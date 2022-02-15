Will Kiwibank be sold off, and what is the role of NZ's bank in 2022?

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: I love Kiwibank. It is my personal bank, and that of the business I help run. I could not be a bigger champion for a state-owned bank taking on the excessive power and profitability of the Australian owned banks in New Zealand.

From the chief executive down, Kiwibank is staffed by more than 2500 very competent and well-meaning people.

And the fund management business I help run is a competitor of Kiwibank. It is a KiwiSaver default provider and a worthy adversary.

So I am a conflicted fan of what Kiwibank is, and stands for.

The Government is too. It admitted last week to looking at “the best ways for the Crown to express its ownership interest”. That’s beltway speak for “someone wants out, and we need to sort it out”.

Whom the seller is remains a mystery. NZ Post owns 53 per cent, NZ Super Fund 25 per cent and ACC 22 per cent.

Why would someone want to sell their stake in Kiwibank? In theory, a Government-owned bank can be a very good thing, especially in a country like New Zealand, where the four biggest banks, ANZ, ASB, BNZ and Westpac, are overseas-owned.

Understanding its history helps.

Kiwibank was established in 2001 to give Kiwis a fair deal in banking. It was supposed to take on the Aussie-owned banks and create real competition. And it launched with a roar, with one of New Zealand's more creative advertising campaigns.

But Kiwibank had two shackles from day one, from which it has never escaped.

The first was its ownership by NZ Post. This was supposed to give the new bank access to many Post Shops around New Zealand, with instant distribution power.

The problem was that Post Shops were small and busy. It’s hard to discuss a mortgage when there is a queue of people wanting to buy stamps.

So just as the big banks were going upscale with fewer, modern branches, NZ Post was hobbling along with many, smaller ones. They just didn’t feel like bank branches.

The second problem was that just as it was established, fewer letters, newspapers, brochures and pamphlets were being delivered. Everything was moving online. That turned NZ Post from a potential cash cow for KiwiBank to a dependant parent borrowing money from its child.

The numbers speak for themselves. Twentry-one years after its founding, Westpac’s balance sheet is still three-and-a-half times bigger, the ANZ six times larger.

And adjusted for size, Kiwibanks profits are only one-third of that of the Aussie giants.

Kiwibank has a big heart but remains a banking minnow.

And its modest profits are not funding expansion. Or allowing it to threaten the super-profits of the Aussie giants. It is simply not doing the job it was set up to do.

There was hope that the sale of 47 per cent of Kiwibank to the ACC and NZ Super Fund in 2016 would help, because both have huge financial resources.

And the quietly arranged buy-out, with no other potential owner getting a look in, indicated the Government wanted to ensure Kiwibank was beefed up to properly compete.

As yet that hasn’t happened, and there is no strong public statement of intent that its new owners will fund Kiwibank well enough to properly compete. Indeed, it seems that at least one wants out.

So, if Kiwibank is so ineffective and small, what should happen? To me, the answer is obvious. Kiwibank needs to get big or get out.

Why? Because In its current form, Kiwibank maintains the illusion of competition for the big Australian-owned banks.

This allows the Aussie banks to say that competition amongst banks in New Zealand is a fair fight, and that more regulation is not needed.

But the sad reality is, Kiwibank is a one-armed boxer in a ring with four heavyweights. It creates the illusion of proper competition, when, in my opinion, there simply isn’t.

The proof is in the pudding. Twenty-one years after KiwiBank’s founding, the Aussie banks in New Zealand are still making 20 per cent more profit from the average Kiwi customer than the equivalent Australian customer.

The big banks are our four most profitable companies, by far.

Combined after-tax profits are over $13 million a day, $570,000 an hour, $9500 every minute. They are running a milking operation that puts Fonterra to shame.

And the competition that Kiwibank was supposed to bring just hasn't happened. Twenty-one years after its founding, Kiwibank is still too small.

If I was an Aussie bank chief executive in New Zealand, I would want Kiwibank to keep its 5 per cent market share, so I could milk the other 95 per cent. A beefed-up Kiwibank, or no Kiwibank and more regulation, is exactly what I would not want.

So, to my mind, the Government must either beef up Kiwibank to seriously compete, or sell it and regulate excessive bank profits.

The current halfway house, the illusion of competition via Kiwibank, but the reality of excessive bank fees and margins, is costing Kiwi consumers hundreds of millions of dollars in excess fees and interest rates every year.

Kiwibank was a great idea. But 21 years later, it remains an expensive reality for New Zealanders, helping perpetuate super-profits for the Aussie owned banks.

The Government should make Kiwibank a big state champion, or sell it and regulate fees. Anything else simply doesn’t work.