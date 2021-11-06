What an emerging beer trend could mean for NZ's binge drinking culture

Dr Nicki Jackson talks to Stuff about new data that has come out from the Helen Clark Foundation about alcohol purchasing habits in New Zealand.

OPINION: I spent my teenage years in Timaru, a rural service and port town that did a pretty good job of promoting itself as a tourism destination over the Christmas period.

The swimmer-friendly Caroline Bay along with a council subsidised carnival at the sound shell provided the nucleus of the destination marketing strategy, along with nightly concerts by the likes of Patsy Rigger, John Grennell and Ray Columbus.

The big DB Brewery at Washdyke helped out by producing a “Timaru Bitter – from the riviera of the south” beer. Which, of course, was just the normal old DB Bitter, with a pretty label.

It wasn’t real bitter of course. It wasn’t cask conditioned. It wasn’t gravity fed and it wasn’t a hop-forward recipe.

Rather it tasted like a sweetish malt biscuit with a vaguely bromine finish whose main attribute seemed to be that it could get you unpleasantly drunk if you drank enough of it.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Mike O’Donnell says beer drinking habits have changed from his youth.

There were fierce demarcation lines in those days. Christchurch was Lion Draught territory. Ashburton had Ward’s Pale Ale and Dunedin had Speight’s Gold Medal Ale.

And you could literally find yourself in a fight at a party if you got the lines wrong. Drink a Speights in Timaru and you risked life and limb. Which was ridiculous because it all tasted the same.

The standard unit of acquisition was a wooden 12 bottle crate that also served as your seat when you arrived at a party. As stupid as it sounds now, the aspirational target was to drink all 12 bottles over the course of a night.

Not just stupid but a high physiological bar given a crate contained more than eight litres of sweet maltiness.

Unsurprisingly the binge drinking it enabled and the resulting carnage was considerable. Physical, mental and social wellbeing all suffered. And Timaru was really just a facsimile of most towns at the time.

Thankfully the world has changed. More specifically New Zealand has changed. Instead of a two company duopoly pouring large volumes of pedestrian brews, we now have 270 breweries producing a gobsmacking array of beers.

From Beer Baroness’s Salted Grapefruit Sour to Workshop Brewing’s Sublime Coffee Stout, we now have taste. Real taste. And people drinking thoughtfully, rather than to get drunk.

Stuff Has New Zealand progressed from a crate-fuelled binge drinking culture? Mike O’Donnell believes so.

This has seen the rise of the “session beers” which are typically 2 to 4 per cent alcohol, along with real taste – think here of the likes of 8 Wired Semi Conductor or Richard Emerson’s excellent Bookbinder.

What most people don’t realise is how popular they are.

At Garage Project the largest selling six pack is Fugazi, a hoppy session ale which at just 2.2 per cent alcohol enables healthier drinking. And more globally session beers have been growing rapidly in market share.

But what’s always evaded brewers has been a no-alcohol hazy IPA (which the industry defines as less than 1 per cent by volume) that actually has taste. Well it has until now anyway.

After trying for the last year, Garage Project head brewer Pete Gillespie is about to release Tiny, a hazy IPA brewed with pilsner malt and golden oats; along with Mosaic, Strata and Simcoe hops.

To be clear you won’t mistake Tiny for hop monsters like Pernicious Weed, but it’s got a juicy fruity hop taste that you’d expect from a hazy, with a dry passionfruit finish.

So it’s tiny in alcohol but mighty in taste.

I’m excited by the beer, but I’m more excited on how it acts as a marker of how far we’ve come as a culture from the crate-fuelled binge drinking that I remember from my youth. And for the positive impact on the likes of drink driving and social wellbeing.

A beer that is drunk purely for taste rather than its effect on your mood or behaviour, is a far cry from most of New Zealand’s drinking history. There’s also strong resonance to the broader trends of healthier living and better eating that we are seeing across the marketplace.

And globally it’s big business. The world’s non-alcoholic beer market size is expected to grow from US$15.1 billion (NZ$21.2b) last year to US$16.7b this year with a compound annual growth rate of 10.3 per cent. It’s been particularly strong in the US where non-alcoholic beer sales were up 38 per cent over the last year, according to Nielsen.

That’s significant when you consider that overall New Zealand beer production was down 1.7 per cent to 293 million litres in 2021.

What it suggests to me is that while Garage Project is first to brew a true hops-forward hazy IPA, it won’t be the last.

Back in Timaru there used to be a saying, there’s no such thing as a bad beer. Fast-forward 40 years and the saying has been, there’s no such thing as a good tasting alcohol-free beer.

That’s about to change for the better, just like our beer drinking patterns.

Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and facilitator. His Twitter handle is @modsta and he’s proud chair of Garage Project.