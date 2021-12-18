The struggle of trading our liberties for the greater good

Here are some things you need to know about the vaccine pass.

OPINION: One of the blessings and curses of a weekly opinion column is that you have pretty much carte blanche to write on what you like, so long as you’ve got facts to draw on and a coherent argument.

End of year columns for folks like me tend to be a look back at the key events of the last year, or a best guess at what’s in store next year. Typically, this sees me write about new technology that will change the playing field, growing cyber nasties that’s going to undermine that field, or a content that the game itself will change.

But this year I’m taking a different tack. A tack based on two letters I’ve received this week. One from an iconoclastic motorcycle mechanic and the other from a retiring leader of the world’s biggest car company.

Mick is a colourful individual. He’s one of the best BMW motorcycle mechanics in the country, has an encyclopaedic knowledge of New Zealand military history and loves quality beer and malt scotch.

Kevin Stent/Stuff As the end of the year approaches, Mike O'Donnell considers the diversity of struggles people have in a world where we have been told we must pass off some of our personal liberties for the greater good.

Last week he headed into one of Wellington’s many great craft breweries to pick up a new tipple – a limited release of a bright West Coast IPA. However, being a consumer that likes old school over new school, he only carried cash. His mantra is maps over GPS and manual braking over ABS.

Like many others in the time of Covid-19, the brewery has moved to contactless payment only, so cash is no go. While Mick is too classy to vent at the counter staff, he was pretty frustrated so ended up walking out, thirsty and with his cash in his pocket.

To be clear, he’s double vaccinated and takes all the precautions around masks and what have you. Just for him, he prefers old school payment.

Right now, I’m seeing a surprising number of people in my circles exhibiting a range of behaviours in a world where we have been told we must pass off some personal liberties in the cause of the greater good.

This ranges from a woman who is a senior partner in one of the big five law firms who has moved to work entirely remotely with all her clients from now on, through to a property investor whose endured no end of abuse in social media after proactively disclosing that he and his wife are not double vaxxed as they don’t want to embarrass anyone at social functions.

Another couple I know operate a boutique pastry shop in Canterbury which is closing its doors and moving to supplying the trade because they don’t feel comfortable making people show a vaccine pass to get in. They themselves are double vaxxed, but from a personal values perspective don’t like stopping anyone coming in.

Four stories. Each different, but each showing the downstream impact of the new requirements in a post Covid-19 world. And while we might be current at the tipping point of 90 per cent of the country double vaxxed, it doesn’t mean that 90 per cent of the country feel the same way about trading away personal liberties.

The second letter I got this last week was from Spencer Morris, the outgoing general manager of after sales at Toyota New Zealand. Morris is retiring after 37 years with Toyota. In the time I've known him he has been national leader of used sales, customer service and chief financial officer.

When I first met him, he walked me around the Signature Class factory at Thames where Toyota would take used cars and rebirth them as close to new. While their use of the “Six Sigma” production philosophy was impressive, more impressive was the fact that Morris knew every worker by name, he also knew their families and they would walk on broken glass for him.

Predictably Morris’s letter didn’t gloat on his accomplishments or even mention them, but rather it gave kudos to his colleagues, suppliers and business partners. It made clear that while much had changed in 37 years, values had not.

I remember this clearly a couple of years ago down south when I had been surprised by a deep hole in a river while testing a $100,000 Landcruiser 70 Series. The cruiser just kept going but we did get a fair bit of water in the cab. So once we had driven back into town I called Spencer and confessed my sins.

His response was chilled out. “No worries, let’s give it a quick check over and we’ll get you back on the road”.

At a time when the automotive industry is changing to a world where fewer carmakers have national dealerships and your new ride just gets backed off the truck in your street; it strikes me that the sort of values and approach to business that Morris personified is going to be more important than ever.

As my mate Mick left the brewery last week and walked across the forecourt, a big redheaded bloke in grimy work-clothes ran up to him and put two cans of the thwarted West Coast IPA into his hands and wished him a merry Christmas. The redhead was a brewer who had overheard the conversation and figured the right thing to do was to be gracious and find a solution. Bless him.

Looking at the challenges of 2022 and the diversity of struggles people will have with trading liberties for the greater good, I reckon we could all follow the redheaded brewer’s example. Meanwhile, have a safe and happy Christmas with your loved ones.

Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and facilitator. He’s happy to be double vaxxed but reckons it could be a cracking idea to give two cans of IPA to everyone who gets the booster.