Your money questions answered: Shares or savings?

Susan Edmunds is Stuff’s Business Editor. Each week, she will answer your money and personal finance questions. You can send yours to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz. This information is not intended as personal financial advice and should not replace advice from a professional.

Is it better to save money by buying shares or putting it in a bank account?

These are two quite different things and the right thing to do will depend a lot on your circumstances.

If you’re thinking about money you won’t want to spend for a while, you could invest it in shares. History indicates that investing in assets like shares provides a better return over time than you could get from a bank.

At the moment, most banks are offering less than 1 per cent for money in their savings accounts. When inflation is at 6 per cent a year, that means you're going backwards in real terms pretty fast.

But the problem is that an investment in shares can lose money, too. If you buy $1000 worth of shares today, they might not be worth $1000 next month. They could be worth more but they might also be worth less. That’s probably okay if you have time to wait for them to recover but not so great if you need the money.

Simon Maude/Stuff The best place to put your money depends a lot on what you plan to do with it.

So if you need the cash soon, savings accounts are a safe bet. If you have a bit more time, investing should give you a better outcome. Some shares will bump around in price more than others, too, so understanding what you’re investing in will be important. (Or you can choose a managed fund with a risk profile that suits your goals.)

Of course, your approach doesn’t have to be one or the other. You could have some of your money in a savings account and invest the rest.

I’m a writer. Do I have to pay tax on the grants and prizes I get?

Inland Revenue says, generally, if you win prize money you do not have to pay tax. That’s good news when you win Lotto. But if you win it as part of your normal taxable activity, you do have to pay tax. So if you’re already making some money from your writing, you are probably going to have to pay tax on your prize money.

If you get a grant for something that’s an expense you incur as part of your writing “business”, like a subsidy or money for the cost of running your vehicle, you’ll also need to pay tax on that. You don't have to pay tax on a grant that you use to buy capital assets.

Should I pay off my student loan before I apply for a home loan?

This one depends a bit on how much you have saved. At the moment, it’s quite tough to get a home loan with a deposit of less than 20 per cent of the purchase price. If you have 20 per cent and wouldn’t any longer if you paid off your student loan with the money, I’d keep it in your deposit. But if paying off your student loan wouldn’t take you below 20 per cent, or you only had between 10 per cent and 20 per cent anyway, I would consider it. Not having your income reduced by student loan payments each payday will increase the amount you can afford to borrow by quite a lot.

My partner and I came to the relationship with slightly different assets, though nothing substantial. We have a child each. We want to draw up a will that says if either of us dies, that person’s child inherits half our combined assets at the time and we want the remaining partner to be able to stay in the family home. How do we set this up?

I asked lawyer Vanassa McGoldrick what she would advise. She said a contracting out agreement would be the best option, so that the Property Relationships Act doesn’t kick in automatically.

“They would both need independent legal advice on the agreement, and have wills that match what the agreement provides for. The wills would provide for their partner to have an ‘interest’ in their one-half share of the property so that they have a right to live there for a certain period (ie five years, 10 years or for their life). For this to happen, the title to the property will need to be owned, as tenants in common in equal shares – so it may involve a change to the title if they don’t already own it that way (they may own it as joint tenants).”