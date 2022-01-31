As NZ infrastructure languishes, countries from China to Norway are blazing ahead

Simon Draper is the executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono.

OPINION: For me, the summer break is a time when I get to see a bit more of this wonderful country. If there has been any upside to the last two years, it’s that as a fourth-generation Kiwi I have explored more of Aotearoa beyond my usual Auckland-Wellington commute.

Indeed, recent tourism promotions have transported me back to the heady days of 1984 (not long before I jumped on a plane myself), when ‘Don’t leave town till you’ve seen the country’ ads filled our TV screens.

As enjoyable as it is visiting beaches and rural New Zealand, the relaxing effect of a holiday trip is increasingly undone by the one to two-hour slow grind back into New Zealand cities. Roading works, detours and traffic jams inevitably raise my blood pressure – and that of many others.

As I’ve travelled around the country, I have increasingly marvelled at the infrastructure put in place in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, wondering how we even managed it.

How, some 70 years ago, was New Zealand able to fund, design and upskill enough people to build the roads, dams, water and sewerage systems we still use today? Despite massive improvements in technology, equipment and expertise, it seems much harder in the 2020s than in the 1950s.

I know New Zealand’s infrastructure issues have been talked about to death. The Dominion Post has even started publishing on its front page the number of days the opening of Transmission Gully has been delayed by.

Leo Cooney/Supplied Wellington’s Transmission Gully, taken on Dec 30 from above Pauatahanui/Haywards Junction, looking north up Transmission Gully to the Wainui Saddle. There is still no opening date for the long-overdue roadway.

Driving out of Wellington and seeing millions of dollars of capital equipment sitting idle by the roadside; and encountering detours and diversions when work is not being done but the signs are still up can be quite disheartening.

We’ve had lucid explanations about why there are massive delays and cost increases: 100+ safety checks to be completed; not enough skilled workers; outstanding consents. You name it, we have an excuse.

The thing that strikes me is how much of this is with in New Zealand’s own control – yet we seem incapable of fixing things.

And let’s be honest, some 11 years after the Christchurch earthquake, the fact that construction of the city’s new stadium is only going to begin this year doesn’t say much for New Zealand’s construction abilities.

The comparison with infrastructure builds in Asia couldn’t be greater. For those who howl about poor-quality builds in Asia, like me you need to leave 1984 behind.

In the five years New Zealand has spent building Auckland’s 3.45km City Rail Link (due to be completed in 2024), China has been working on a 24km link across the Pearl River Delta. The Shenzhen-Zhongshan bridge and tunnel project is scheduled to open in 2024 and is expected to reduce the journey time between the cities of Zhongshan and Shenzhen from 120 minutes to 20 minutes.

Ng Han Guan/AP The construction site of the Pu'er high-speed rail station, part of the China-Laos railway, a belt and road project. Laos, a Southeast Asian nation wedged between China, Vietnam and Thailand, is opening a Chinese-built railway that links China's own southwest to foreign markets.

December saw the opening of the China-Laos Railway, the first leg of a Chinese-built network intended to connect major cities throughout Southeast Asia. China watchers have noted that this marks a new era of Chinese power in the region; but there’s no arguing with the fact that these rail connections hold economic and social potential for the countries involved.

Meanwhile, rail is increasingly a priority for India, which is aiming to have metro rail in 25 cities by 2025. And Thailand’s government has just announced a 1.49 trillion baht (US$46.5 billion) infrastructure plan for 2022 for land, air and sea transport.

The good people of Kaikōura might be pleased with the rebuild of State Highway 1, but would surely be jealous of the new coastal road on the remote island of Reunion in the south-western Indian Ocean.

And if you want to get really envious, check out what having the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund (from oil) allows Norway to build: a floating coastal highway that looks like it’s from a sci-fi movie.

Now, I know civil engineers, roading experts and Treasury officials can pick holes in all of the above examples and say I’m comparing apples and oranges.

But countries build infrastructure to be more competitive, make towns and cities healthier, and improve the lives of citizens. Countries across Asia have grasped this. The cities of 1984 are barely recognisable in 2022 because of the vast amount of positive development they’ve gone through.

SUPPLIED Those who talk about poor-quality builds in Asia need to leave 1984 behind, Simon Draper says.

In New Zealand, we often tell ourselves we are an innovative and clever country. But when it comes to the bricks and mortar side of the economy, we don’t have much to boast about. We risk being outpaced.

Covid-19 has challenged some of the ideas that we used to have about New Zealand – like the notion that tourists were to blame for our road toll or that migrants were responsible for surging house prices.

Maybe we also need to look at some of our other biases, including the idea that we’re efficient at infrastructure.

Now, about housing …