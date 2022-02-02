Sharemarket advice: Should you buy the dip?

Many speculative stocks near the top of the performance tables in 2021 are now far below their recent highs, says Dean Anderson, founder and chief executive of Kernel Wealth.

OPINION: Across the world, digitisation has empowered retail investors with the ability to start investing with just $1, and with the S&P 500 posting a near 29 per cent return in 2021 alone, it is no wonder engagement with investing is at an all-time high.

For emerging investors, who started post the 2020 Covid crash, the past two years have seen periods of phenomenal growth, particularly for those who traded in speculative assets, from meme stocks to crypto and the more recent rise of NFTs.

Surrounding all this, the United States’ economy grew 5.7 per cent in 2021, the biggest growth seen since 1984.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simran Kaur and best friend Sonya Gupthan have started a financial podcast aimed at helping younger people invest in the stock market and break down some of the age old stereotypes.

However, lingering issues around pandemic-related supply bottlenecks and loose monetary and fiscal policies have seen inflation rise, leading to an increase in anticipated interest rates. As a result, sharemarket volatility has increased in January and the S&P 500 is flirting with correction territory (a fall of 10 per cent or more).

Corrections are common, they are part of the course of investing. Yet increased volatility creates short-term uncertainty for many investors, and while the overall markets are not in bear territory, the same cannot be said for the recent impact on more speculative stocks.

Boom and the bust

Data from DriveWealth, a US broker that powers many retail trading platforms, shows that in 2021 self-directed investors were trading in many high-growth, speculative companies.

From their 52-week high to January 28, 2022, the 10 most traded stocks on DriveWealth had an average decline of 58 per cent.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Peter Beck, the CEO of New Zealand aerospace manufacturer Rocket Lab.

While Kiwi companies Allbirds and Rocket Lab didn’t make the DriveWealth top 10, they too have seen a turn in fortunes since their recent US listings, with Allbirds down 21 per cent from its IPO and 64 per cent from its all-time high.

Many speculative stocks that often featured near the top of the performance tables in 2021 are now anywhere from 60 per cent to 95 per cent below their recent highs.

Those who arrived early and were quick to take profits were rewarded, but for investors with concentrated portfolios of high-growth or speculative meme stocks the past six weeks will have seen once high-flying portfolios which were outperforming the overall market dragged back down to Earth and facing some potentially significant losses.

Buy the dip?

Common online advice may be to ‘buy the dip’, but if your hot pick is now down 60 per cent or more, should you keep buying the dip or are you better to take the learnings and revert to a long-term aligned investing strategy?

According to Investopedia, “buy the dip” means purchasing an asset after it has dropped in price. The belief here is that the new, lower price represents a bargain as the “dip” is only a short-term blip and the asset, with time, is likely to bounce back and increase in value.

Well, without bursting your bubble, the odds are not in favour of doubling down on speculative stock picks.

While short-term “bets” may pay off for some, over time this becomes a challenge to maintain, with very few in history showing an ability to consistently outperform the market. Equally, very few companies manage to provide a tenfold return in their lifetime.

Skewness is a mathematical term meaning that if you were to randomly pick a stock, there are actually very high odds the company you select underperforms the market as a whole. Only a handful, approximately 5 per cent of stocks, provided significant improvements in the overall market average.

While overall the sharemarket goes up over time, when considering doubling down on a speculative company in your portfolio it’s important to know that many companies go bust, are merged, de-listed or underperform the market average.

This chart from S&P Dow Jones indices highlights just how few companies go on to 10-times returns and the surprisingly large percentage that perform poorly or eventually go bust.

The S&P 500 is the most recognised investing benchmark in the world, with trillions of dollars invested in or tied to the performance of the index.

Craig Lazzara, managing director of Core Product Management at S&P Dow Jones Indices, stated: “Of the 1010 stocks that were part of the S&P 500 between 2000 and 2019, only 267 returned more than average. The probability that a randomly chosen stock would deliver above-average performance, in other words, was 26 per cent, not 50 per cent.”

Therefore, when it comes to betting your entire wealth on buying the dip in just a handful of speculative stocks, the odds aren’t looking too favourable.

Investors in speculative stocks who have suffered significant losses from their all-time highs face the next hurdle: the level of returns required to recover the losses.

One must consider that if a stock falls 50 per cent, it is not as simple as waiting for a 50 per cent recovery to recoup your losses. Regular market corrections of 10-20 per cent can recover relatively quickly. However, larger losses of 60-80 per cent require a significant change in fortune to break even.

So while buying the dip in a single company will average down the price you paid for your investment, you are more likely throwing good money after bad, without considering the odds of that company performing better than the market, or even the opportunity cost of what you may achieve if you had put that money elsewhere.

The tortoise versus the hare

As a concept itself, buying the dip, or better yet regular investing, is a powerful investing strategy. But as with any tool, it is how you use it that matters.

Well-diversified investors who regularly invest into the market and buy the dip through index funds have been rewarded for their slow and steady, time-tested approach to investing.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Bala Sharma is a young thirteen year-old investor who has seen success in the NFT trade. He hopes to start his own investment fund at some stage.

And despite the rocky start to 2022, focusing on the things you can control such as being diversified, time in the market rather than timing the market, adjusting your investments only to changes in personal circumstances, and keeping costs low, will have cushioned the blow compared to those who have experienced the boom and bust nature of speculative stock picks.

It may not have the shinning excitement as chasing the next big winner, but by doing this you are not betting on the success of one company, instead the proven long-term success of the collective power of the companies that make up our economy.

Turn the odds in your favour, don’t throw good money after bad, reap the lessons, and sleep easy at night knowing that being the tortoise will pay off after all.