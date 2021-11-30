How do we achieve good housing design at scale?

Housing Minister Megan Woods announces a new bill to force councils to enable more dense housing. (Video October 2021)

OPINION: The Medium Density Residential Standards, which will be introduced through the Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and Other Matters) Amendment Bill, have generated a vigorous response from the architecture and urban design community and housing advocates.

There is reasonably widespread support for intensification (although not consensus as to whether this should be targeted or permitted broadly), as well as concerns the new standards will result in poorer design outcomes.

So how do we achieve good design outcomes at scale?

READ MORE:

* Hutt council speaks out against national housing intensification bill

* Medium-density residential standards provide tangible step towards decolonising housing

* New housing density rules should not compromise on design of build

* Labour, National announce sweeping housing density law, three-storey homes without consent



Peter Meecham/Stuff If we’re going to increase the housing supply through intensification, the question is how do we make it work best?

Firstly, we need to improve the Medium Density Residential Standards:

Setbacks (minimum depth)

As proposed by the Coalition for More Homes and a City for People in their submissions, remove front yard setback requirements and side yard setbacks.

Removing front yards to create perimeter blocks and a sense of enclosure, with living spaces oriented towards the street or the rear of the property, instead of over neighbouring properties.

This can have the additional benefits improving safety with ‘eyes on the street’ (also known as passive surveillance) and through consolidation of space, improving the usefulness of landscape area.

Supplied Jade Kake: “There is reasonably widespread support for intensification ... as well as concerns that the new standards will result in poorer design outcomes.”

Height in relation to boundary

Remove or reduce height in relation to boundary provisions (instead rely on G7 Natural Light provisions in the Building Code).

Height in relation to boundary/recession planes can make it difficult to achieve scale on typical suburban sections, and daylight angles tend to create perverse design outcomes.

The Coalition for More Homes submission proposes the removal of height in relation to boundary provisions for the first 20 metres of site only, to incentivise development towards the front of the site.

Outlook space (per unit)

Remove minimum outlook space requirements (instead rely on G7 Natural Light provisions in the Building Code).

By removing front yard setbacks, more living spaces will be oriented towards the street or open space at the rear of the property, improving outlook without the need for specific controls.

Peter Meecham Height in relation to boundary/recession planes can make it difficult to achieve scale on typical suburban sections (file photo).

Outdoor living space

As per the Coalition for More Homes submission, amend outdoor living space provisions to be proportionate to unit size. And as per the A City for People submission, allow for communal outdoor space instead of (or in addition to) outdoor space for individual units.

Remove density controls

Remove density controls (limits on number of dwellings per site) as per Kiwi Property submission and instead use bulk and location standards.

Secondly, here is how other aspects of the bill could be improved:

Introduce mixed-use zoning

As proposed by the New Zealand Initiative submission, the bill could be updated to introduce mixed-use zoning by default, enabling retail and commercial alongside medium-density residential and supporting walkable neighbourhoods or 15-minute neighbourhoods.

Extend to tier 2 councils

As proposed by the Coalition for More Homes and A City for People submissions, extending the provisions to tier 2 urban environments (currently the proposed rules can be applied to tier 2 environments at ministerial discretion) would enable greater intensification in more places.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Urban development is best when planned around rapid transport links.

Transit-oriented development

Retain the original policy 3(d) in the National Policy Statement for Urban Development (NPS-UD).

This promotes transit-oriented planning and greater density in areas with existing or planned rapid transport routes and access to top jobs, services and amenities.

And amend to include frequent transport, for example bus routes that run every 15 minutes or better, all day, alongside rapid transport such as train lines and busways.

Remove or reduce special character protections

The NPS-UD allows character to be used as a “qualifying matter” for exemptions.

Special character rules tend to protect low-density inner-city neighbourhoods. These protections should be removed or decreased if we want to ensure dense, compact cities and the provision of equitable housing for all.

Aaron Radford/Stuff Special character rules tend to protect low-density inner-city neighbourhoods (file photo).

Ben Ross has proposed in his submission that only Category A Heritage buildings and mana whenua cultural heritage be considered qualifying matters.

It’s important to note that a council may make any of the Medium Density Residential Standards more permissive – but not less.

Councils can improve outcomes by doing the following:

Introduce form-based codes

The bill requires local authorities to incorporate the Medium Density Residential Standards into district plans by introducing intensification planning instruments.

By using form-based codes (as an alternative to traditional zoning) as an intensification planning instrument, local authorities could have greater control of the public realm at a precinct or neighbourhood level, while allowing greater flexibility and certainty for developers at a site level.

Arek Adeoye Rather than private developers providing green space, councils could require a financial contribution to open spaces planned at a neighbourhood or regional scale.

Use financial contributions to ensure green space

The bill enables local authorities to amend financial contribution provisions using an intensification planning instrument.

Rather than requiring private developers to provide green space (as proposed by some submitters), councils could require a financial contribution to open space networks/reserves, which could be planned for at a regional and neighbourhood scale through the use of spatial plans under the (future) Strategic Planning Act.

Incentivise low-emission, energy-efficient housing

As proposed by the New Zealand Green Building Council’s submission, the bill could incentivise low-emission, energy-efficient housing in excess of the current building code minimum, potentially through third party verification standards such as Home Star or Passive House.

The current Building for Climate Change Programme sets our incremental improvements to the code planned over the next 10 years to improve building performance.

Incentivise universal design

As noted in A City for People’s submission, it is generally not feasible to provide lifts within a three-storey development.

Councils could incentivise universal design (including through the application of Lifemark Design Standards) by lifting height restrictions (eg enabling four to six-storey developments) if a new housing development is fully accessible and implements universal design.

In short, the National Policy Statement for Urban Development and the proposed Medium Density Residential Standards are a tool in the toolkit to increase density and housing supply, and a component of a complex system that includes a wide range of interrelated laws, policies and regulations that impact different parts of the built and natural environment.

In my view, the planning system – and local councils – are best placed to focus on the public realm and provision of urban amenity, while allowing developers freedom to develop within the site, with minimum standards for habitable buildings to be set through the building code.

Form-based codes provide a potential planning tool that councils can use to improve urban amenity and the quality of the public realm, while implementing the new enabling Medium Density Residential Standards.

– Jade Kake is an architectural designer, writer, and housing advocate based in Whangārei. Of Māori and Dutch descent, her tribal affiliations are Ngāpuhi, Te Whakatōhea and Te Arawa.