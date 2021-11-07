Losing faith in our central bank

If economic history is an accurate guide, we will be borrowing and spending until our credit or credibility has been exhausted, says Damien Grant.

OPINION: It’s easy to ignore the rantings about a looming economic collapse from a disgruntled second tier insolvency practitioner with a dodgy past raving from the semi-industrial wastelands of Rosedale.

It is harder to sweep aside the considered musings of the respected small ‘c’ conservative Wellington think tank, the NZ Initiative.

Their report, Walking the Path to the Next Financial Crisis, was authored by Dr Bryce Wilkinson and Leonard Hong and published last Thursday. It was launched by Sir John Key, which is appropriate as his fiscal recklessness and failure to tackle our underperforming public sector have contributed substantially to the current economic problems.

The NZ Initiative has raised a number of concerns, many of them will be unsurprising to regular readers; spiralling sovereign debt, permanently low interest rates and the rising spectre of inflation. However, they raise new issues that contributed to my own anxieties.

The most concerning is the politicisation of central banks. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, most OECD nations gave their central banks a degree of independence and autonomy. This was to help assure the financial community that the monetary authorities would be focused on fighting inflation; and nothing else.

Mildly obsessive monetary wing-nuts, a category I belong to, have long been complaining that Mr Orr and other central bank governors have expanded their remit.

The report by the NZ Initiative matters because, unlike me, they are respectable. Their views will reflect the opinions of other sophisticated, and less sophisticated, observers of monetary policy.

The authors take a review of some of the policy objectives and statements a number of central banks, including our own, and conclude: “These political statements surely distract central banks from their core functions of price stability and financial stabilisation. Potential financial instability from loss of monetary and fiscal discipline is surely a much more immediate and pressing concern.”

As the NZ Initiative writes: “Central bank credibility, once lost, is only painfully regained.”

I lost faith in our central bank when Orr and Robertson agreed to add “maximum sustainable employment” to the banks’ objectives. Thankfully for Orr, I was, and remain, as relevant a degree in art history.

However, if organisations like the NZ Initiative are beginning to question the bank, then we are seeing the start of a fresh contagion. One that we have no vaccine for.

But the real aspect of this analysis that warrants comment is the speculation about how this will unfold. Four scenarios are offered; one benign, two concerning, and one catastrophic.

Best case: governments become fiscally prudent, pay down debt, and economic growth solves all our problems. This could happen. I could stick to the healthy eating regime recommended by my GP. Both are equally probable.

More likely, we face decades of low growth and lost opportunities as we endure a Japanese-style managed decline or, equally possible, a return to the high inflation and high unemployment our parents and grandparents enjoyed in the 1970s. The advantage of this approach is that inflation is a means of paying off the debt; a form of polite default.

It is the final option that should have our political class paying attention. “A calamitous global asset market collapse occurs. It is much worse that the GFC. Investors panic, liquidity dries up… Economic activity implodes… Unprecedented economic distress and unemployment, in living memory, would spark public anger and unrest.”

This isn’t likely, but it is a possibility and organisations like the Initiative are openly writing about it. “Unfortunately, the trends outlined in this report suggest that the odds of some unexpected event triggering a major global financial catastrophe are alarmingly high.”

Wilkinson and Hong look back to the black swan that sparked the GFC; adjustable-rate mortgages that were issued at the American federal government’s urging, and partially backed by quasi state financial institutions.

These loans allowed the poor to get into home ownership by offering near zero interest rates for the first few years before the rates were ratcheted up. This caused defaults and, ultimately, contributed to the downfall of the financial institutions that had acquired massive books of these debts.

We are seeing this same pattern play out; only on a far more troubling scale. Over the last decade Kiwis have borrowed heavily to get into the housing market. They have been able to afford million-dollar plus mortgages thanks to the cost of borrowing being lower than the economic literacy of our politicians.

Now, as inflation begins to take hold, banks are starting to raise rates. Unlike the US example, those caught will not be the no-income, no job, no assets debtors but a wide swathe of middle New Zealand. More concerning, the financial institutions exposed are not second tier intermediaries whose bankruptcies triggered the GFC, but the big-four licensed trading banks.

Since the GFC, the political and economic Masters of the Universe have deployed every tool available at trying to avoid even a mild recession. They have printed money, they have borrowed money, they have manipulated the interest rates to zero and they have debased not only national currencies but the monetary institutions upon whose credibility the global financial system relies on.

‘This time is different’ is the mantra repeated before every major calamity in the last century.

This time isn’t different. For three decades, from the fall of Ruth Richardson, this country has been run by politicians and public servants with a short-term focus; by those either ignorant of, or wilfully blind to, the lessons of the past.

If economic history is an accurate guide, and it usually is, we shall continue to borrow and spend until our credit or credibility has been exhausted. At that point, the solution shall be imposed upon us.

We can hope for a positive outcome, but as Wilkinson and Hong write; hope is not a plan.

– Damien Grant is a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.