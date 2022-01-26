Putin threatens to light the fuse on overvalued stock markets

Jeremy Warner is an assistant editor of The Daily Telegraph, and a business and economics commentator.

OPINION: Most stock market crashes and bear markets require some kind of trigger to set them off. The standoff over Ukraine looks uncomfortably like it could be that moment.

If, on the other hand, Biden’s diplomatic efforts succeed in persuading Russia to take what the Americans call an “offramp”, allowing Putin to step back having won something he can present as an unarguable win, then the current state of high anxiety in markets might quickly subside.

Except that there are a number of other nasties to contend with as well.

I have had a sense of bewilderment over why today’s dangerously destructive game of Russian roulette, undoubtedly the most serious since the end of the Cold War, has not already had a bigger impact on Western stock markets.

It’s true that they have been off the boil for some weeks now, but hitherto that’s had very little to do with Putin’s military buildup. Rather it’s mainly been about higher interest rates.

Here are some possible explanations for why markets were not taking the gathering geopolitical storm more seriously.

One is the time-honoured view that since we cannot know the future, there is no point in trying to second guess how events might pan out. The possibility of geopolitical catastrophe is impervious to standard risk assessment, and therefore tends to be ignored until it actually happens.

Another is that, rightly or wrongly, investors have convinced themselves that things are not as bad as they seem, that when push comes to shove Putin will not invade. Unhappy endings are not yet inevitable.

Russia's present demands are based on Vladimir Putin's purported long sense of grievance and his rejection of Ukraine and Belarus as truly separate, sovereign countries but rather as part of a Russian linguistic and Orthodox motherland. (file photo)

Underpinning this view is the belief that Russia, and Putin in particular, have a great deal more to lose than gain from outright conflict with the West.

Furthermore, the Russian leader’s actions thus far over Ukraine do not conform with past experience of the way he behaves.

Military occupation of both Georgia and the Crimea happened without warning, and without any of the high level diplomatic engagement we see over Ukraine.

Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Shonbach, head of the German navy, was essentially correct, markets suspect, when he said that all Putin really wants is Western respect.

I think we can all agree that the supplementary remark that cost Shonbach his job, that Putin “probably deserves” that respect, was going too far. It’s one thing to have a soft spot for the Russians, quite another to speak up for a gangster.

And then finally there is the theory that even if Putin does invade, the consequences are not going to be as serious as many analysts believe. This way of thinking depends on the idea that Putin is not Hitler, that once he’s got the West’s attention, he’ll know when to stop.

I’m not wholly convinced on any of these counts. Yet what is probably true is that if all else was perfect, markets would likely continue to take the Putin threat in their stride. They wouldn’t unduly react until the tanks were actually rolling across borders and the oil price was skyrocketing anew.

Sadly, that’s not where we are at.

Acute geopolitical instability has coincided with both a sharp reversal in sentiment towards an overinflated technology sector and, with rapidly rising inflationary pressures, a potentially quite severe tightening in monetary conditions, threatening, and I hesitate to use such a cliché, but there seems no better term for it, a perfect storm of negatives.

It seems odd on the face of it that after an initial but relatively brief correction, the bull market in stocks should have continued unabated right through the pandemic and its accompanying severe economic disruptions.

Equally odd is that the seeming end of this bull market should coincide with the end of the pandemic.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Not all bull markets are literal. (file photo)

Logically, you would expect it to be the other way around – that the now well-established economic recovery would give renewed momentum to the bull market. But this ignores the distortions of the soaraway tech sector.

Tech is widely seen as the big commercial winner from the pandemic; from movie streaming to social media, Zoom calls, home delivery and even Peloton exercise bikes, it is as if the sector was deliberately engineered to profit from the social distancing measures that were introduced.

Now that things are beginning to return to normal, it no longer seems like such a two-way bet.

Tech has also been a prime beneficiary of the ultra-easy monetary conditions used to support demand through the pandemic.

This has both provided abundant funding for almost any technology-driven venture, however hare-brained, and put a further rocket under already stretched tech valuations. That happy disposition is now under threat from rising interest rates.

As indeed is the economy as a whole. Having been caught asleep at the wheel over the speed and extent of the inflationary pickup, the US Federal Reserve and its peers elsewhere are faced with the prospect of having to apply a full-on handbrake turn to get on top of the problem.

That might tip the whole economy into recession, a prospect alluded to by the International Monetary Fund in its latest, heavily downgraded forecasts for the world economy over the next two years.

In seeking to counter the economic effects of lockdowns, it seems, central bankers let the inflationary genie out of the bottle, and are now struggling to get it back in again. In any case, the once hoped for soft landing looks ever less likely.

Countries that spent the most countering the pandemic, the US, Canada and the UK, seem particularly vulnerable to the inflationary pressures, having created a wall of money that like a dam burst now comes flooding into an economy whose supply side has been badly impaired by pandemic: “intertemporal redistribution of consumption”, as it is known in the jargon.

Business expansions, it used to be said, don’t die of old age; they are murdered by the actions of the US Federal Reserve. The same might be said of bull markets.

Even without Putin’s duplicity, then, stock markets were likely to be in some trouble. The Russian leader is just the potentially lighted match at the end of the fuse.

When asked what the stock market would do, JP Morgan reportedly replied; “it will fluctuate”. That’s one bet at least that we can all safely make.