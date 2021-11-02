New housing density rules should not compromise on design of build

OPINION: The Government recently introduced The Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.

The bill strengthens the provisions in the National Policy Statement for Urban Development (NPS-UD), which will remove restrictions on intensification in five main urban centres.

Essentially, by introducing this bill, the Government has fast-tracked the NPS-UD provisions by two years, with local authorities having until August 20, 2022 to implement it. This is a separate process to the replacement of the Resource Management Act 1991 with three new pieces of legislation. The NPS-UD will remain in effect as part of the new resource management system.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff So how do we ensure quality urban form and urban design outcomes are baked into our urban planning legislation? (File photo)

One of the potential concerns is the new provisions will increase density at the expense of design quality. The draft bill is silent on matters of urban design, design quality, and amenity. Similarly, the Natural and Built Environments Bill (exposure draft) is silent on matters of quality and amenity, an issue that has been raised by the Urban Design Forum and Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects in their submissions on the exposure draft.

READ MORE:

* Garden City at risk? Christchurch reacts to new housing density rules

* Labour, National announce sweeping housing density law, three-storey homes without consent

* 'Perverse outcome' sidestepped, as Porirua City Council votes to remove minimum parking requirements from district plan

* Housing: Government looking to fast-track moves to force councils to allow more housing



Ensuring the quality of the urban realm and high-quality housing is an important consideration as we look to fast-track new provisions that will seriously intensify our cities.

So how do we ensure quality urban form and urban design outcomes are baked into our urban planning legislation?

Firstly, let’s address the substance of the NPS-UD. The main areas affected will be our tier one environments. These are Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Kirikiriroa Hamilton, Tauranga, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington and Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Under the NPS-UD, the territorial authority must permit building heights of at least 6 storeys in metropolitan centre zones, and within a walkable catchment of existing and planned rapid transit stops and the edge of metropolitan or city centre zones. The other significant provision is the removal of minimum parking requirements (other than for accessible car parks) for tier one, two and three territorial authorities.

Supplied Jade Kake is an architectural designer, writer, and housing advocate based in Whangarei.

The bill introduces a significant additional provision – medium density residential standards in all tier one environments – which will enable at least three dwellings of up to three storeys per site as a permitted activity.

This is not restricted to metropolitan centres, city fringe, or transit-oriented development (as per the NPS-UD). This is especially exciting because not only will this provision increase density and significantly boost housing supply, it will also enable multi-generational whānau living as a matter of right.

This will particularly appeal to Māori and Pasifika whānau (many of whom will be living in inappropriate housing that has been built with Pākehā nuclear families in mind), but will also benefit families from a wide range of cultural backgrounds.

Through the use of non-statutory documents (such as urban design guidelines) and processes (such as design review panels) linked to statutory provisions, we can ensure high quality design outcomes, whilst retaining enough flexibility in our planning documents to respond to complexity. Although not instructed to do so by the NPS-UD, many councils currently require urban design assessments for any multi-residential developments as part of the resource consent process.

The bill could be strengthened by explicitly requiring territorial authorities to develop urban design guidelines and standards in relation to medium density residential development.

Whilst height (up to 3 or 6 storeys depending on zone) and density (up to 3 units per site) will no longer trigger the need for resource consent.

Controls relating to urban design could be introduced for all medium density residential developments. Rather than medium density residential development being a permitted activity, the bill could be amended to make this a restricted discretionary activity, with demonstration of compliance with urban design guidelines and standards achieved through the preparation and lodgement of an urban design assessment.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The bill strengthens the provisions in the National Policy Statement for Urban Development, which will remove restrictions on intensification in five main urban centres. (File photo)

An alternative planning instrument to achieve high quality design outcomes (which is already possible under existing RMA legislation), is form-based codes.

Form-based codes are an alternative approach to urban planning that focuses on the public realm, ensuring high quality urban environments while retaining flexibility for developers.

There is less of a focus on restricting and managing land use activities within the site (which aligns with more of a traditional zoning approach), and more focus on form and scale, site frontage, and street types. The approach results in a more cohesive, integrated built form, and greater control of urban design outcomes.

Vinegar Lane in Ponsonby is perhaps the most oft-cited example. The development achieves high intensity within a four-storey limit: the buildings are 5 to 6 metres wide and arranged around a 14m laneway, with up to 100 per cent coverage on some sites and zero setbacks.

The urban form is dense and cohesive, but the buildings themselves are architecturally varied. This alternative approach to planning is well-placed to address concerns regarding quality of built and public realm, providing flexibility for developers while ensuring quality outcomes.

This is well-aligned with the new outcomes-oriented approach envisioned by our future resource management system, and, I believe, well within the capability of our territorial authorities to introduce.

We urgently need more housing – but not at the expense of design quality.

Jade Kake is an architectural designer, writer, and housing advocate based in Whangārei.