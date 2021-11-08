How close is it to being over? The highs and lows of reopening mode

ANALYSIS: Oh what a joy to be in reopening mode ... United States markets made record closing highs on Friday after a knockout set of jobs numbers.

The Dow Jones added 203 points to close at 36327 and added 1.4 per cent for the week, while the S&P500 and tech-laden Nasdaq did even better, rising 2 per cent and 3 per cent respectively over the five sessions.

Market optimism has been running high amid a strong earnings season, the reopening in the US, and as the Federal Reserve, while stepping up the “taper” (a reduction in bond buying), has yet to provide a definitive date for when it will tighten rates.

The S&P500 has now risen for seven consecutive sessions and is up 25 per cent year to date.

The October jobs report came in better than expected, with job gains for the month of 531,000. This was versus expectations of around 450,000, and investors also cheered the fact that September’s disappointing number was revised up to 312,000 (from 194,000), and August was increased by a similar amount.

The US unemployment rate fell to 4.6 per cent, and economy looks to be turning a corner as Delta risks diminish with the vaccine roll-out.

On this note, Pfizer (up 11 per cent) buoyed the prospects for a return to normal life, saying that its antiviral pill cut the risk of hospitalisation by 89 per cent.

Pfizer board member Dr Scott Gottlieb, who is a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said on Friday that “the pandemic could be over” by the time US President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates take effect in early January.

This boosted all the reopening plays, with airlines and the cruise operators up about 7 per cent. Global travel giant Expedia also had a huge session, surging 15 per cent, a day after the company said quarterly gross bookings more than doubled to US$18.7 billion (NZ$26.2b).

Not having such a good session was fitness platform and treadmill maker Peloton. Its shares went off track to the tune of 35 per cent after it reported a much larger loss than expected and cut its full-year outlook by almost US$1b as fitness enthusiasts head back to the gym and away from at-home workouts.

Another pandemic favourite Zoom, was down by 6 per cent.

Rotation from the stay-at-homers to the reopeners as the US and other economies reopen could well be a big theme in the months ahead, and subject to a resurgence in cases, or the rise of other variants as the Northern Hemisphere approaches.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk was in the news (again). This time conducting a poll of his Twitter followers to see how whether he should sell 10 per cent of his Tesla stock.

A slender majority were in favour of Musk clipping his holding (by some US$2b). He has promised to abide by the result, and to book some profits as “the only way he can pay some tax”. But are there other drivers here – rising bond yields anyone?

Looking ahead a key number later in the week will be the US inflation print.

Inflationary pressures are likely to have intensified, with the markets expecting a year-on-year rise of 5.7 per cent.

Any number much hotter than this may not be that well-received, and may crystallise the need for the Fed to provide a timeline on tightening, and versus the narrative that inflation is “transitory.”

The US earnings season rolls on this week, with Paypal and Disney among the key blue-chip names reporting. The earnings season overall has been very strong and kept the wind in the sails of the US indices.

This is while back home the NZX50 was 0.19 per cent lower for the week, but had a strong session on Friday, 1.01 per cent, with Mainfreight, F&P Healthcare, and A2 Milk providing the impetus.

A quarterly update from Briscoes was, however, a poignant reminder of the impact of the lockdowns on the retail sector.

During the quarter ended October 31 much of the company’s store network was closed for extended periods. Auckland stores (which typically make up 25 per cent of sales) were closed for 75 out of the 91-day quarter.

Briscoes’ third-quarter sales fell 14 per cent over the year earlier at $138.5 million.

This was, however, against a tough comparative with the same quarter last year when we Kiwis were coming out of lockdown and rushing out to the shops to spend up a storm.

Looking at the third quarter two years ago is therefore likely to be a more reasonable comparative (down 1.29 per cent) and stacked up much better.

Briscoes and many other retailers wil still be hoping for a “restriction-free” run into the key Christmas trading period.

That said, a silver lining has been that online activity picked up strongly during the stay-at-home orders, and this happened once again.

Online sales grew 98 per cent over the quarter, and represented 38 per cent of the group's total sales.

The company maintained earnings guidance, above last year’s record of $73.2m and up to $85m. The shares were weaker on the update, but are up about 30 per cent year to date still and about 75 per cent over the past 12 months.

Those retailers that have been able to switch towards “click and collect” sales have not only been able to hold up the revenue line, but also drive earnings through higher-margin turnover.

We will hear about the experience of Kathmandu on this at the company’s Investor’ day on Tuesday.

Attention will turn to another pandemic beneficiary in Mainfreight, which releases half-year numbers on Thursday.

The company has kept on moving through the lockdowns and highlighted in an update at the start of September that trading has been robust despite the lockdowns.

This could well come through in the numbers, with the reopening path (including in Australia) bolstering the outlook.

We also have Pushpay reporting interim results on Wednesday.

The US focussed donation software provider has benefited hugely during the pandemic as “giving has accelerated” so it will be interesting to see how these trends are playing out as the US reopens.

US-listed peer Blackbaud provided a positive insight with its results last week, and that digital engagement remains high even as people head back to church en masse.

Trustpower, Goodman Property Trust, and Infratil are also due out with half-year numbers this week.

Data wise this week, the October food inflation numbers will be of interest (up 5 per cent forecast year-over-year) not least of which given the recent debate over the third supermarket operator.

Aside from Foodstuffs and Countdown, few would argue against the desirability of any regulatory intervention which brings down the cost of the weekly grocery shop.

Business confidence numbers will be in focus, and on to what degree the extended lockdowns in Auckland, Waikato and Northland have had an impact. To date, investment and hiring intentions have been resilient.

As has been the confidence of consumers, with rising house prices also playing a part no doubt. The monthly property report due from the Real Estate Institute will provide some insight into how the market is coping with extended lockdowns and also recent lending rate rises.

Vaccination updates will be in the spotlight as usual, and as the 90 per cent double vaccination milestone targets come into sight.

Hopefully, Auckland and other locked down areas will be fully open before too long. This would be positive for great news for reopeners such as Sky City.

The resilience of the New Zealand (and Australian) economies has been highlighted in the results coming out of the banking sector. We will probably see further confirmation of this when NAB, owner of BNZ, reports on Wednesday.

Westpac shares performed poorly with respect to peers last week, with the bank’s cost base and margin pressure a clear area of concern following the full-year results.

NAB at least has already gone through a significant digitation process, with a significantly lower cost base in relative terms.

Helping investor optimism as we enter a new week is data over the weekend, which has China export growth beating expectations in October, as foreign demand for its goods continued to surge, despite global supply chain disruptions.

Exports grew 27.1 per cent in dollar terms in October from a year earlier to US$300.2b. That was the 13th straight month of double-digit growth and exceeded economists’ expectations of a 22.8 per cent gain.

Import growth quickened to 20.6 per cent year-on-year, leaving a trade surplus of US$84.54b.

There has been some renewed investor concern over China recently, and around the economy and property market in particular.

The trade data could help allay some of these fears, and around the economic health of our largest customer.

- Greg Smith is the Head of Retail at Devon Funds Management