NFTs and free Lamborghinis: Have NFTs turned into modern pump and dump scams?

Simran Kaur is founder of the Girls That Invest podcast.

OPINION: The Financial Diet, one of the largest independently-owned financial media platforms, recently came out with a conversation so controversial, it had to publicly defend its stance against the backlash it received.

Never has a conversation about an investment product lead to such a controversial opinion being shared online.

Founder Chelsea Fagan was speaking about the negative implications of investing in NFTs.

NFTs have been all over mainstream media lately, with personalities like Canadian singer Justin Bieber spending US$1.29 million (NZ$2m) on a single NFT. More recently, Kiwi influencer Jimi Jackson came out with an NFT called “Kiwis and Kangaroos”.

When minting an NFT can land Kiwis a free 2019 Lamborghini Huracan, the NFT space has both strong supporters and even stronger critics.

So let’s break it down without the noise, what even is an NFT? Is it an investment Kiwis should be considering? Or is it just another modern pump and dump scam?

Andrey Metelev/Unsplash The value of NFT tokens can change depending on what exactly the NFT holder owns.

The lowdown on NFTs

NFT stands for a non-fungible token. It is a digital token, a bit like an online certificate to say you own the rights to something. It could be the rights to the Mona Lisa painting, or to a YouTube video.

NFTs are often used to own the rights for a digital piece of artwork, and the beauty of it is that through blockchain technology, you can trace the movement of the NFT from owner to owner and know who are the “authentic owners”.

In simple terms, NFTs are basically bragging rights. You get to say you have digital ownership over a collectable, whether it's an artwork, a book, a ticket, a video, or a tweet.

Unlike bitcoin or the New Zealand dollar, where every token is worth the same (a single New Zealand dollar coin is worth the same in both your pocket and mine), the value of NFT tokens changes depending on what exactly the NFT holder owns. An NFT of the Mona Lisa is worth more than an NFT of a work by an indie artist.

How do people make money from it?

You can purchase NFTs using cryptocurrency coins. NFTs and cryptocurrency go together like Bunnings and sausage sizzles.

NFTs are largely built on the ethereum blockchain and encoded with very similar software.NFTs are decentralised and aren’t controlled by any bank or government. As mentioned earlier, they can also be traced back to their authentic owners.

There are two main uses for NFTs which I like to break down into either “useful” or “pretty”.

Pretty NFTs have essentially no intrinsic value other than owning the artwork, card or collectable.

It’s a simple exchange. You pay for a pretty picture, and the person selling it to you gets your money. Transaction done.

It’s not necessarily a bad thing; pretty NFTs help support artists. Artists no longer need to rely on galleries taking a cut of their work.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simran Kaur and Sonya Gupthan have started a financial podcast aimed at helping younger people invest in the stock market.

NFTs also allow royalties to be passed on to artists every time their art is sold down the track. An artist can continue to be paid for the work when an NFT is sold from one user to another, which is a great feature for them.

There’s also an important conversation to have about the benefits that NFTs provide to developing nations. Artists and creators are no longer constrained by location. Anyone with an internet connection and creativity can begin to make money.

As an artist, you can “mint” your NFTs. That basically means tokenising your artwork. You get to upload your art to an NFT marketplace and issue a token to give authenticity. You pay a fee for this.

Useful NFTs are those that have some real-world implication and are probably the only NFTs worth your time if you’re looking to make money from them.

Think of things like NFTs that can be used to purchase tickets for live events. They allow users to get verified and get opportunities for extras like access to interviews, bonus music downloads and backstage passes.

Ticketmaster and the National Football League in the US recently decided to offer NFT on special game passes, embracing the value the new technology can provide.

So should I be investing in NFTs?

A recently launched NZ-based NFT encouraged participants to sign up, mint (tokenise) their artwork and be in the chance to win a 2019 Huracan Lamborghini. They benefit from more engagement for artists to share their work.

But if users need to be encouraged with other prizes, it also draws in questions about lack of regulation and the legitimacy of an investment.

It also makes me wonder if I’m not asking enough from my KiwiSaver provider. I could do with a McLaren.

The issue with NFTs is that unlike investing in companies where the intrinsic value is based off the company’s products, management, and revenue, the value of NFTs is entirely speculative.

When an investments value is based on what the next person is willing to pay for it, the power lies within the people.

Making money from an NFT can be lucrative if you buy low and sell high, but a bit like a hot potato – you don’t want to be the last person standing holding a US$10,000 NFT that no one is interested in buying.

All in all, NFTs aren’t a pump and dump scheme and can have some real-world use.

However, NFTs fall into the risky basket, due to being so new, and their real-world implications at this stage aren’t that convincing for long-term usage.

NFTs may have place in an aggressive investing portfolio for an investor who is comfortable with a speculative investment, but the risk-averse investor may fail to see the long-term benefits.

As always, do your research, understand the risks involved and like Warren Buffet famously says; do not invest in anything you don’t understand.