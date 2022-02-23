NZ Rugby’s future with Silver Lake: 'Monetisation' whether in real or digital space will be the watchword

Andy Grainger is a lecturer in the sociology of sport and sport development in Massey University’s School of Sport, Exercise and Nutrition.

OPINION: After more than a year of protracted negotiations, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has finally agreed on a deal with Silicon Valley-based private equity firm Silver Lake.

Reportedly worth up to $300 million, the deal will see Silver Lake invest $200m in a new commercial entity that will control all the revenue-generating assets of NZR.

In a concession to the Players Association, an additional “co-investment” of up to $100m will be offered to New Zealand-based institutional investors later in 2022. With Silver Lake able to take up the shortfall on this offer, it could end up owning anywhere between 5.7 per cent and 8.6 per cent of NZR CommercialCo.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sam Whitelock leads his team as they perform the haka before playing against the USA Eagles at FedExField in October in Landover, Maryland. The Silver Lake deal is the latest sign of rugby following the trajectory of other sports, such as football, baseball, motor racing and basketball, says Andy Grainger.

For some, the announcement of the deal is cause for celebration.

READ MORE:

* E-sports, Metaverse tests: What the Silver Lake deal could mean for All Blacks fans

* Tech investor Silver Lake aims to help unprofitable NZ Rugby go digital

* NZ Rugby: Massive deal with US private equity giant Silver Lake approved

* NZ Rugby and Silver Lake deal: What’s the future of rugby’s ‘Project Future’?



NZR is certainly an organisation in need of a cash injection following reported losses for five of the past six years.

At the elite level, there has been much hand-wringing over NZR’s inability to stem the growing number of players leaving New Zealand for lucrative overseas contracts.

Meanwhile, cash-strapped grassroots clubs and unions are struggling for survival. The Silver Lake deal is thus seen as something of a panacea: immediate funding to arrest the decline as well as a chance to tap into Silver Lake’s business nous, technological expertise, and global connections to grow revenue over the longer term.

Critics see something different in the deal. They portray it as something of a Faustian bargain, accusing NZR of selling the soul of the national game for a few pieces of bitcoin. To them, the deal is further evidence of the over-commercialisation of the game and another example of administrators chasing the dollar at the expense of the relationship between rugby and the New Zealand public.

Whatever one’s view, the deal highlights two of the major trends in contemporary professional sport: the growing influence of private capital and institutional investors; and the desire to win control of sport’s digital future.

In the first instance, the proposed deal is the latest sign of rugby following the trajectory of other sports, such as football, baseball, motor racing and basketball.

Private equity investments in North American sports teams totalled roughly US$2 billion (NZ$2.98b) in 2021, more than doubling from the year prior.

Covid-induced bargains and relaxed ownership rules have seen institutional investors take up stakes in several teams in the NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer, and Major League Baseball. With the US’s largest sports league, the National Football League, rumoured to soon be opening its doors to private equity, the number of deals seems only likely to increase.

Private equity investments are similarly transforming the European sporting landscape. Storied English Premier League (EPL) clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle have all sold stakes to private equity investors in recent years.

Elsewhere, clubs across Europe’s top football leagues have similarly welcomed a wave of private equity investors. Three of Europe’s big five football leagues – the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga – have either sold stakes to or been in discussions with private equity firms in the past year-and-a-half.

Owen Humphreys/AP Storied English Premier League (EPL) clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle have all sold stakes to private equity investors in recent years.

Meanwhile, Silver Lake’s deal with NZR is not even the first of its kind in rugby. In March 2021, Luxembourg-based private equity company CVC paid £365 million (NZ$740m) for a 14.3 per cent stake in the Six Nations.

The deal followed similar investments by the firm into Premiership Rugby and the recently rebranded United Rugby Championship. CVC is also said to be eyeing a stake in the commercial arm of South African rugby and have been involved in similar talks with World Rugby, the sport’s governing body. Currently, its investments in professional rugby total more than £700 million (NZ$1.42b).

We have already witnessed the morphing of sport teams from local institutions into global businesses.

The entrance of private equity firms is simply a new phase in the commercial transformation of competitive sport. The profit incentive, however, remains the same. Sometimes described as “financial sponsors”, the underlying motivation of private equity investors is generally, if not always, a positive return on investment (aka “ROI”). For them, the attractions of professional sport are myriad. Not the least of which are an inbuilt audience of loyal, and often irrational, fans willing to stick with their team even in the face of on-field failure.

Sport is all but recession proof. Even Covid-19’s market headwinds appear temporary, with a return to growth forecast for most of the world’s top sports in a post-pandemic environment.

