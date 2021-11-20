Tesla owners love their cars, but they're as reliable as a sundial at night

OPINION: Last Wednesday the news came that our Tesla shares had dropped 12 per cent after founder Elon Musk sold off 10 per cent of his holding, off the back of a spontaneous Twitter poll.

Not to worry though, the 13-year-old company is still part of the US$1 trillion (NZ$1.4t) club on the Nasdaq, thanks to well-heeled consumers being willing to part with up to US$150,000 for one of its hi-tech cars or SUVs.

At the time the news came out I wasn’t driving a very hi-tech car. In fact, it was decided low tech. A 1984 Toyota Corolla to be precise. A little ripper it was too.

The Corolla belongs to my aunt who doesn’t drive much these days but kindly loaned it to me, so I could get around Marlborough while I took care of some family business.

She bought the car brand new from Blenheim Toyota 37 years ago, and the little SOHC 1600cc motor is still running sweet as a nut.

I took it to the local VTNZ for a new WOF which it flew through. The technician noted that while the exhaust had probably been replaced twice over the last 130,000 kilometres, the rest of the car looked 100 per cent original.

A month earlier I drove a very different Corolla. It was a brand new 2021 model, which I drove from Christchurch to Hanmer and then up to Nelson. It makes twice as much power as the 1984 version and almost three times as much usable torque.

It’s also chocka full of safety features with no less than four different electronic safety assistance systems and more airbags than you could poke a stick at.

But at its heart it’s the same essential customer value proposition – that is, honest, safe transportation with serious build quality.

And, so long as you can still buy liquid hydocarbons in 37 years time, I’d be willing to bet that 2021 Corolla will still be running sweet in 2058.

I reckon the importance of customer value proposition is coming home to roost for Tesla as it struggles with reliability problems.

I’m not talking new or prototype vehicles, like the famously cracking windows on the Cybertruck, but the core models of its line-up, the X, the Y and the S.

According to United States consumer watchdog, Consumer Reports, most Tesla models found it hard to score better than three out of five. Certain model years didn’t even manage to get a one.

Common reported problems include body panel quality, body panel alignment, battery degradation, leaking door gaskets, buggy updates to the operating system, random power loss and paint. The paint issue was a particularly icky problem with human hair found embedded in the paint finish.

The Model Y has been particularly troublesome, dragging Tesla’s overall Consumer Reports ranking down to 25 out of the 26 US-sold brands last year. Not flash when Tesla hopes for the Model Y to become their mass market model.

The Model X SUV didn’t do that much better ending up with a “worse than average” rating last year.

The good news for New Zealand owners is the Model 3 – which is the biggest seller locally – did the best of all, managing to get an average rating in reliability.

The funny thing about these poor reliability ratings is that they are accompanied by high satisfaction ratings. Yup, you read that right.

The same Consumer Report methodology that found Tesla’s reliability to be pedestrian, found customer satisfaction to be off the charts.

Well at the top of the charts anyway, scoring five out of five. In particular, owners loved the driving ability, the interior comfort and the in-car tech. Plus they felt high emotional affinity with the brand.

My anecdotal experience is the same. All the Tesla owners I know love their Teslas. Unconscionably so. Unreasonably so.

And to be clear they weren’t really car people before. In fact, they are people I’d describe as car agnostic but strongly opinionated. One of them being a multi-millionaire who previously used to punt around a 10-year-old Ford Mondeo.

In a nutshell that sums up the challenge for Tesla. There are a finite number of well-heeled hipsters and iconoclasts who are willing to fork out big money for a car that they love but could prove about as reliable as a sundial at night.

So the pressing challenge right now is to lift the reliability as Tesla moves from start up to scale up, and niche market to mass market. It’s pressing because the Chinese new entrants are savagely driving down the price of EVs.

Right now I can buy a Chinese assembled MG ZS for $48,000, which becomes just $40,000 once I take advantage of the Government feebate scheme. That’s almost half the cost of a Telsa Model 3.

Meanwhile, speaking personally, I think I’ll be sticking with Toyota Corollas for a little while yet.

- Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and strategy facilitator. His Twitter handle is @modsta and he once bumped into Elon Musk in the men’s room at South By South West (not literally).