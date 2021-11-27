Why single customer view makes life easier for customers and employees alike

OPINION: Inland Revenue has just finished rolling out its $1.7 billion technology upgrade.

Effectively the fourth part of a five-year technology transition project, it’s as big as anything you’ll find in the private or public service in New Zealand.

While the underlying transformation is heavily rooted in data centralisation and legacy retirement, the place that local businesses will notice the big change is in the MyIRD portal.

If you’ve been involved in paying PAYE or collecting GST in the last four weeks you will be aware that suddenly the clunky, unintuitive website is gone; instead there’s a fresh new interface putting the business customer at the centre and then offering them the ability to drill down into withholding tax, GST, payroll or income tax.

While It's not likely to have Apple shivering with envy in their usability boots, it’s still a pretty decent attempt to provide a single view of customer.

More broadly, a single customer view – that is an aggregated and consistent snapshot of the data held on a customer and the way they use your service – has become the objective of most companies providing multiple services to one customer.

As well as allowing the company to wrap its services around the needs of customers, it also allows you to personalise the service and to ensure that multi-channel marketing doesn’t annoy the customer. It also allows a company to maximise the long term value they can extract from a customer.

Best of all a single customer view means that when a customer has a problem, the support representative they get on the phone or on live chat is instantly able to display empathy and meaningful assistance.

Over the last month I’ve experienced a pretty blatant example of what happens when a company doesn’t have a single view of customer. The company in this case is Spark.

A bit over two years ago I moved from the country to the city. I’d been a customer of Spark for about 10 years and gave them a call to let them know I’d sold up and moving to the big smoke and could they get me set up please?

Kevin Stent/Stuff Mike O'Donnell.

They did this brilliantly setting me up with one of their wireless solutions through their business hub. So brilliantly indeed that I wrote a column about it. Which is great.

Except I found out recently they had never stopped billing me for my line at the old address. Yup that’s right. Mixed in with my mobile and data bill was a charge for my former house and my former phone number.

I rang up and questioned this not long after moving in and was assured that the old phone number just appeared on my bill because it was part of my historical record. More fool me.

So rather than questioning it more I did what most consumers will sadly do, which is just pay the bill and use the service. Which means two years later I’ve been charged close to $3000 for services I’ve never used.

This only made itself clear recently when – having moved my phone and data across to Vodafone – I continued to get bills from Spark.

So I got in touch. First via phone, which I gave up on. Then I downloaded the app so I could use the Livechat tool. There I asked what the heck was happening, and got told they had been continuing to supply broadband for the last two years.

Turns out that when I told them I was shifting they set up my new city house as a second broadband service, but continued to bill my former house in the boonies as a primary broadband service. Frustrated with the limitations of live chat windows I gave them my email address and asked them to continue the conversation there.

They never did. In fact they didn’t even finish the live chat.

So there’s a few things here that point to no single view of customer.

First, when I got in touch to tell them I was moving, they set up my new service without cancelling the old one. There’s a decent argument here that this makes the service unfit for purpose, which is one of the seven specific guarantees in the Consumer Guarantees Act.

Second, they failed to notice that while they were charging me $130 a month for my old address, there was zero take-up of the service. Not a single megabyte of data was used because in two years. But no-one noticed.

Third, the customer service response system failed to be hooked up to a data back end that would immediately allow them to empathise with my situation. Even now I doubt they get it.

Fourth, when I rang them two months ago to say they were too expensive, so I was moving to Vodafone, they never dug into why they were so expensive. If they had, they would have discovered that about a quarter of my monthly bill was for a service I never used at an address I didn’t live at.

And that’s probably the bottom line. Inland Revenue has implemented a single view of customer not because they will lose customer to other companies, but because it will enable better customer experiences and reduce load on their customer support teams.

With Spark however, there is competition. And as a result of that lack of single customer view, I’ve now moved my business elsewhere.

As a consumer that makes me satisfied, but as a (tiny) Spark shareholder it makes me sad.

- Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and strategy adviser. His Twitter handle is @modsta and he’s a Spark shareholder.