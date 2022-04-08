Four ways Twitter might change with Elon Musk on board

Simran Kaur is co-founder of Girls that Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment aimed at young people.

OPINION: Elon Musk has accumulated a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter which, frankly, no-one saw coming.

Musk has been openly critical of the platform in recent years.

Investing almost US$3 billion (NZ$4.3b) makes Musk the largest shareholder of Twitter, more so than Twitter’s chief executive or even co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Musk technically holds more than the Vanguard Group, which has an 8.8 per cent stake.

So why the move? Wall Street analysts have already begun questioning Musk’s motives.

Is he planning to buy out the company? Expand its reach? Musk’s intentions with Twitter haven’t been laid out, so let’s dive into four things you can expect with this move.

An edit button

Once the news broke, Musk said he was looking forward to making "significant improvements to Twitter in coming months”.

He launched a poll asking whether people want an edit button - as Twitter users cannot currently edit once they have tweeted.

It’s a bold move. Dorsey has always rejected offering users an edit button. He worried users could change their tweets and thus their influence on the world.

Now that Musk is quite literally on board, Twitter has announced it will finally trial an edit button for paid subscribers in the coming months.

An increase in Twitter’s share price

In a sense this has already begun. The news of Musk joining Twitter sent shares up 27 per cent in a day.

Twitter now has a new fan base, of Musk fans.

As you may recall in early 2020, a cult-like group of Tesla fans played a huge part in driving Tesla’s share prices up.

Love him or hate him, Musk and his fans have sway on the stockmarket - and even more recently the cryptocurrency market.

Musk fans will be watching with hawk eyes will quickly reward what they deem to be positive outcomes. A downside to this is you’re likely to see a lot more volatility in the share prices of Twitter if the company is knighted as the next “meme coin”.

More ‘free speech’

Lack of freedom of speech isn’t a huge issue for most Twitter users but some have argued that the social media giant has silenced voices.

Musk has not been shy to share his views in the past about this. In fact, last month he made a Twitter poll asking users if they believed the platform adhered to free speech principles.

Elon then hinted that he might start his own social media platform - stating: "given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?"

It is highly likely that one of Musk’s agendas is to protect what he believes is the ability for social media platforms such as Twitter to reduce censorship.

It is likely Musk will be trying to change Twitter from within instead of creating a new platform.

It’s a relief for those who have invested in Musk’s other companies such as Space X, Neuralink or Tesla. Having him focusing his efforts on his current brands instead of spreading his time too thin in creating a new social media platform is good news for current investors.

Taking on Facebook

Musk is currently the richest man in the world with a net worth of over US$200b.

If he throws his money behind it, suddenly Twitter is in the position to compete with other large social media giants, including the likes of Meta (formerly Facebook) and perhaps even the ever-growing social media giant Tiktok. It doesn’t take a visionary to realise Musk comes up with outlandish ideas that sometimes… just work.

It will be interesting to see what innovations he brings to the social media space that we haven’t thought of yet.

Of course, Musk may just do nothing with his shares. Others, such as former Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer, have held significant shares in Twitter without exerting noticeable influence.

Musk isn’t allowed to own more than 14.9 per cent of Twitter’s outstanding stock while he is a board member or for 90 days afterwards.