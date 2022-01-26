Covid-19: What we've learned can be applied to our future homes, towns and cities

Globally, architects, landscape architects, planners, urban designers and policymakers have been speculating on the future design of our cities in response to Covid-19 pandemic. Jade Kake considers some lessons for New Zealand.

Jade Kake is an architectural designer, writer, and housing advocate based in Whangārei. Of Māori and Dutch descent, her tribal affiliations are Ngāpuhi, Te Whakatōhea and Te Arawa.

OPINION: Previous pandemics have all been significant historical events that have, globally, changed the way we design our cities.

These changes have included improved sanitation (water supply, wastewater and rubbish collection and disposal), the introduction of public parks and public green spaces, and building standards around overcrowding as well as improved ventilation and access to daylight.

As the virus continues to mutate, giving rise to new variants, what are some lessons from the pandemic that can be applied to the future design of our homes, towns and cities in Aotearoa?

As Omicron circulates in the community, household transmission will pose a risk to the ongoing functioning of our economy and access to essential and critical services.

There is a need for infected people and identified close contacts to be able to self-isolate safely. Short term, this is a challenging issue. Major housing inequities (which are unevenly felt, particularly for Māori and Pasifika whānau and particularly for households in South Auckland) mean that overcrowding and a lack of available space can make self-isolating separate to the rest of the household impossible.

Long term, this may lead to the design of spaces so that people, including essential workers, can safely self-isolate, including through potential changes to the building code and planning provisions to require self-contained isolation units within all new dwellings, and potential grants or subsidies to support smaller modifications to existing homes to create isolated, self-contained areas.

The need to work or learn from home is a related issue. Longer term, this may mean requiring or incentivising the design of homes to include workstations or home offices.

The potential transmission of Covid-19 through HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems – which are mostly used in commercial buildings and some apartments – is another major issue.

Short term, the Ministry of Health provides guidance on modifications that can be made to existing HVAC systems and the use of supplementary systems, including increasing the volume of fresh air and decreasing use of recycled air and the use of air cleaning units with either HEPA filters or UV light.

Longer term, the use of natural ventilation wherever possible and a move to displacement ventilation (rather than traditional recirculation) where HVAC systems are used could be introduced, with building owners demonstrating compliance through the existing Building Warrant Of Fitness system.

Infection transmission in indoor, open plan spaces is an issue for schools and offices. Short term, this has resulted in online working and learning, and a mixed model where employees use offices in ‘shifts’ and work at home the rest of the time. In future, this may lead to the return of smaller, cellular offices in office buildings, and a move away from open plan learning environments and a return to smaller, cellular classrooms in schools.

Niwa Ventilation is one of the ways to reduce Covid-19 being transmitted in a school classroom.

Restaurants and cafes are another space where transmission of the virus in indoor spaces is a concern. Changes to local by-laws to enable al fresco dining is a short-term solution, and in future, changes to the design of streets (including narrowing existing carriageways or introducing more pedestrian only streets, widening of footpaths, and the introduction of verandahs) could be made to enable more widespread outdoor dining.

Public transportation brings with it the risk of transmission within enclosed spaces. This may lead to an increase in private car use, which in turn makes streets less safe for people at a time when more of us are outdoors.

On trains and buses, physical distancing is a short term solution. Long term we may look to the reintroduction of smaller cells/cabins to decrease risk of transmission. Other forms of public transport, such as light rail, offer the added bonus of natural air flow.

We could incentivise the use of bikes and e-bikes as a primary mode of transportation through subsidies in the short term, and provide more separated bike lanes, widen sidewalks, introduce more pedestrian only streets, and introduce multi-modal filters to restrict car movements in the long term. (Some temporary interventions of this nature have been introduced through the Innovating Streets programme).

The pandemic has seen an increase in the use of public outdoor space for events - such as concerts and markets - in the short term. Longer term, this could see the further public acquisition of land for reserves and an increased variety of public reserves to suit a wide range of events and needs.

Many people are concerned with potential supply chain issues, food security and building local resilience.

At a neighbourhood level, this could see an increase of space set aside for household gardening, including the introduction of community garden plots in public reserves (similar to the Victory gardens planted in backyards and public parks during World War I and II), and an overall increase in urban agriculture.

Overall, the need to restrict personal movements and the spread of the virus will likely lead to more of a cellular approach to the design of homes and neighbourhoods, with a focus on fostering self-sustaining neighbourhoods.

These changes may be implemented through the building code and the planning system, requiring new homes to provide spaces for safe self-isolation, work and study, and encouraging mixed use buildings, people-centred street design and land use policies that support self-sufficiency at a neighbourhood level.