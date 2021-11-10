Fair pay agreements run the risk of opposition

I was struck by the fact that practising lawyers were kept out of the industrial relations system in the 1980s, says Peter Cullen.

OPINION: I began writing a column for what was then The Dominion newspaper more than 26 years ago.

My experience of industrial relations began in the 1980s. I had worked in one of the larger traditional legal firms and subsequently in the government's then law reform agency.

The next move for me was working as a legal officer for the then Hotel, Hospital and Restaurant Workers Union in the 1980s. I was struck by the fact that the Cold War was powerfully played out within the trade union movement, particularly at Federation of Labour Conferences.

Simplifying things, we had the left-wing or so-called Communist lead unions versus the right wing or predominantly Catholic lead unions. Powerful debates about the state of the world and of this country took place in those conferences.

Years earlier, these deep-seated divisions had been fought out in the courtrooms of the nation through defamation cases brought by conservatives against some of the more militant leaders.

Legend has it that a then youthful law clerk may have served the court proceedings on those militant leaders many years before he was to play a significant judicial role in employment law. Jimmy Dunn was the advocate for the plaintiffs in the old defamation cases and also had a heavy hand on the tiller of the weekly newspaper New Zealand Truth, which mixed salacious sexual stories with attacks on communism, particularly in the unions.

I was struck by the fact that practising lawyers were kept out of the industrial relations system in those days.

Another characteristic of the old world was compulsory unionism and the existence of a national award structure covering a whole industry or occupation.

The introduction of personal grievances for those covered by Collective Agreements in 1970 was significant. Before personal grievances there was really no effective mechanism to get compensation for an unjustified dismissal or to get reinstated to your job if you were unjustifiably dismissed. That led to a lot of strikes and the personal grievances were designed end these stoppages as well as to provide a mechanism to address injustice.

I decided to return to the practice of law in the late 1980s. The National government enacted the Employment Contracts Act in 1991 and that led to a seismic change in Industrial Relations. Compulsory unionism had already gone. The act deregulated the labour market and dealt a significant blow to the trade union movement. It also had a big impact on our economy.

Workers either individually or collectively could enter into an agreement with their employer which was called an individual or collective employment contract. The old practice of spreading terms and conditions, wage rates and penal rates across a whole industry by a small group of people representing unions and employers was well and truly over.

The Personal Grievance system was opened up to all workers – not just union members. Lawyers specialising in employment law along with many non-legally qualified people all emerged in significant numbers. Union numbers plummeted.

Most of these changes enacted by the National government largely remained in place despite the election of a Labour government and the passing of the Employment Relations Act.

What did not change was the focus on companies as the basis for collective-bargaining as opposed to industries or occupations as occurred under the award system. This legislation introduced useful notions for employees like good faith and acknowledged the imbalance in power between employers and workers.

The use of Personal Grievances has become much more sophisticated with more claims based on sexual and racial discrimination and bullying being added to create a more complex landscape. Plaintiffs also began taking claims under the human rights legislation rather than under the employment legislation. Litigation has successfully prompted a change in our landscape to give many women equal pay for work of equal value.

And now for the first time since 1990, there is talk of a return to something akin to the old national award system. This is through what are called fair pay agreements. The Government is committed to bringing in these agreements, but the details are still to be settled.

The problem was always providing improved conditions in low-wage industries that are hard for unions to organise on the one hand, and on the other having people who do not properly represent either the workers or the employers decide what will happen in the industry. We have yet to see the details of the new law, but it runs the risk of opposition from people covered by it who feel they had no say in its content or the content of the fair pay agreements applying to them.

Conversely, workers benefiting with, say, a pay rise will no doubt be delighted. Difficult balancing is involved.

The passage of legislative minimum protections for all workers in New Zealand has lessened the need for resolution through union and employer negotiation across an industry. Sick leave, bereavement leave, entitlement to meal and rest breaks as well as minimum pay rates are just a few examples of this.

Employment law addresses one of the most important relationships most people have in their lives. The relationship between an employer and employee. If this turns to custard, things generally only get worse and often both employer and employee experience misery.

Accordingly, being an adviser in this area is a great privilege. The challenge is to help people disentangle from the pain and dysfunction they are often in. When left to drift, organisations can turn in on themselves and fail to deliver to the people they serve.

It has been a privilege working as an employment lawyer. I have so many memories of the many people I have served over the years and the satisfaction of the work I have done.

Now that I have retired as an employment lawyer it is time to say goodbye to my many readers as a fortnightly columnist.

- Peter Cullen was the founding partner of Cullen, the Employment Law Firm. He can be contacted at peter@cullenlaw.co.nz