For private equity investors, acquiring a stake in a sport entity also provides a means of joining the dots between businesses operating in other sectors such as retail and entertainment. Silver Lake is a good example. Its portfolio includes Fanatics, an online licensed clothing store, and Endeavour, a talent representation agency. The potential for synergies and cross-promotion are clear. And it is such networks that NZR will no doubt be hoping to tap into when it joins Silver Lake’s portfolio of sport-related investments.

Beyond deep pockets, NZR is attracted by Silver Lake’s tech nous and connections. The company holds stakes in some of the largest and influential tech companies in the world, including, among many others, Twitter, Dell, Airbnb, Broadcom, and Alibaba.

Links to tech innovators are seen as essential at a time when digital technologies are transforming all sports. Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and other new technologies are becoming commonplace.

While the future of rugby, as those of other sports, may be in the Metaverse (think All Black tests via a VR headset), other digital technologies are already transforming sport.

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are a much talked about, and much-hyped, example. NFTs are essentially digital collectibles that use blockchain to record ownership. They are like a physical collector’s items, only digital.

Balmain x Barbie Fashion house Balmain has linked with toy giant Barbie for a NFT series.

In sport, NFTs include anything from exclusive ownership rights to iconic video clips to a digital artefact within a sports video game.

They are one of the hottest trends in the sports content marketplace. According to some estimates, the NFT market is forecast to grow to US$75b by 2025, up from about US$14b today. All of North America’s major sports leagues now have NFT partners. Under Silver Lake’s guidance, look for NFTs to become one of NZR’s key revenue sources. Silver Lake already owns a stake in Alchemy, the company that created software tools used to build NBA Top Shot, the digital collectible firm leading the sporting world’s push into NFTs.

As well as allowing sport organisations to mint new types of digital assets, NFTs provide a new way to engage in a sport for those who may otherwise be uninterested in playing or watching. Think tech-savvy gamers and crypto natives who may come for the gamified NFT sports but stay for the real thing. World Rugby recently issued an RFI to find parties interested in helping it to develop its NFT programme.

According to the RFI, World Rugby were seeking partners who can help them in “unlocking new revenue.” It went on to describe digital collectibles as the “immediate future of sports fan engagement” and a key means to support the growth of the game.

Whether young people’s increased interest in NFTs drive them to sport is an open question; however, NFTs are undoubted evidence that consumption habits have changed markedly in recent years. NFTs are also further proof that, in the sport (entertainment) world, content is king. This brings us back to another reason why sport provides such a tempting proposition for private equity: the new deals and proliferating screens of the post-network-TV world.

Sports have benefited from lucrative broadcasting contracts for the better part of the last three decades. But there are a number of threats to the value of sports rights fees–the most prominent being increased competition in the digital space from other entertainment platforms. “Big Tech” looks likely to step in to bring competition to a broadcast rights market flattening due to fans abandoning cable and satellite television services.

The likes of Netflix and Amazon are also redefining the value-for-money proposition and what the modern fan/consumer is expecting to get for their money. Sky’s struggles in recent years have much to do with its inability to unbundle and adapt to this new reality. The current situation in the sports sector may have similarities with the music industry before downloads and streaming platforms revolutionised an industry losing momentum.

Private equity and big finance view sport as an undeveloped asset and are looking beyond traditional broadcast models. Digital providers promise even greater financial returns because multi-platform streaming deals can now be sold alongside linear broadcast deals. Going digital is also seen as key to activating new fans on new platforms. Younger fans, for example, are increasingly watching snippets and highlights rather than full games and watching on devices rather than screens.

What all of these changes might mean for the future of NZR and New Zealand rugby more generally is obviously open to question. Such changes have obviously not gone unopposed. While sports may need funding more than ever, the fiasco that was football’s proposed European Super League shows that private equity’s involvement in sport is not always welcomed. The same has been true here in New Zealand. Silver Lake’s first proposal was initially rebuffed in part due to concerns about protecting the cultural integrity of the game and fears of misappropriation surrounding the haka and other aspects of tikanga Māori.

There are also fears among sports fans that the minority stakes currently being taken up by private equity are merely the thin end of the wedge, the first step in ceding control to Big Business. NZR was quick to point out that it will “retain full control over rugby as well as the commercial strategy” as part of the deal with Silver Lake; however, some wonder whether Silver Lake will prioritise profit over tradition or whether NZR will have to eventually hand over control of governance, whether to Silver Lake or whomever takes up its stake when it cashes out in the future.

Ultimately, the deal captures the paradox of contemporary global sport business; that is, to secure enough funding to survive in the future, one might need to negotiate a deal that relinquishes some control and ownership to corporate (often foreign) interests. Other sports in other countries perhaps provide pointers as to where all this may be heading.

What we do know is that “monetisation,” whether in real or digital space, will be the watchword of rugby’s future. Much as we’d like to believe that sport, and rugby in particular, is something more than a business–something that is “owned” by its fans or its community–the Silver Lake deal may be little more than the next, and perhaps, necessary phase in the evolution of the sport.