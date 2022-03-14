'Same, same, but different’: Lazy Asian tropes damage growing diversity in NZ businesses

Simon Draper is the executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono.

OPINION: “Same, same, but different’ – travellers to Southeast Asia night markets would have heard that term many a time when haggling about the price of some suspiciously cheap “luxury” item.

In a much, much different context, this term popped into my head recently when I was talking to a New Zealander of Chinese heritage who works in Wellington and again on hearing the stories coming from New Zealanders of Russia heritage grappling with this week’s headlines.

My Wellington friend has only visited China fleetingly as part of his OE and was explaining how he was increasingly feeling uncomfortable in his workplace. Indeed, it had been directly said to him that there were doubts about his suitability to roles because of his Chinese ethnicity. In short – could he be trusted?

In a similar vein, New Zealanders of Russian heritage are copping abuse here in New Zealand for events in the Ukraine.

Of course, we’ve seen this many times before with Muslims after 9/11, or Japanese internment camps during WWII.

One of the current trends that is increasingly making me feel like a dinosaur is the seemingly endless need to atomise who we are as individuals. I cannot see a good long-term outcome from this trend. Far from being a team of 5 million, the zeitgeist is to split individuals along as many lines as possible.

I can’t help but think this is problematic for New Zealand, a migrant country, to atomise us based on variables like place of birth. It is especially difficult for a city like Auckland where some 40 per cent of the people now living in the city weren’t born in New Zealand.

It strikes me as very odd that at a time when we all seem so desperately keen to differentiate people, we also maintain the habit of lumping huge cohorts together. If we are going to continue on this identity-focussed bandwagon, we might as well try to get some good out of it. For business, this means recognising different skillsets within a diverse workforce, but not using those differences to divide it.

So, at the risk of stating the obvious, a New Zealander of Chinese heritage is not in fact the same as the CCP. Indeed, they have as much to do with Xinjiang or Tibet as I do, yet they are sometimes treated by work colleagues and - in the case of my Wellington friend - their employer as less of a New Zealander than I am. Ditto a Russian-speaking New Zealander, who may have chosen to leave Russia because of Putin, should not be abused for no other reason than their birthplace or heritage.

To be clear, I do think there is a real difference between celebrating and welcoming our diversity as a country, which is positive, and putting people in ethnic or other pigeonholes and then making great generalisations about them – which is not. Indeed, it seems to me we should be trying to embrace New Zealanders of all types and backgrounds who bring a range of knowledge them, and can share their talent, skills and networks in particular in advancing New Zealand’s engagement with Asia.

In the Asian context, this means recognising there are huge differences among the many ethnically different peoples of India; that no one Chinese is the emblematic of 1.4 billion people of that vast nation; that the people of Thailand and Malaysia may share a land border but have a different history, language and sometimes world view; and a rich Singaporean’s life experience is likely very different from a poor Laotian. But they are all ‘Asian’.

So, why write this for the business pages? Well, I think this is something New Zealand business will need to think about for its export and increasingly Asian-orientated domestic market. Market intelligence and knowing your customer are at the heart of a successful business. As I’ve said before, there is no point trying to sell a product in South Korea using its popularity in Japan as a selling point – that will work against you.

Lazy tropes about Asia and in particular the people who whakapapa back to this incredibly populous, diverse, growing and changing part of the world simply aren’t sufficient for New Zealand business operating abroad and increasingly at home.

Same, same but different indeed.