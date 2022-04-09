Sweary on the ferry - rude staff highlight the room for improvement

Motorcycling is a great way to see the country, but there can be road bumps (file photo).

Mike O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and facilitator, and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: Last week I got to enjoy the grandeurs of the South Island back country and the company of old motorcycling mates.

Eight men and women took their bikes through the off-road heart of god’s country, including the Dansey Pass, the Omarama Saddle, the Hakataramea, Lee’s Valley and the Rainbow Road.

I’ve been lucky enough to have ridden a few parts of this world, but reckon Aotearoa is still among the world’s best biker destinations, a view reinforced by the joys and travails of last week.

So long as they don’t involve too much physical injury, travails are a key part of any good motorcycle journey because they bring the group together to work together to solve problems.

The main problem encountered last week was old buggers dropping bikes in rivers, along with a temporarily dead BMW Dakar 650 out the back of Geraldine.

Because most of us are North Island based, these journeys involve a ferry crossing or two. The quality of the ferry service has improved unbelievably over the many years we’ve been doing these rides.

Twenty years ago I recall the industrial railways-style pies with gravy the consistency of sump oil and stewed tea. Not to mention customer booking processes that appeared Soviet.

Today you can get a variety of tasty food and decent coffee in comfy surroundings. There’s even free (albeit patchy) Wi-Fi.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Mike O'Donnell: “The quality of the ferry service has improved unbelievably.”

But the customer booking interface is what’s really changed. You can turn up with just your reference number or your vehicle rego and the folks in the booths can do everything for you, from changing dates and upgrades through to texting you with proactive schedule updates.

It’s been a quiet revolution at Interislander, aided and abetted somewhat by the competitive dynamic of a quality competitor that’s here to stay. Bluebridge has given consumers an alternative that’s helped transform customer service at Interislander.

Well, transformed for most. Motorcyclists appear to be low down in the pecking order. I remember several years ago on a wet day in Wellington watching a woman rider, on her way to her first Brass Monkey Rally, dropping her heavily laden bike on the slick metal ramp on the Interislander ferry.

The loading staff, full of overall bravado, literally laughed at her and stood back, so it was other passengers who helped and got her upright again and sorted.

At the time I wrote a letter to the chief executive of KiwiRail, but never heard back.

Getty Images Interislander and Bluebridge ferries dock in Picton Harbour.

I had thought that sort of attitude was a thing of the past until our crossing last Sunday. The 15-odd motorcyclists were let on as a bunch and pointed to the level three hold. There are a set of steel V-plate bays which you ride into to lock your front wheel, then strap it down with (your own) tie downs.

Ahead of me was a Honda Gold Wing 1800, a full-dress tourer that (literally) weighs half a tonne and is about a metre wide. There was no way it was going to fit into a single bay and the rider was having trouble fitting it in, so (with 10 bikers waiting impatiently behind me) I gave him an extra bay for clearance and rode into the next bay.

My beloved and I got off the bike and started tying down the back, when the bike started to move. I turned around and found an Interislander staffer with his hand on my grips trying to shift the bike. I asked what he was doing and didn’t get a clear reply. Then another staffer appeared and told me: “There’s always one customer who f.... it up for everyone. Today that’s you.”

There are a few things wrong with this scenario.

Firstly, you are on thin ice to be using the F-word in a customer interaction. Unless you own the company and the brand and are prepared to face the consequences, it’s not flash.

Secondly, if in fact a customer does get it wrong on each voyage, then it's up to the company to stop that by improving the process. No one had told us what to expect on board, the order for loading or that there was any sort of sequence.

Thirdly, vehicles are private property. Reading the conditions of the ticket, the company can move vehicles during a journey for reasons of health, safety or risk. But I doubt it’s a good idea to try to take control of a vehicle that’s in the process of being stropped down by the customer.

Lastly, there were a bunch of items in the corner to help motorcyclists (wheel chocks and strops) that weren’t offered or even referred to. So it took another rider to start handing them out.

Again, I don’t blame the staff. It’s management and the process and codification of the processes that is missing.

If you were a monopolistic provider then you could get away with it. But Interislander is not a monopoly, and Bluebridge is pretty handy at this stuff.

On Bluebridge, motorcyclists get a full briefing while on dry land, and then once on board get given a protective mat to put over your bike so strops don’t damage anything. And the staff are pleasant.

And so much of it comes down to just that. Being pleasant.

In the wake of longtime chief executive Greg Miller’s departure last year, KiwiRail has an acting chief executive and acting deputy chief executive. When the new person is appointed, she or he might want to put on a helmet and experience the opportunities to improve processes down below.