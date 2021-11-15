The great resignation: Are we spoilt for choice when it comes to employment opportunities?

OPINION: The NZ market was lower last week, dragged down by a 6.7 per cent decline in A2 Milk following the infant milk producer’s removal from the MSCI World Index (and the prospect of a subsequent trimming by index tracking fund managers).

Church donation software provider weighed as well, falling 22 per cent following its interim results, and with one area of investor concern being a familiar one to many companies – rising costs.

The Dow Jones in the US performed better, and pushed higher on Friday, jumping 179 points, despite a data print showing that US consumer sentiment has dropped to the lowest level in 10 years. The messages from the read were familiar, with US consumers concerned about rising prices, and that wages are not rising fast enough to compensate.

Marten Bjork/Unsplash Could we see the workforce mirroring the housing market in New Zealand, with people en masse looking to move up the ladder? (File photo)

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index tumbled to 66.8 for November, the lowest since November 2011. Many survey respondents cited inflation concerns, with one in four claiming they were reducing their living standards due to price increases, while half of all families anticipated lower real income in the year ahead when adjusted for inflation. While hourly earnings have been pushing higher (up 4.9 per cent in October from a year ago), these have not kept pace with inflation, bringing real wages down by 1.2 per cent from the same period a year ago.

US inflation came in at a 30-year-high last week (the CPI was up 6.2 per cent year-on-year in October) and the narrative from the central bankers at the Fed remains very much ‘don’t worry about inflation, it’s transitory’ – however this is becoming a tough story to sell. It is clear that Americans are concerned, and indeed many are taking some drastic measures as a result.

The US Labour Department’s monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) delivered quite a jolt, showing that a record 4.43 million Americans quit their jobs in September. A buoyant labour market (there were 10.44 million employment openings) and 3 million more positions than there were people looking, has been seen as way to jump up the pay scale. “The Great Resignation,” is already well underway it seems, with the ‘quits’ rate reaching a record 3 per cent of the US labour force.

Could this trend catch on in NZ, and could we see the workforce mirroring the housing market, with people en masse looking to move up the ladder? Perhaps this is already underway, and as indicated by a number of surveys in recent months. One from Microsoft suggested that 40 per cent of the global workforce were planning to look for a new job in the next 12 months.

Markus Winkler/Unsplash This week we will get a temperature check on a number of different industries with Napier Ports (full year), along with Ryman Healthcare, and My Food Bag (both half year) amongst those delivering results. (File photo)

Certainly the pinch is being felt globally from inflationary pressures. We saw this in last week’s ANZ Business Outlook Survey for November which showed confidence waning due to the Auckland lockdown, and as inflation expectations (4.33 per cent) are double the average of the past decade. We will likely get further confirmation of the mood here when Q4 business inflation numbers are released this week. The latest global dairy trade (GDT) auction is expected to reflect the tailwinds that are coming through to commodity prices generally.

The Labour market is clearly tight, but jobseekers will also be aware that if businesses' confidence is uneven amidst some still reasonable uncertainties, then so too may be the inclination to invest in new positions.

A reopening path is also no guarantee to a host of jobs coming back on stream, and particularly if companies are positioned to come back somewhat leaner, or be conservative with their rehiring. We saw this in evidence in last week’s job shock across the Tasman. Australian unemployment rose to 5.2 per cent, above forecasts of 4.6 per cent, with the loss of 46, 300 jobs last month – this was against expectations that 50,000 would be added. The fact that NSW and Victoria were locked down during part of the period may provide some explanation, but still one would expect to see businesses re-hire ahead of impending ‘Freedom Days.’

On that note, while it seems in New Zealand we have the concept of a Freedom Day, the main part – the date – is missing. This will clearly be frustrating to a host of sectors, not least being tourism and hospitality which have been doing it tough for a long time. The sector will also quite rightly be looking for some sort of certainty over how and when the borders will reopen next year. Outgoing Auckland Airport CEO Adrian Littlewood was spot on with his comments here last week.

This week we will get a temperature check on a number of different industries with Napier Ports (full year), along with Ryman Healthcare, and My Food Bag (both half year) amongst those delivering results.

Napier Port will likely have come in with a strong 12 months, and despite Covid disruptions, with robust log exports still a big story. Investors may be more interested in the growth outlook, and particularly with the shares underperforming in 2021, and now trading not all that far away the 2019 IPO price.

Investors will be also wanting to hear more about ‘developments’ at Ryman which has been busy expanding its footprint on both sides of the Tasman. Also of interest will be any movement in property revaluations – but it would be difficult to imagine any adverse moves here if the overall property market is anything to go by –the national house price index in October was up 33 per cent over the past year.

Investor appetite for My Food Bag has declined significantly since the IPO earlier in the year. Demand for meal kits has picked up during the various regional lockdowns, but it will be fascinating to hear the company’s views on where this goes subsequently under the new traffic light system and as we “learn to live” with Covid. A maiden interim dividend is in any event on the cards.

A big macro release this week is the Reserve Bank’s latest quarterly Survey of Expectations. Fair to say this will probably be dominated by a rise in the inflationary outlook. On a two-year view the inflation forecast may rise north of 3 per cent (and perhaps even 4 per cent) for the first time in a decade. This will set the scene for rise in the OCR the following week, and with many banks having already priced in a 25 basis points rise, the key will be more about what RBNZ officials ‘’say” rather than what they “do.”

Back to the United States, we will get a further read on the US consumers’ well-being. Retail sales numbers are out along with results from Walmart, Target and Home Depot. A big question remains at which point rising prices become an issue for consumer demand and despite waning sentiment – at the moment they are not.

This also appears to be true in China. Retail sales in the country have risen 4.9 per cent in October on a year ago, ahead of expectations. Industrial output growth has also beaten forecasts. This may help to alleviate concerns over the country’s property market and economy generally, which being our largest customer, would be good to hear.

Greg Smith is the Head of Retail at Devon Funds Management www.devonfunds.co.nz.