up to speed.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key copped flack recently for calling New Zealand a “smug hermit kingdom”. I disagree with the sentiment behind his comments (that the nation as a whole is somehow to blame), but it’s plain to see that those in charge failed to capitalise on a strong position.

It all looks like another squandered opportunity to get ahead of the game and develop the infrastructure to get through this crisis.

As November arrives next week, time is running out to prepare event organisers for certificates and help them get ready for a most unusual summer, once vaccination targets are met.

Organisers now have little time to get to grips with the practicalities of passports. By any reasonable yardstick, it has been left far too late.

Festivals and large events are important to regional economies, and the New Zealanders who have spent several months in lockdown and time away from school or university need something to look forward to.

Here’s hoping those working on the vaccine certificate programme can pull a rabbit out of the hat and give event organisers, sports clubs and gig venues much-needed certainty and a fully functioning scan-in system soon.

But looking at the lack of progress and level of urgency shown so far, you wouldn’t count on it.