Could KiwiSavers own the All Blacks and would an individual benefit?

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: The recently announced deal for investment fund Silverlake to invest in the All Blacks is the first step on a long journey for both parties, and potentially a windfall for KiwiSaver investors.

The deal, after many machinations, has a valuation that is likely to be a fair one for all parties. After full due diligence, there was a willing buyer and seller. And if the price is right, all parties will feel like they’ve had the main course, but not a dessert.

This isn’t always the case. Sometimes big assets get sold for crazy prices. Perhaps the best example in New Zealand was in 2007 when Telecom sold the Yellow Pages to a private consortium for $2.24 billion. The Yellow Pages is still in business but is worth far less.

READ MORE:

* Tech investor Silver Lake aims to help unprofitable NZ Rugby go digital

* Should you switch your KiwiSaver from growth to conservative?

* Simplicity KiwiSaver to build 10,000 affordable, long-term rentals in the next 10 years for $450k each



Chris McKeen/Stuff Will individual KiwiSavers benefit from buying into the All Blacks? It depends on the nature of the deal, writes Sam Stubbs.

To be fair to the buyers, the Yellow Pages were sold just before the internet offered an easier and cheaper way to find and contact businesses, something that was hard to see at the time.

In contrast, technology could, over time, enhance the value of the All Blacks. Why? Because digital distribution means more games will be available to more people, in more places.

And Silverlake will help make the right international deals and connections to leverage the appeal of arguably the most successful major sporting team in history.

An interesting aspect of the deal is the intention to offer between $62.5 and $100 million of shares to local ‘institutional investors’, including KiwiSaver funds. And they have the money to invest. KiwiSaver funds alone are already $90 billion, and growing fast. Add in IWI and Government-owned funds like the NZ Super Fund and ACC and it’s a sizeable potential group of buyers.

So will individual KiwiSavers benefit from buying into the All Blacks? It depends on the nature of the deal, what KiwiSaver fund you are in, and how long you are invested.

First up, your KiwiSaver manager will have to decide to invest. That will require the deal to be actually offered, and not just discussed. That is likely to take six to nine months to happen.

If it is done off-market and is only ever a private placement, fewer may invest. But it is listed on the Stock Exchange after five years (which the announcement says would be considered) more KiwiSaver funds are likely to invest.

From the tone of the announcements, a listing on the Stock Exchange seems the preferred end game. If so, many Kiwis may end up owners of a small stake via the KiwiSaver funds they are already invested in. But the devil is in the detail. As Shakespeare said, there is many a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip.

And there is always the issue of price. KiwiSaver managers aren’t dumb, and won't overpay just because it says ‘All Blacks’ on the tin.

But now a deal has actually been announced, with a large, experienced investor who has done the due diligence, it will help everyone work out a fair price going forward.

So will KiwiSaver funds actually invest? Based on the information to date, I suspect there could be plenty of interest. Not because it’s the All Blacks per se, but because it is the first step on an interesting investment journey.

It looks something like this. Having cornerstone KiwiSaver investors will help the Rugby Union with any additional capital raising, and increase awareness overall of the power of the New Zealand rugby franchise globally.

And the more people that watch rugby, the more it is worth. NZ Rugby has been starved of capital to grow, but can now become the franchise it should be. Long term, it could be a very good outcome for all investors.

And KiwiSaver investors could end up owning a small part of the All Blacks, which could grow into a bigger stake over time.

And a virtuous circle could develop, whereby Kiwis feel even more invested in rugby, as players, fans and (now) shareholders via their KiwiSaver fund.

To see what could happen, look at the franchise values of sports teams globally. Forbes magazine recently estimated the average value of the 50 most successful sports franchises globally at $5 billion. The 50th ranked team, the NFL Cleveland Browns, is valued at the same $3.5 billion as the All Blacks. On the face of it, the All Blacks could well be the better investment.

And, in a world where professional sports teams can be owned by anyone with a large enough chequebook, we should welcome local ownership of a very Kiwi franchise. There’s merit in owning a small part of something we’re the best at.

Will investment in NZ Rugby be a winner for KiwiSaver investors? It's too early to tell. But we will find out because Silverlake and NZ Rugby have just blown the starting whistle. Game on.