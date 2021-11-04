Insurers play pivotal role in the climate fight

The Prince of Wales has told staff at Lloyd's of London insurance market “we have never needed you more”, as he urged them to join efforts in tackling climate change.

OPINION: The COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow marks a “last chance saloon to save the planet”, according to Prince Charles, and an opportunity for governments to finally turn their “fine words into still finer actions”.

As politicians and heads of state attempt to take long-overdue action on climate change, parts of the financial world are undergoing significant changes on environmental issues. None more so than the insurance sector.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Dolce owner Owen Rarity surveys the flood damage to his restaurant on Saturday morning after a freak thunderstorm dumped heavy rain in central Blenheim recently.

The staid world of insurance doesn’t come across as a radical industry, yet a quiet, gradual revolution is taking place that will affect all of us.

Large corporations in carbon-intensive industries report that insurers are beginning to pull underwriting coverage due to environmental concerns, effectively leaving them without an insurance safety net.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand will make companies disclose their climate risk. It’s time other countries did too

* Companies will report climate risk, but they need more certainty from politicians

* Reserve Bank voices fears climate change will render homes uninsurable

* Tim Grafton: adapting to climate change



At a recent industry conference, insurers said carbon-heavy sectors could be left without coverage in Australasia. Fossil fuel companies are the first to feel the heat as insurers become “stewards of the climate transition”, according to one senior executive.

Sectors including marine, aviation, steel and cement are expected to feel the pain next as insurers withdraw capacity. Agriculture is also set to experience an insurance crunch in the future due to environmental concerns.

Insurers are under mounting pressure to reduce their insured greenhouse gas emissions – the carbon footprint of the companies they cover. The UN-led Net-Zero Insurance Alliance has brought several major European underwriters together on a zero greenhouse gas goal.

Institutional investors, rather than company boards, tend to drive progress in the corporate world, and the trend towards environmental, social and governance (ESG) has accelerated in recent years.

Insurers are being forced to reconcile that they have underpinned environmentally harmful businesses while insuring and paying out on climate risks for others. Increasingly, there is an acceptance that the contradictory behaviour must end.

Often dismissed as a buzzword or corporate fad, ESG is clearly starting to have a tangible impact on the insurance market. The newfound emphasis on environmental issues will rewrite the rules on who insurers can cover.

SUPPLIED Tim Grafton is the chief executive of the Insurance Council of New Zealand. He says the shift in the sector is driven by the “realisation that the world must transition to a low carbon economy to reduce climate risks”.

Many major insurance companies have already announced restrictions on the coal and mining industries, forcing some in the sector to self-insure. Environmentally harmful industries will become riskier operations, and less attractive to invest in.

Tim Grafton, chief executive of the Insurance Council of New Zealand, says the shift in the sector is driven by the “realisation that the world must transition to a low carbon economy to reduce climate risks”. He believes the changes are necessary for insurance to remain “affordable and accessible”.

Insurers want businesses and individuals to stop dumping all of their climate exposure onto the industry. With extreme events and claims costs rising, companies and homeowners will need to accept a greater level of responsibility for their actions

According to Grafton, the insurance industry’s shift to incorporate climate concerns will ensure that “society receives climate risk signals”.

“This reinforces the need to adapt and reduce climate change risks,” he says. “These are challenges for Government, local government, communities and individuals to address. Transferring risk to insurance does not reduce risks,” he adds.

Kiwi homeowners will also notice a different approach from their insurance company.

While insurers have traditionally spread the costs of disasters fairly evenly across New Zealand, they have begun to charge premiums based on granular climate risks such as flood exposure and coastal erosion in different parts of the country.

This shift to “risk-based pricing” means homeowners in high-risk areas will pay more for their insurance. It will become more difficult for construction and development to happen in high-risk areas. The new pricing method, slowly being rolled out across the New Zealand insurance market, is expected to drive greater accountability and climate action.

The new approach comes as climate-related costs become unsustainable for the insurance market. Last year, New Zealand insurers paid more than $260 million in insured losses for severe weather events, according to the ICNZ.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

The actions of insurers will have a significant influence on our property market and economy. After all, banks won’t finance homes or businesses without insurance in place.

The changes are designed to sharpen our collective minds. Insurers will no longer accept all of the climate risk on our behalf, or on the behalf of businesses. They won’t allow us to build in flood zones or high-risk coastal areas. They are becoming less tolerant of environmental harm.

While the insurance market won’t grab the headlines in the same way as Prince Charles, Joe Biden, or Greta Thunberg, the changes in the underwriting market will affect all of us in the years to come.

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Greta Thunberg arrives at Glasgow Central station for the COP26 summit in Scotland. The famous Swedish activist is attending a number of events to raise awareness of environmental issues as world leaders gather at the COP26 UN Climate Summit.

The cost of business insurance will go up for many. Heavy carbon emitters and polluters will have to operate without insurance, or with fewer insurance options. Homeowners might find it impossible to insure their coastal home or extend a beachside bach. The effects will be far-reaching.

For all the arbitrary targets and grand announcements from COP26, long-awaited action from the private sector might prove to be even more meaningful in the fight against climate change. Let’s hope the financial services sector goes far enough, fast enough.