Urgently seeking reasons to be cheerful in 2022

Stuart Williams is the head of equities at Nikko AM NZ.

OPINION: It’s become customary when providing annual outlook pieces for the New Zealand market for me to consider the year ahead from a glass at least half-full perspective. However, this time around I confess to being more challenged than at any time in recent memory to offer grounds for optimism.

There are a number of independent and yet inter-related phenomena that would be nuisance enough alone, but together become even more of a concern to our social, economic and environmental wellbeing.

Like any good fund manager, we do of course have a strategy for plotting an investment path through these choppy waters, but it’s worth highlighting some of the biggest issues we face first, before offering reason for cheer.

Averting a China crisis

For a country like New Zealand, for whom real gross domestic product growth remains variable, fragile and uncertain, China plays a hugely important economic role. By making “observations” about certain societal developments, our Foreign Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, has done a good job so far in protecting this economic relationship within an increasingly tense geopolitical climate, while sharing in global concern at China’s aspirations to exert its influence. However, our need for nuanced political pragmatism will only become greater this year.

How to prioritise climate change action

This is another area that will likely see purpose influenced by pragmatism, as businesses – particularly small businesses or SMEs – approach the year in immediate survival mode. Almost a third of the workforce in New Zealand is employed by an SME. And while these businesses generally embrace the significant role they have to play in the transition to Net Zero, hit by additional leave entitlements, inflation, the ongoing war for talent and crippling uncertainty around Covid-19, for the vast majority it will be a case of looking directly forward; not up nor down.

More questions than answers around inflation

Inflation is evil unless its impact can be offset by increased wages for staff and price increases for businesses. Managing inflation is the domain of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – one of its three main responsibilities alongside maintaining maximum sustainable employment and keeping an eye on house prices. It’s also the only one of the three which it can properly influence, although with such a blunt toolkit in the face of the ever-expanding number of factors it must combat, it’s in a tough spot and it remains to be seen whether inflation proves to be persistent, transitory or persistently transitory.

Don’t believe the housing hype

The housing market is not immune to the uncertainty that comes with these strange times. But despite the screaming headlines, history tells us that when uncertainty increases, housing transaction velocity reduces and therefore price changes are muted. Notwithstanding the emergence of macro trends such as the urban-rural shift, reduction in lot size and especially the rising cost to build, it would be a huge surprise to see a material fall in values. Further, the impact of rising interest rates should be cushioned by banks having correctly assessed the ability of customers to accommodate borrowing at current and higher levels. I’m also confident that the Government will quickly find a sensible solution to the mortgage approval farrago that has emerged.

Learning to live with Covid-19

We’ve already seen positive signs that the Government is willing to adapt its Covid-19 management framework to deal with Omicron and the likely further variants that follow. Adaptation as a global strategy is vital and essentially the only option left: people’s appetite to endure further lockdowns has disappeared; politicians have pretty much exhausted their political capital; and debt is spiralling out of control for both governments and private enterprises. Adaptation is also something we humans have proved ourselves pretty good at.

So how do these challenges and more relate to the equity markets, you may ask. Well, with challenge comes opportunity – and so here are some of the investment ideas and themes we like for 2022 and beyond.

Booming retirement sector

We continue to like the retirement sector. Ageing demographics, popularity and a retirement unit price that’s reasonable relative to general house prices have to-date been the sector’s core pillars of strength. To these we can now add the incredibly important role the sector plays in looking after older New Zealanders via care facilities, thereby reducing the burden on the hospital and primary care systems.

Local investment opportunities

We all know that high quality growth companies are easy to like but a challenge to invest into - notably when valuations become elevated. Geographically we’re lucky in that New Zealand and Australia both provide a range of quality investment opportunities: companies with exceptional boards and clear strategies, often providing vital regional products or services in the competitive small world that is emerging.

Logistics, infrastructure and tech

Companies performing important logistical functions, reducing the time and cost of hospital stays and filling gaps in the housing market as people move towards retirement should continue to be well supported in 2022. We will also continue to invest in hand-picked cyclical companies involved in meeting infrastructure and housing demand, particularly here in New Zealand. As we’re living in the digital age, it makes sense to us to invest in tech directly and back some of the exceptional visionaries in New Zealand and Australia. Not all technology is especially exciting, but the need for more and more data centres is obvious. Companies that connect people, businesses and the wider world via telecoms infrastructure, backed by exceptional management, also provide logical investment opportunities.

Our market knowledge and experience

As always there are listed businesses that have been overlooked, are a little out of favour or that are being rebuilt by newer management teams (turn around companies). To this end, we make our investment decisions based on the strength of their medium-term strategy, management, delivery and planning - while remaining vigilant to risk from corporate raiders.

Finally, we also invest in steady earnings streams which often generate compelling dividend yields. This requires a well-developed understanding of valuation drivers, knowledge of who your co-investors are and what – if any – regulatory changes could emerge. While there is some risk around interest rate increases with inflation, we continue to find compelling yield investments with a margin of safety.

Better than nothing

Of course, returns are never guaranteed and we could be wrong on some of this. But at the very least, we have grounds for optimism and can provide a more compelling proposition than passive investing, which delivered precisely zero to investors here in 2021.