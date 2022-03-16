Understanding the psychology of successful investment

George Carter: “Instant access to financial markets can be a dangerous privilege without the right strategy, experience or indeed mindset.”

George Carter is the managing director of fund manager and KiwiSaver provider Nikko AM NZ and investment platform GoalsGetter.

OPINION: Public interest and involvement in the financial markets has arguably never been greater than it is today.

This isn’t to say investment is a new concept. Kiwis have long embraced investment as a means of providing for our retirement – but we’ve traditionally stuck to bricks and mortar, either by gradually trading up the property ladder or through rental property.

A few things have happened to draw our attention. Firstly, along came KiwiSaver, linking the retirement savings of nearly 3 million of us to the movements in financial markets.

And then, as a mix of government intervention in the private rental market and a prohibitively high price of entry have combined to cool interest in residential property, we’ve seen the rise of online investment platforms open up the exciting opportunity to invest into companies and funds directly from your smartphone.

It's been great to see this enhanced level of interest and activity, but it’s also worth cautioning that instant access to financial markets can be a dangerous privilege without the right strategy, experience or indeed mindset.

Before starting out on your investment or KiwiSaver journey, it’s important to consider what your psychological or behavioural responses would be to movements in prices and the value of your investments – not just when they’re going up and increasing your wealth, but especially when they’re falling and you’re suddenly confronted by a disappearing asset balance.

After all, even if the value of your home drops, it’s still reassuringly there.

The housing market offers a fascinating insight into our investment psychology. It’s well known that when house prices begin to soften, listings will typically dry up and activity stall as we remain fixated on getting what we consider to be top dollar for the sale of our house.

But does this make sense, when the majority of us will be making our way up the ladder? Rather than worry about what a dip in house price might mean for the sale price, why not consider it within the context of the transaction?

Let’s say you’re looking to upgrade from your $1 million starter home (as if to emphasise the barrier to entry!) to a $1.5m next step, and the market dips 10 per cent. While this would take $100,000 off your asking price, it would, all things being equal, drop the price of the house you’re purchasing by $150,000.

Following through with the sale and purchase in this market dip would therefore save you $50,000, while you could reasonably expect the lost capital gain to return over time. A simple change in investment psychology thereby changes a perceived loss into a real win.

While a property market downturn invokes a sense of paralysis, the first reaction of many to a financial market dip will be to ditch their current KiwiSaver or investment strategy and change tack. But why?

History continues to teach us that emotional reactions lead to non-beneficial behaviours and ultimately poorer outcomes. For investors, understanding why you’re investing and the level of risk you’re comfortable with is therefore far more important than knowing what’s happening in the market at any one time.

Seeing the balance plummet on your nest egg is a deeply unpleasant and isolating place to be in. But if your reason for investment remains to make money over time, then sometimes the best course of action can be no action at all.

As a contributing KiwiSaver member, you are essentially the buyer in the transaction, contributing to the growth of your fund with every dollar you put in. If the fund value falls, then you’ll actually be spending less to buy the asset.

If what matters to you is what you have when you retire, rather than what you have right now, and ultimately you believe that the market will ride out the ups and downs to rise steadily over time, then you can look through this short-term volatility to see this as a good thing.

Just like with the property transaction, a lower price is only a problem when you’re a net seller. This is one of the reasons to start taking some of the investment risk out of your portfolio as you approach retirement (although bear in mind that most people will enjoy a 20-30 year retirement, which is still a long time and you don’t want to miss out on all the potential upsides during that time).

At Nikko AM, we’ve been managing funds for institutional investment clients for decades. We base our long-term approach on a reasonable degree of certainty that ultimately equities will outperform bonds, which in turn will outperform cash.

Unlike traders or speculators, we don’t try to pick which stocks will perform best over very short time frames. Rather – and perhaps rather boringly – we keep investing in companies with robust and attractive qualities that will endure through the good times and the bad.

To clearly articulate expectations and risk tolerance, fund managers will put together and be guided by a Statement of Investment Principles and Objectives. This acts as a handy reference for investment decisions when the winds change, and I would encourage all retail investors and/or KiwiSaver members to also clearly set down their investment philosophy, risk tolerance and goals as something to refer back to when financial markets encounter turbulence.

One of the things we’ve tried to do with our own online investment platform, GoalsGetter.co.nz, is to encourage investors to set and track achievable investment goals, to understand that when investing in financial markets there will be times when you’re ahead and times when you’re behind. Understanding this is fundamental to a successful investment journey.

There’s nothing wrong with changing your risk profile and investment philosophy along the way, but you should always understand why you’re doing this. What’s changed for you personally?

If you’ve had a child, or your life situation changes significantly (eg a serious illness or a relationship change), then these are valid reasons for considering changing your settings. A temporary downturn in the market through forces beyond your control rarely, if ever, is.