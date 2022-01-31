Get your filter on: The skill of self-management

Dave Winsborough asks, who wants an unfiltered Mark Zuckerberg to lead us into the metaverse?

Dave Winsborough founded Deeper Signals, a New York firm that helps people develop insight and self-awareness, and organisational psychology firm Winsborough, which helps leaders apply their filters.

OPINION: I love unfiltered beer. This New Zealand summer I had been enjoying McLeod’s Cyclone Swell Unfiltered IPA until it sold out! Argghh! Meltdown in the heat! I’ve had to manage my disappointment and frustration and reach instead for Garage Project’s Fresh Monthly Hazy (note to Garage Project chairman Mike O’Donnell – it’s quite hard to find up here in Northland).

Sigmund Freud, that bewhiskered whisperer to the anxious from Austria had the useful insight that key to a successful life is learning to suppress such unsocialised hot-weather tantrums. Or put differently, don’t always do what you want.

Oh pshaw Sigmund! Have an unfiltered!

Surely its more sexy to be unconstrained by conscience. Spontaneous gratification is cool: rap constantly flirts with doing what you want and glorifying hedonistic substance swallowing (adios Lil Peep, Mac Miller, Juice WRLD). And the list of ways you can take any consumer good you want right now and figure out afterwards how to pay for it is terrifyingly long (hello Mastercard, Afterpay, Laybuy, Zip, etc).

And anyway, isn’t it better to be real and authentic at work? Movies, magazines and Ted-talks advocate the romantic notion that just by “being your true self” leaders will recognise your inner strengths and you will attain personal career success.

No. Herr Freud was right.

Consider that in every single job interview we all do a terrific amount of impression management (or faking, if you will).

Common interview questions have two things in common: (a) they are pointless, and (b) they don’t work because all candidates give dishonest answers. Imagine giving authentic responses to typical interview questions:

Do you enjoy working with others? “It entirely depends on what they are like.”

What is your biggest weakness? “I hate stupid interview questions.”

If you were an animal, what would you be? “A party animal so I could get drunk enough to tolerate people like you asking questions like this.”

Just how important are the skills of self-censoring, self-awareness and self-control, you ask?

If we take a measure of a child’s self-control before they are 10 years old, we can successfully predict over their life span their physical and mental health, income, financial security, occupational prestige, substance abuse, or even whether they’ll be convicted of a crime.

Over their entire life span.

Research has shown that self-control matters as much to life outcomes as raw intelligence (smart people tend to do better, on average) or even if you are lucky enough to be born into wealth or the upper class (rich kids tend to stay rich and healthy and class has real health effects).

I get exercised about this because I have to work hard to control my own reactions. My instinct is to be intolerant with people who think or act slowly, and to get angry when things don’t go my way. I tend to use the phrase “I hate...” too often (that’s politicians, business competitors, bureaucracy, selfish people, yada yada).

Being able to repress your urge to eat what you want, jump a queue, have a tantrum because your favourite beer is unavailable, or ignore other people, is the foundational socialisation skill. Without it you cannot be a good citizen (or partner, parent, or colleague).

It is, hands down, the most important lesson we can take from childhood.

So I am a champion of what Professor Scott Galloway calls an “unlock” – a change that releases a more productive, useful and meaningful life.

In my case, that means repressing my instant reaction while still acknowledging what I feel. It means learning to display a broader repertoire of other-oriented acts, and effortfully inhibiting my egotistical instincts.

I was going to go on about why people who do this make better leaders, but it’s obvious.

Well, maybe it’s not: research shows people get less caring, less concerned for others and more interested in their selfish needs as they a) climb the ladder, and b) get more affluent.

Yes, power and money will corrupt your basic humanity.

So the Mark Zuckerbergs of the world could do well to take a deep breath – maybe have an IPA – and check their self-management.

After all, who wants an unfiltered Zuckerberg leading us into the metaverse?

Dave Winsborough is a writer and adviser.